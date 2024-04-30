NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Introduction of Standardized Equity Options on four new Finnish shares (152/24)

As of Monday, May 6, 2024, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will introduce: -- Option Contracts up to and including 24-month contracts and 24-month Forward and Gross Return Forward Contracts on three shares: FORTUM, NOA and UPM: Stock Cash Derivati ISIN Contrac Risk Minimum Minimum Underly Class Ticker ves t Para-me Block Deferral ing Symbol Length ter Size Size Code -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fortum FORTUM FORTUM FI0009 24 10 50 1000 21021 Oyj 007132 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nokia NOKIA NOA FI0009 24 16 700 4000 21242 Oyj 000681 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- UPM-Ky UPM UPM FI0009 24 10 50 500 21253 mmene 005987 Oyj -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- and Option Contracts up to and including 12-month contracts on KNEB: Stock Cash New ISIN Contra Risk Minimum Minimum Underly Class Ticker Derivativ ct Para-me Block Deferral ing es Symbol Length ter Size Size Code -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- KONE KNEBV KNEB FI0009 12 11 50 500 21051 Oyj 013403 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- From that date, the new standardized contracts will be available in the exchange and clearing systems, although suspended from trading and clearing until the trading start date. Trading and clearing start date for the new standardized contracts will be published minimum five trading days in advance. Flexible Option Contracts are available for trading and clearing from Monday, May 6, 2024. The deliverable instrument for all the new derivatives is the stock class listed at Nasdaq Helsinki. All the derivatives instruments will be denominated in Euro. Flexible Instruments will be offered on all of them. The series will be included in the Market Notice "New Strikes Stock Products" that will be sent out after business on Friday, May 3, 2024. References to Exchange Rules and Regulations of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets Relevant Contract Specifications for all the new products above are in Chapter B of the Rules and Regulations for Nasdaq Derivatives Markets: -- B.3 FIax OPTIONS (OPTIONS IN FINNISH SHARES AND DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS) -- B.15 FIax FORWARDS (FORWARDS IN FINNISH SHARES AND DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS) -- B.16 FIax FORWARDS (GROSS RETURN FORWARDS IN FINNISH SHARES AND DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS) Please see the Appendixes -section of Rules and Regulations for: -- Fee Lists; -- Quotation List (available Contract Terms, Strike Price Intervals, On Request framework, and further -- details); -- Market Model including, i.a. Spread Table, Market Maker Protection Quantity, Minimum Quote Size -- and Order Price Limit tables. Trading hours and trading calendar are the same as for current Single Stock Derivatives on Finnish stock classes. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Jari Elo, jari.elo@nasdaq.com or telephone +358 9 6166 7275. Nasdaq Derivatives Markets Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1218084