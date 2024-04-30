Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: More than 55,821 Units of Construction Equipment to be Sold Across Brazil - Exclusive Research Report by Arizton

CHICAGO, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, Brazil construction equipment market is growing at a CAGR of 3.64% during 2023-2029.

Brazil Construction Equipment Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2029) 55,821 Units Market Size (2023) 45,042 Units CAGR (2023-2029) 3.64 % Market Size- Revenue (2029) USD 2.4 Billion Historic Year 2020-2022 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2029

Brazil is the largest market in Latin America. The country accounted for 40% of overall construction equipment sales in the region in 2023. Brazil is the center of construction equipment manufacturing in the continent. All major construction equipment OEMs have a manufacturing center in the Sao Paulo region of the country. Vendors are signing exclusive partnerships with end-users to gain market share and maintain their leading position.

Market Trends

Rising Demand for Electric Forklift in Brazil

The demand for electric equipment is rising in the region. The Brazilian government invested in various port expansion projects in 2023. BYD has been operating in South American markets such as Brazil, Mexico, and Chile, offering green transportation solutions to support the region's transition to a low-carbon transportation sector. In 2023, Brazil implemented policies to promote the development of new energy vehicles. The government aims to have 600,000 electric vehicles on the roads by 2030. With the growing demand for new vehicle energy in the Brazilian market, BYD has a significant opportunity to expand its presence. With the rise in demand for electric forklifts in the region, other OEMs are expected to follow similar trends in manufacturing electric forklifts that can be used for cargo handling purposes. The redevelopment projects on ports in the region will positively impact the demand.

Rise in Mining Activities Drive the Brazil Construction Equipment Market

There is a surge in demand for commodities such as gold, copper, iron ore, and silver worldwide. Brazil's mining sector has ample opportunity to grow recently. The region is one of the leading producers of iron ore, copper, and gold.

Brazil is one of the world's largest sources of reserves and metal, including aluminum, iron ore, and nickel, and the world's largest producer of gold. The demand for these metals is expected to rise due to their use in industry and construction activities.

Nickel is used to manufacture batteries for electric vehicles. Thus, the domestic and internal demand for electric cars will drive the demand for nickels in the market.

Iron ore, copper, and aluminum are used in construction projects across the globe. The mining companies are also investing in extraction projects.

Brazil Construction Equipment Market Dynamics

Drivers

Brazil increased Investments in Public Infrastructure

Surge in Renewable Energy Projects in the region

Rise in Mining Activities drive the Demand for Construction Equipment

Trends

Water Management Projects Trigger Demand for Backhoe Loaders with Flexible Attachments

Rising Demand for Electric Forklift in Latin American Countries

Challenges

High Inflation Rates Adversely Impact Corporate Investments

Mining Projects Hampered by Environmental Protest

Foreign Construction Equipment Manufacturers Impacted by High Import Duties

Key Vendors

Caterpillar

Komatsu

Liebherr

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group (XCMG)

Volvo Construction Equipment

Hitachi Construction Machinery

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

JCB

SANY

Hyundai Construction Equipment

Other Prominent Vendors

Kobelco

Liugong

John Deere

Yanmar

CNH Industrial

Toyota Material Handling

Bobcat

Wacker Neuson

Tadano

SAKAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

Shantui Construction Machinery Co., Ltd

Bomag

Ammann

Sunward

Hangcha

Romanelli

AIMIX Group

Distributors Profiles

Noroeste Máquinas e Equipamentos LTDA

FW Maquinas

Mason Equipamentos

Extra Group

Engepecas

Market Segmentation

Type

Earthmoving Equipment

Excavator



Backhoe Loaders



Wheeled Loaders



Other Earthmoving Equipment (Other loaders, Bulldozers, Trenchers)

Road Construction Equipment

Road Rollers



Asphalt Pavers

Material Handling Equipment

Crane



Forklift & Telescopic Handlers



Aerial Platforms (Articulated Boom Lifts, Telescopic Boom lifts, Scissor lifts)

Other Construction Equipment

Dumper



Tipper



Concrete Mixer



Concrete Pump Truck

End Users

Construction



Mining



Manufacturing



Others (Power Generation, Utilities Municipal Corporations, Oil & Gas, Cargo Handling, Power Generation Plants, Waste Management)

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How big is the Brazil construction equipment market?

What is the growth rate of the Brazil construction equipment market?

Who are the key players in the Brazil construction equipment market?

What are the trends in the Brazilian construction equipment industry?

Which are the major distributor companies in the Brazil construction equipment market?

Get the Detailed TOC @

