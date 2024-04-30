LEBANON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LCNB Corp. ("LCNB") (NASDAQ: LCNB) today announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Commenting on the financial results, LCNB President and Chief Executive Officer, Eric Meilstrup said, "Our first quarter performance reflects our near-term focus on integrating the November 2023 Cincinnati Federal acquisition and completing the merger with Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. ("EFBI" or "Eagle"), which I am pleased to report closed on April 12, 2024. I am excited by the opportunities underway to leverage the benefits of these two acquisitions and serve compelling communities within the greater Cincinnati region. While we expect one-time merger-related expenses will continue throughout the first half of 2024, we believe we are well positioned for earnings growth to reaccelerate in the fourth quarter of 2024."

"We are simultaneously pursuing organic growth opportunities while providing our communities with best-in-class and local financial services. Total assets managed by LCNB Wealth Management increased 19.4% year-over-year and are up 8.6% over the past three months. The continued growth of LCNB Wealth Management demonstrates the value our financial, trust, and investment products provide to our local communities," Mr. Meilstrup continued.

"In addition to the growth strategies underway, we are also focused on maintaining excellent asset quality and pursuing initiatives that strengthen our balance sheet. As we successfully execute these actions over the coming quarters, we believe we will enhance our earnings power, strengthen our competitive advantage, and position LCNB National Bank for long-term success. I am proud of the direction LCNB is headed, and I look forward to updating shareholders on the progress we are making," concluded Mr. Meilstrup.

Income Statement

Net income for the 2024 first quarter was $1.9 million, compared to net income of $4.2 million for the same period last year. Earnings per basic and diluted share for the 2024 first quarter were $0.15, compared to $0.37 for the same period last year.

Adjusted net income accounts for the impact of one-time merger-related expenses, net of tax, associated with the Cincinnati Federal and EFBI acquisitions. Adjusted net income for the 2024 first quarter was $2.6 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, compared to $4.2 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the same period last year.

Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2024, was $13.9 million, compared to $13.9 million for the comparable period in 2023. An increase in interest income from loans due to a higher volume of average loans outstanding and the average rates earned on these loans was offset by increased interest expense from higher IRA and time certificate balances, increased long-term debt, and interest rate-related variances.

For the 2024 first quarter, LCNB's tax equivalent net interest margin was 2.73%, compared to 3.28% for the same period last year. The decrease in the net interest margin reflects the current interest rate environment. As depositors moved funds from non-interest bearing deposits into higher rate products, the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 142 basis points. During the same period, the average rate earned from interest-earning assets increased a more gradual 66 basis points.

Non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $3.9 million, compared to $3.6 million for the same period last year. The increase in non-interest income for the three-month period was primarily due to higher fiduciary income and higher gains on sales of loans due to a higher volume of loans sold. Management considers various factors when determining the volume of loans to sell, including liquidity needs and sources and pricing available in the secondary market. LCNB's inventory of new loans is also a factor. The first quarter 2024 was the first quarter that LCNB operated in the expanded market it obtained through the merger with Cincinnati Federal. Partially offsetting the increases in non-interest income during the quarter was a $214,000 pretax loss on the sale of approximately $9.8 million of debt securities.

Non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $2.9 million higher than the comparable period in 2023, primarily due to higher personnel and operating expenses primarily associated with the integration of Cincinnati Federal and $775,000 of one-time expenses associated with the Cincinnati Federal and EFBI acquisitions.

Capital Allocation

During the three months ended March 31, 2024, LCNB did not repurchase any of its outstanding shares. At March 31, 2024, LCNB had 315,047 shares remaining under its February 2023 share repurchase program.

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, LCNB paid $0.22 per share in dividends, a 4.8% increase from $0.21 per share in the first quarter of last year.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at March 31, 2024 increased 18.6% to $2.28 billion from $1.92 billion at March 31, 2023. Net loans at March 31, 2024 increased 18.7% to $1.65 billion, compared to $1.39 billion at March 31, 2023. The year-over-year improvement resulted primarily from the contribution of continued organic loan growth and the completion of the Cincinnati Federal acquisition. Not including the Cincinnati Federal acquisition, total net loans increased 2.0% organically, or by $27.8 million from the same period a year ago.

