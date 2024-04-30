Einstellung Aufnahme
ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen
CA15101Q1081 Celestica Inc. 30.04.2024 CA15101Q2071 Celestica Inc. 02.05.2024 Tausch 1:1
KYG7415M1244 Recon Technology Ltd. 30.04.2024 KYG7415M1327 Recon Technology Ltd. 02.05.2024 Tausch 18:1
ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen
CA15101Q1081 Celestica Inc. 30.04.2024 CA15101Q2071 Celestica Inc. 02.05.2024 Tausch 1:1
KYG7415M1244 Recon Technology Ltd. 30.04.2024 KYG7415M1327 Recon Technology Ltd. 02.05.2024 Tausch 18:1