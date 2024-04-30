Prysmian's Williamsport Facility Named as Key Expansion in U.S. DOE Advanced Energy Projects

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) recently released details for 35 projects across 20 states that received a total of $1.93 billion in allocations of the Qualifying Advanced Energy Project Credit (48C), including a $3.89 Million for Prysmian's Williamsport facility to increase manufacturing capacity of advanced transmission conductors utilizing Prysmian's innovative E3X® Technology.

This expansion will double the United States' ability to manufacture advanced transmission conductors with E3X® technology. Prysmian's E3X® advanced conductor technology increases the capacity, efficiency, and reliability of transmission lines, allowing for more electric power to be transmitted with low losses and delivered across long distances without expanding the physical footprint of the project. The facility expansion includes a 51,000-square-foot addition to the existing building to create more manufacturing space and a retention pond to handle increased stormwater run-off.

This expansion will also help Prysmian supply E3X® Conductor to Invenergy's Grain Belt Express, a long-distance High Voltage Direct Current transmission line project that will deliver more affordable, reliable, and domestically sourced clean electricity to the Midwest.

"With this expansion, Prysmian's Williamsport facility is poised to lead in the power transmission and distribution market while supporting critical energy projects like the Grain Belt Express," said Andrea Pirondini, CEO of Prysmian North America. "This DOE allocation reaffirms our dedication to building a robust U.S. power grid that meets the evolving needs of our customers and supports our nation's energy future."

Prysmian's project falls into the Grid Components and Modernization category, producing critical grid components needed to bolster grid resiliency and overcome supply chain constraints to upgrading the grid, including large power transformers, grid scale batteries, substation electrical transformers, voltage regulators, and belowground and underwater electrical cables.

"The Biden-Harris Administration is executing an industrial strategy that prioritizes rebuilding our domestic manufacturing sector, creating good-paying jobs across the country," said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. "Through the historic Advanced Energy Project Credit, we are leveraging the infrastructure, expertise, and grit of America's energy communities - where the workers that powered our energy past, will power our energy future."

"President Biden's economic agenda ensures all communities benefit from the growth of the clean energy economy by driving innovation and investment in areas of the country that have long been at the forefront of fossil fuel production," said U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen. "Investments in advanced energy projects strengthen our energy security and create good-paying jobs in vital fields like clean energy manufacturing and critical materials processing. They also allow for existing energy infrastructure to be upgraded for the clean energy economy. All of this work will help lower energy costs for American families and small businesses."

"President Biden is committed to building a clean energy economy that is bringing investments and jobs to the same communities that have powered our nation for over a century with fossil fuels," said John Podesta, Senior Advisor to the President for International Climate Policy. "Today's announcement of projects coming forward to share their participation in the 48C Qualifying Advanced Energy Program represents a direct, targeted investment in those energy communities and manufacturing across the nation so they can power our country for the next century."

Learn more about Prysmian's Williamsport expansion and the other applicant self-disclosed 48C projects at https://www.energy.gov/mesc/applicant-self-disclosed-48c-projects.

Prysmian North America

Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian North America is a benchmark player in the energy transition and digital transformation. Prysmian's strategy is perfectly aligned with the main market drivers by developing resilient, high-performing, sustainable, and innovative cable systems for the transmission, power grid, electricity and digital solutions segments. Prysmian's North American operations include 28 manufacturing facilities, eight distribution centers, six R&D centers and more than 6,000 associates with net sales of $6 billion. Additional information is available at na.prysmian.com.

Globally, Prysmian is the largest cable solutions provider in the world, with 30,000 employees, 108 production plants and 26 R&D centers in over 50 countries. In 2023, global sales exceeded €15 billion.