Loans held for sale totaled $75.6 million at March 31, 2024 and are primarily composed of loans scheduled to be sold to an investor during the second quarter of 2024. LCNB anticipates that proceeds from the sale will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include supporting loan growth, paying down short-term borrowings and long-term debt, and adding to liquidity balances.

Total deposits at March 31, 2024 increased 15.9% to $1.86 billion, compared to $1.60 billion at March 31, 2023. Not including the Cincinnati Federal acquisition, total deposits increased 4.5% organically, or by $71.4 million since March 31, 2023.

Assets Under Management

Total assets managed at March 31, 2024 were a record $3.98 billion, compared to $3.16 billion at March 31, 2023. The year-over-year increase in total assets managed was primarily due to the Cincinnati Federal acquisition and organic growth in LCNB Corp. total assets, trust and investments, and brokerage accounts. Organically, trust and investments and brokerage accounts increased due to a higher number of new LCNB Wealth Management customer accounts and an increase in the fair value of managed assets. Mortgage loans serviced increased primarily due to the Cincinnati Federal acquisition.

Asset Quality

For the 2024 first quarter, LCNB recorded a provision for credit losses of $125,000, compared to a recovery of credit losses of $57,000 for the 2023 first quarter.

Net charge-offs for the 2024 first quarter were $45,000, or 0.01% of average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $16,000, or 0.00% of average loans, annualized, for the same period last year.

Total nonperforming loans, which include non-accrual loans and loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest, were $3.2 million, or 0.19% of total loans at March 31, 2024, compared to $701,000 or 0.05% of total loans at March 31, 2023. The year-over-year increase in nonaccrual loans was primarily due to one commercial real estate relationship, representing a balance of $2.6 million. The nonperforming assets to total assets ratio was 0.14% at March 31, 2024, compared to 0.04% at March 31, 2023.

Merger Agreement with Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc.

On April 12, 2024, LCNB completed the acquisition of EFBI and the merger of EAGLE.bank with and into LCNB National Bank. EAGLE.bank operated three full-service banking offices in Cincinnati, Ohio.

With the addition of EFBI, LCNB now operates 36 full-service banking offices in Ohio and one branch office in Northern Kentucky. Assuming the transaction had been completed as of March 31, 2024, LCNB would have had total deposits of $1.99 billion and total loans of $1.79 billion at March 31, 2024.

About LCNB Corp.

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio. Through its subsidiary, LCNB National Bank (the "Bank"), it serves customers and communities in Southwest and South-Central Ohio and Northern Kentucky. A financial institution with a long tradition for building strong relationships with customers and communities, the Bank offers convenient banking locations in Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Fayette, Franklin, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble, Ross, and Warren Counties, Ohio. The Bank also provides community-oriented banking services to customers in Northern Kentucky through a bank office in Boone County, Kentucky. The Bank continually strives to exceed customer expectations and provides an array of services for all personal and business banking needs including checking, savings, online banking, personal lending, business lending, agricultural lending, business support, deposit and treasury, investment services, trust and IRAs and stock purchases. LCNB Corp. common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market Exchange® under the symbol "LCNB." Learn more about LCNB Corp. at www.lcnb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this news release regarding LCNB's financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are identified by the fact they are not historical facts and include words such as "anticipate", "could", "may", "feel", "expect", "believe", "plan", and similar expressions. Please refer to LCNB's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as well as its other filings with the SEC, for a more detailed discussion of risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on all information available to management and its knowledge of LCNB's business and operations. Additionally, LCNB's financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These factors include, but are not limited to:

