Einstellung Aufnahme

ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen

CA15101Q1081 Celestica Inc. 30.04.2024 CA15101Q2071 Celestica Inc. 02.05.2024 Tausch 1:1

KYG7415M1244 Recon Technology Ltd. 30.04.2024 KYG7415M1327 Recon Technology Ltd. 02.05.2024 Tausch 18:1

