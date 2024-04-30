Singapore-based Gstar Solar says it has broken ground on a new 3 GW silicon wafer factory in Indonesia, with production scheduled to start by the end of this year. Gstar has launched the construction of a new silicon wafer factory in Jakarta, Indonesia. The company said it aims to start production by the end of 2024. It said it is now in the "beginning of the rapid construction phase" and claimed that the project underscores the progress it is making in vertically integrating. " It noted that the fully digitalized and intelligent production facility will make 182 mm and 210 mm monocrystalline ...

