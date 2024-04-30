Vection's Q324 update showed strong double-digit growth in revenue and cash receipts, driven by multiple contract wins, including its largest contract to date with an existing defence customer. A swing to positive operating cash flow in Q3 (A$4.1m), coupled with contract wins, validates the company's streamlined sales structure, designed to bolster operational efficiency. Cash generated also supported a quarter-on-quarter reduction in debt. Management is seeing early positive signs by enhancing the platform's compatibility with Apple Vision Pro, potentially unlocking a key growth avenue from rising enterprise adoption among large global players.

