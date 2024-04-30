Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.04.2024
Uran Boom: Die Bullen starten durch - spektakuläre Kursgewinne möglich
GlobeNewswire
30.04.2024 | 16:46
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Introduction of Standardized Equity Options on four new Finnish shares (152/24)

As of Monday, May 6, 2024, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will introduce:

 -- Option Contracts up to and including 24-month contracts and 24-month
   Forward and Gross Return Forward Contracts on three shares: FORTUM, NOA and
   UPM:


 Stock  Cash  Derivati  ISIN  Contrac  Risk   Minimum  Minimum  Underly
 Class Ticker   ves        t   Para-me  Block   Deferral  ing 
         Symbol      Length  ter   Size    Size   Code 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Fortum FORTUM  FORTUM  FI0009   24    10    50    1000   21021 
 Oyj           007132                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 Nokia  NOKIA   NOA  FI0009   24    16    700    4000   21242 
 Oyj           000681                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
UPM-Ky  UPM    UPM  FI0009   24    10    50    500   21253 
 mmene          005987                        
 Oyj                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



 -- and Option Contracts up to and including 12-month contracts on KNEB:


 Stock  Cash   New   ISIN  Contra  Risk   Minimum  Minimum  Underly
 Class Ticker Derivativ      ct  Para-me  Block   Deferral  ing 
        es Symbol     Length  ter   Size    Size   Code 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 KONE  KNEBV   KNEB  FI0009  12    11    50    500   21051 
 Oyj            013403                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



From that date, the new standardized contracts will be available in the
exchange and clearing systems, although suspended from trading and clearing
until the trading start date. 

Trading and clearing start date for the new standardized contracts will be
published minimum five trading days in advance. 

Flexible Option Contracts are available for trading and clearing from Monday,
May 6, 2024. 

The deliverable instrument for all the new derivatives is the stock class
listed at Nasdaq Helsinki. All the derivatives instruments will be denominated
in Euro. Flexible Instruments will be offered on all of them. 

The series will be included in the Market Notice "New Strikes Stock Products"
that will be sent out after business on Friday, May 3, 2024. 



References to Exchange Rules and Regulations of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets

Relevant Contract Specifications for all the new products above are in Chapter
B of the Rules and Regulations for Nasdaq Derivatives Markets: 

 -- B.3 FIax OPTIONS (OPTIONS IN FINNISH SHARES AND DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS)

 -- B.15 FIax FORWARDS (FORWARDS IN FINNISH SHARES AND DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS)

 -- B.16 FIax FORWARDS (GROSS RETURN FORWARDS IN FINNISH SHARES AND DEPOSITARY
   RECEIPTS)


Please see the Appendixes -section of Rules and Regulations for:

 -- Fee Lists;

 -- Quotation List (available Contract Terms, Strike Price Intervals, On
   Request framework, and further

 -- details);

 -- Market Model including, i.a. Spread Table, Market Maker Protection
   Quantity, Minimum Quote Size

 -- and Order Price Limit tables.


Trading hours and trading calendar are the same as for current Single Stock
Derivatives on Finnish stock classes. 



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Jari
Elo, jari.elo@nasdaq.com or telephone +358 9 6166 7275. 

Nasdaq Derivatives Markets

© 2024 GlobeNewswire