the success, impact, and timing of the implementation of LCNB's business strategies; LCNB's ability to integrate recent and future acquisitions may be unsuccessful or may be more difficult, time-consuming, or costly than expected; LCNB may incur increased loan charge-offs in the future and the allowance for credit losses may be inadequate; LCNB may face competitive loss of customers; changes in the interest rate environment, which may include further interest rate increases, may have results on LCNB's operations materially different from those anticipated by LCNB's market risk management functions; changes in general economic conditions and increased competition could adversely affect LCNB's operating results; changes in regulations and government policies affecting bank holding companies and their subsidiaries, including changes in monetary policies, could negatively impact LCNB's operating results; LCNB may experience difficulties growing loan and deposit balances; United States trade relations with foreign countries could negatively impact the financial condition of LCNB's customers, which could adversely affect LCNB's operating results and financial condition; global geopolitical relations and/or conflicts could create financial market uncertainty and have negative impacts on commodities and currency, which could adversely affect LCNB's operating results and financial condition; difficulties with technology or data security breaches, including cyberattacks, could negatively affect LCNB's ability to conduct business and its relationships with customers, vendors, and others; adverse weather events and natural disasters and global and/or national epidemics could negatively affect LCNB's customers given its concentrated geographic scope, which could impact LCNB's operating results; and government intervention in the U.S. financial system, including the effects of legislative, tax, accounting, and regulatory actions and reforms, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the capital ratios of Basel III as adopted by the federal banking authorities, changes in deposit insurance premium levels, and any such future regulatory actions or reforms.

Forward-looking statements made herein reflect management's expectations as of the date such statements are made. Such information is provided to assist shareholders and potential investors in understanding current and anticipated financial operations of LCNB and is included pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. LCNB undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date such statements are made.

