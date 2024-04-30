Margulies Perruzzi Welcomes Marilyn Shen as Principal

Experienced strategic workplace designer joins workplace and science studios

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2024 / Margulies Perruzzi (MP), one of New England's most highly regarded architectural and interior design firms, is proud to welcome Marilyn Shen, NCIDQ, LEED GA as Principal. Marilyn will work closely with the firm's partners to provide design leadership and project management in the workplace and science studios. Marilyn will also be responsible for establishing strong relationships with clients and industry partners, as well as managing, mentoring, and training staff.

Marilyn brings over 20 years of experience building workplace environments that cultivate company culture and support staff connections. Her goal as a designer has been to align or re-align workplaces to fully embrace culture, diversity, inclusion, social responsibility, and the overall well-being of people. Her work has supported thousands of employees' active contributions by facilitating their transitions to large-scale, flexible work environments, including activity-based neighborhood choice and agile mobile work. She has led and delivered workplace strategy and planning, project management, pre-and post-design solutions, culture facilitation, communications, and change management services for organizations looking to transform or define their workplace approach, office design, company culture and brand, and overall employee experience.

"Marilyn brings a depth of experience with workplace, science, and technology projects. She is client-focused, team-oriented, and delivers culture-centric design solutions for her projects, aligning with the values of Margulies Perruzzi," said Daniel Perruzzi, AIA, LEED AP, principal and senior partner at Margulies Perruzzi. "Marilyn's leadership and vision will enable us to be even more innovative in designing custom spaces for our clients."

For the past 20 years, Marilyn served in increasingly strategic roles. Most recently, she was the Managing Principal at TRIA where she provided oversight of all the firm's organizational and operational activities. Prior to that, she was Principal and Workplace Strategy Lead at Visnick & Caulfield Associates where she focused on organizational culture, change management, and workplace strategy. Marilyn's experience also includes over 10 years serving as a board member for the Emily Hall Tremaine Foundation. Recently, Marilyn founded Kodo, Inc., a consultancy that focuses on education and advancement of inclusive and equitable design.

Marilyn received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Organizational Psychology with a minor in Art from Wellesley College and a Master of Arts in Interior Architecture from the New England School of Art and Design (NESAD) at Suffolk University. She is a Certified Professional Culture Facilitator, NCIDQ certified, a LEED Green Associate, and in the process of becoming a certified Fitwel Ambassador.

