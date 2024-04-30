Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Uran Boom: Die Bullen starten durch - spektakuläre Kursgewinne möglich
WKN: A1JBXU | ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 | Ticker-Symbol: 4VL
Tradegate
30.04.24
15:23 Uhr
0,973 Euro
-0,010
-1,02 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GENEL ENERGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENEL ENERGY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9781,03418:18
0,9881,00617:48
Dow Jones News
30.04.2024 | 17:01
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Genel Energy PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) 
Genel Energy PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding 
30-Apr-2024 / 15:30 GMT/BST 
30 April 2024 
 
 
Genel Energy plc (the 'Company') 
 
2024 Awards - Notification of Transactions by 
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') 
 
 
Pursuant to the notification obligations under UK Market Abuse Regulations Article 19.1 the Company granted awards over 
its ordinary shares of 10 pence each under the 2021 Performance Share Plan ('PSP') on 30 April 2024 to the PDMRs set 
out below. 
 
PSP awards 
PSP awards granted were made in the form of nil-cost options and are subject to a three year performance period. 
 
 
Name     No. of shares subject to PSP  Total number of shares over which options/awards are held following 
       Award              notification 
Paul Weir   879,455             1,836,923 
Luke Clements 402,436             871,243 
Mike Adams  411,167             1,085,667 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 a)     Name                       Paul Weir 
2       Reason for Notification 
a)      Position/status                 CEO 
b)      Initial notification / Amendment         Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                       Genel Energy plc 
b)      LEI                       549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of 10 pence each 
       instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                JE00B55Q3P39 
                                Grant of nil-cost options under the Company's 
b)      Nature of the transaction            Performance Share Plan 
 
                                Nil cost 
c)      Price(s) and volumes(s) 
                                879,455 
 
       Aggregated information 
 
d)      -Aggregated volume 
                                879,455 
       -Price 
                                Nil 
e)      Date of the transaction             30 April 2024 
f)      Place of the transaction             Outside a trading venue 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 a)     Name                       Luke Clements 
2       Reason for Notification 
a)      Position/status                 CFO 
b)      Initial notification / Amendment         Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                       Genel Energy plc 
b)      LEI                       549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of 10 pence each 
       instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                JE00B55Q3P39 
b)      Nature of the transaction            Grant of nil-cost options under the Company's 
                                Performance Share Plan 
                                Nil cost 
c)      Price(s) and volumes(s) 
                                402,436 
 
       Aggregated information 
 
d)      -Aggregated volume 
                                402,436 
       -Price 
                                Nil 
e)      Date of the transaction             30 April 2024 
f)      Place of the transaction             Outside a trading venue 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 a)     Name                       Mike Adams 
2       Reason for Notification 
a)      Position/status                 Technical Director 
b)      Initial notification / Amendment         Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                       Genel Energy plc 
b)      LEI                       549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of 10 pence each 
       instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                JE00B55Q3P39 
b)      Nature of the transaction            Grant of nil-cost options under the Company's 
                                Performance Share Plan 
                                Nil cost 
c)      Price(s) and volumes(s)             411,167 shares 
 
 
       Aggregated information 
 
d)      -Aggregated volume 
                                411,167 
       -Price 
                                Nil 
e)      Date of the transaction             30 April 2024 
f)      Place of the transaction             Outside a trading venue

-ends-

For further information please contact: 

Genel Energy 
                    +44 20 7659 5100 
Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications 
 
Vigo Consulting 
                    +44 20 7830 9700 
Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      GENL 
LEI Code:    549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  318913 
EQS News ID:  1893293 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1893293&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2024 10:30 ET (14:30 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