Exhibit 99.2 LCNB Corp. and Subsidiaries Financial Highlights (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended 03-31-2024 12-31-2023 09-30-2023 06-30-2023 03-31-2023 Condensed Income Statement Interest income $ 24,758 $ 23,310 19,668 18,703 17,918 Interest expense 10,863 8,651 6,097 4,526 3,976 Net interest income 13,895 14,659 13,571 14,177 13,942 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 125 2,218 (114 ) 30 (57 ) Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses 13,770 12,441 13,685 14,147 13,999 Non-interest income 3,929 4,606 3,578 3,646 3,581 Non-interest expense 15,472 17,576 12,244 12,078 12,525 Income (loss) before income taxes 2,227 (529 ) 5,019 5,715 5,055 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 312 (236 ) 949 1,021 898 Net income (loss) $ 1,915 $ (293 ) $ 4,070 $ 4,694 4,157 Supplemental Income Statement Information Amort/Accret income on acquired loans $ 776 $ 410 - - 75 Tax-equivalent net interest income $ 13,933 $ 14,703 13,617 14,223 13,989 Per Share Data Dividends per share $ 0.22 $ 0.22 0.21 0.21 0.21 Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.15 $ (0.02 ) 0.37 0.42 0.37 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.15 $ (0.02 ) 0.37 0.42 0.37 Book value per share $ 17.67 $ 17.86 18.10 18.20 18.22 Tangible book value per share $ 11.03 $ 11.16 12.72 12.81 12.86 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 13,112,302 12,378,289 11,038,720 11,056,308 11,189,170 Diluted 13,112,302 12,378,289 11,038,720 11,056,308 11,189,170 Shares outstanding at period end 13,224,276 13,173,569 11,123,382 11,116,080 11,202,063 Selected Financial Ratios Return on average assets 0.34 % (0.05 )% 0.82 % 0.98 % 0.88 % Return on average equity 3.28 % (0.53 )% 7.92 % 9.22 % 8.33 % Return on average tangible common equity 4.39 % (0.72 )% 11.21 % 13.07 % 11.85 % Dividend payout ratio 146.67 % NM 56.76 % 50.00 % 56.76 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 2.72 % 2.99 % 3.04 % 3.28 % 3.28 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) 86.62 % 91.02 % 71.21 % 67.59 % 71.29 % Selected Balance Sheet Items Cash and cash equivalents $ 32,951 $ 39,723 43,422 26,020 31,876 Debt and equity securities 306,775 318,723 309,094 314,763 328,194 Loans: Commercial and industrial $ 122,229 $ 120,411 125,751 127,553 124,240 Commercial, secured by real estate 1,099,601 1,107,556 981,787 961,173 932,208 Residential real estate 398,250 459,073 313,286 312,338 303,051 Consumer 24,137 25,578 27,018 29,007 28,611 Agricultural 12,647 10,952 11,278 9,955 7,523 Other, including deposit overdrafts 73 82 80 69 62 Deferred net origination fees (583 ) (181 ) (796 ) (844 ) (865 ) Loans, gross 1,656,354 1,723,471 1,458,404 1,439,251 1,394,830 Less allowance for credit losses 10,557 10,525 7,932 7,956 7,858 Loans, net $ 1,645,797 1,712,946 1,450,472 1,431,295 1,386,972 Loans held for sale 75,581 - - - - NM - Not Meaningful Three Months Ended 03-31-2024 12-31-2023 09-30-2023 06-30-2023 03-31-2023 Selected Balance Sheet Items, continued Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans: Allowance for credit losses, beginning of period $ 10,525 7,932 7,956 7,858 5,646 Cumulative change in accounting principle - ASC 326 - - - - 2,196 Fair value adjustment for purchased credit deteriorated loans - 493 - - - Provision for credit losses 77 2,203 9 131 32 Losses charged off (78 ) (126 ) (57 ) (49 ) (36 ) Recoveries 33 23 24 16 20 Allowance for credit losses, end of period $ 10,557 10,525 7,932 7,956 7,858 Total earning assets $ 1,971,130 $ 2,045,382 1,787,796 1,756,157 $ 1,736,829 Total assets 2,283,151 2,291,592 1,981,668 1,950,763 1,924,531 Total deposits 1,858,493 1,824,389 1,616,890 1,596,709 1,603,881 Short-term borrowings 10,000 97,395 30,000 112,289 76,500 Long-term debt 162,638 113,123 112,641 18,122 18,598 Total shareholders' equity 233,663 235,303 201,349 202,316 204,072 Equity to assets ratio 10.23 % 10.27 % 10.16 % 10.37 % 10.60 % Loans to deposits ratio 89.12 % 94.47 % 90.20 % 90.14 % 86.97 % Tangible common equity (TCE) $ 145,850 $ 146,999 141,508 142,362 144,006 Tangible common assets (TCA) 2,195,338 2,203,288 1,921,827 1,890,809 1,864,457 TCE/TCA 6.64 % 6.67 % 7.36 % 7.53 % 7.72 % Selected Average Balance Sheet Items Cash and cash equivalents $ 51,366 $ 49,436 36,177 30,742 35,712 Debt and equity securities 310,771 310,274 313,669 321,537 327,123 Loans, including loans held for sale $ 1,722,568 $ 1,622,911 1,451,153 1,405,939 1,389,385 Less allowance for credit losses on loans 10,523 8,826 7,958 7,860 7,522 Net loans $ 1,712,045 1,614,085 1,443,195 1,398,079 1,381,863 Total earning assets, including loans held for sale $ 2,056,656 $ 1,952,121 1,775,713 1,737,256 1,729,008 Total assets 2,294,766 2,182,477 1,971,269 1,927,956 1,921,742 Total deposits 1,824,546 1,759,677 1,610,508 1,604,346 1,583,857 Short-term borrowings 65,052 64,899 63,018 79,485 94,591 Long-term debt 150,177 115,907 72,550 18,514 18,983 Total shareholders' equity 235,119 220,678 203,967 204,085 202,419 Equity to assets ratio 10.25 % 10.11 % 10.35 % 10.59 % 10.53 % Loans to deposits ratio 94.41 % 92.23 % 90.11 % 87.63 % 87.72 % Asset Quality Net charge-offs $ 45 $ 102 33 33 16 Other real estate owned - - - - - Non-accrual loans $ 2,719 $ 80 85 451 701 Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing 524 72 176 256 - Total nonperforming loans $ 3,243 152 261 707 701 Net charge-offs to average loans 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.00 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 0.64 % 0.61 % 0.54 % 0.55 % 0.56 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.20 % 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.05 % 0.05 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.14 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.04 % 0.04 % Three Months Ended 03-31-2024 12-31-2023 09-30-2023 06-30-2023 03-31-2023 Assets Under Management LCNB Corp. total assets $ 2,283,151 2,291,592 1,981,668 1,950,763 1,924,531 Trust and investments (fair value) 890,800 806,770 731,342 744,149 716,578 Mortgage loans serviced 386,490 391,800 146,483 143,093 142,167 Cash management 13,314 2,375 2,445 2,668 1,831 Brokerage accounts (fair value) 411,211 392,390 368,854 384,889 374,066 Total assets managed $ 3,984,966 3,884,927 3,230,792 3,225,562 3,159,173 Reconciliation of Net Income Less Tax-Effected Merger-Related Costs Net income (loss) $ 1,915 (293 ) 4,070 4,694 4,157 Merger expenses 775 3,914 302 415 25 Provision for credit losses on non-PCD loans - 1,722 - - - Tax effect (90 ) (1,102 ) (3 ) (63 ) (4 ) Adjusted net income $ 2,600 4,241 4,369 5,046 4,178 Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share $ 0.20 $ 0.34 0.40 0.45 0.37 Adjusted return on average assets 0.46 % 0.77 % 0.88 % 1.05 % 0.88 % Adjusted return on average equity 4.45 % 7.62 % 8.50 % 9.92 % 8.37 %

Three Months Ended March 31, Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2023 Average Outstanding Balance Interest Earned/ Paid Average Yield/ Rate Average Outstanding Balance Interest Earned/ Paid Average Yield/ Rate Average Outstanding Balance Interest Earned/ Paid Average Yield/ Rate Loans (1) $ 1,722,568 22,682 5.30 % $ 1,389,385 16,143 4.71 % $ 1,622,911 21,113 5.16 % Interest-bearing demand deposits 23,317 324 5.59 % 12,500 157 5.09 % 18,936 280 5.87 % Federal Reserve Bank stock 5,509 (4 ) (0.29 )% 4,652 - - % 4,930 144 11.59 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 16,239 341 8.45 % 6,796 62 3.70 % 12,607 273 8.59 % Investment securities: Equity securities 4,995 40 3.22 % 4,337 37 3.46 % 4,415 62 5.57 % Debt securities, taxable 265,164 1,232 1.87 % 286,369 1,343 1.90 % 265,736 1,273 1.90 % Debt securities, non-taxable (2) 18,864 181 3.86 % 24,969 223 3.62 % 22,586 209 3.67 % Total earnings assets 2,056,656 24,796 4.85 % 1,729,008 17,965 4.21 % 1,952,121 23,354 4.75 % Non-earning assets 248,633 200,256 239,182 Allowance for credit losses (10,523 ) (7,522 ) (8,826 ) Total assets $ 2,294,766 $ 1,921,742 $ 2,182,477 Interest-bearing demand and money market deposits $ 643,199 3,917 2.45 % $ 505,382 1,245 1.00 % $ 574,349 2,710 1.87 % Savings deposits 368,049 206 0.23 % 415,873 139 0.14 % 402,791 323 0.32 % IRA and time certificates 370,130 4,067 4.42 % 185,297 1,072 2.35 % 302,434 3,321 4.36 % Short-term borrowings 65,052 935 5.78 % 94,591 1,304 5.59 % 64,899 918 5.61 % Long-term debt 150,177 1,738 4.65 % 18,983 216 4.61 % 115,907 1,379 4.72 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,596,607 10,863 2.74 % 1,220,126 3,976 1.32 % 1,460,380 8,651 2.35 % Demand deposits 443,168 477,305 480,103 Other liabilities 19,872 21,892 21,316 Equity 235,119 202,419 220,678 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,294,766 $ 1,921,742 $ 2,182,477 Net interest rate spread (3) 2.11 % 2.89 % 2.40 % Net interest income and net interest margin on a taxable-equivalent basis (4) 13,933 2.72 % 13,989 3.28 % 14,703 2.99 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 128.81 % 141.71 % 133.67 %

(1) Includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale (2) Income from tax-exempt securities is included in interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis. Interest income has been divided by a factor comprised of the complement of the incremental tax rate of 21%. (3) The net interest spread is the difference between the average rate on total interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities. (4) The net interest margin is the taxable-equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

Exhibit 99.2 LCNB CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2024 (Unaudited) December 31,

2023 ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 24,950 36,535 Interest-bearing demand deposits 8,001 3,188 Total cash and cash equivalents 32,951 39,723 Investment securities: Equity securities with a readily determinable fair value, at fair value 1,334 1,336 Equity securities without a readily determinable fair value, at cost 3,666 3,666 Debt securities, available-for-sale, at fair value 262,786 276,601 Debt securities, held-to-maturity, at cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $5 and $5 at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 16,746 16,858 Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost 5,774 5,086 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 16,469 15,176 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $10,557 and 10,525 at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 1,645,797 1,712,946 Loans held for sale 75,581 - Premises and equipment, net 36,690 36,302 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,838 6,000 Goodwill 79,559 79,509 Core deposit and other intangibles, net 8,903 9,494 Bank-owned life insurance 50,165 49,847 Interest receivable 9,115 8,405 Other assets, net 31,777 30,643 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,283,151 2,291,592 LIABILITIES: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 435,580 462,267 Interest-bearing 1,422,913 1,362,122 Total deposits 1,858,493 1,824,389 Short-term borrowings 10,000 97,395 Long-term debt 162,638 113,123 Operating lease liabilities 6,123 6,261 Accrued interest and other liabilities 12,234 15,121 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,049,488 2,056,289 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES - - SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred shares - no par value, authorized 1,000,000 shares, none outstanding - - Common shares - no par value; authorized 19,000,000 shares; issued 16,435,659 and 16,384,952 shares at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively; outstanding 13,224,276 and 13,173,569 shares at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 174,082 173,637 Retained earnings 139,050 140,017 Treasury shares at cost, 3,211,383 and 3,211,383 shares at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively (56,015 ) (56,015 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (23,454 ) (22,336 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 233,663 235,303 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,283,151 $ 2,291,592

Exhibit 99.2 LCNB CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 INTEREST INCOME: Interest and fees on loans $ 22,682 16,143 Dividends on equity securities: With a readily determinable fair value 9 17 Without a readily determinable fair value 31 20 Interest on debt securities: Taxable 1,232 1,343 Non-taxable 143 176 Other investments 661 219 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 24,758 17,918 INTEREST EXPENSE: Interest on deposits 8,190 2,456 Interest on short-term borrowings 935 1,304 Interest on long-term debt 1,738 216 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 10,863 3,976 NET INTEREST INCOME 13,895 13,942 PROVISION FOR (RECOVERY OF) CREDIT LOSSES 125 (57 ) NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR (RECOVERY OF) CREDIT LOSSES 13,770 13,999 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Fiduciary income 1,973 1,740 Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 1,384 1,482 Net gains from sales of debt securities, available-for-sale (214 ) - Bank-owned life insurance income 318 271 Net gains from sales of loans 522 6 Other operating income (54 ) 82 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 3,929 3,581 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 8,554 7,349 Equipment expenses 390 361 Occupancy expense, net 1,005 963 State financial institutions tax 428 397 Marketing 174 192 Amortization of intangibles 236 111 FDIC insurance premiums, net 504 215 Contracted services 784 641 Merger-related expenses 775 25 Other non-interest expense 2,622 2,271 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 15,472 12,525 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 2,227 5,055 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 312 898 NET INCOME $ 1,915 4,157 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.15 0.37 Diluted $ 0.15 0.37 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 13,112,302 11,189,170 Diluted 13,112,302 11,189,170

