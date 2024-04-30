GAVS Technologies: GS Lab | GAVS wins a STEVIE Award in the 2024 American Business Awards

ZIF DX+ has been awarded a Silver Stevie®

PRINCETON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2024 / GS Lab | GAVS' proprietary platform, ZIF DX+ has won a Stevie® award in the 'Digital Employee Experience' category.

The ZIF DX+ team commented on the win saying, "ZIF DX+ represents a paradigm shift in digital experience management, offering a robust set of technical features designed to optimize digital strategies for enterprises."

With capabilities like resource optimization, self-healing, insights on user productivity, transaction journey mapping (TJM), end-point utilization, app journey visualization, software license and patch updates, events centralization, and others, ZIF DX+ empowers organizations to proactively address disruptions and enhance user experiences. Its self-healing functionality, powered by over 250 pre-built ITPA bots, ensures swift issue resolution, preserving user productivity. Real-time alerting and system insights provide actionable intelligence, driving increased user engagement, improved business outcomes, and accelerated digital transformation journeys.

More than 300 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

Judges' comments for ZIF DX+

"The range of ZIF's features, such as self-healing capabilities and facial authentication, impresses me, as they improve efficiency and security. Overall, an intriguing solution!"

"Company's impact areas and result are impressive, specifically they are really good at user Engagement, productivity and Agility, thus the product has a positive acceleration in Digital Transformation."

"I am impressed by the Zero Incident Framework (ZIF) Digital Xperience (Dx+) Platform's comprehensive set of features addressing various aspects of digital experience management, indicating above-average performance… Overall, the platform shows great potential for driving digital experience management to new heights."

This award is a testament to the platform's transformative capabilities in digital experience management. To learn more and request for a demo, please visit https://zif.ai/zif-digital-xperience-dx/

About GS Lab | GAVS Technologies

GS Lab | GAVS, backed by Kedaara Capital, a leading Private Equity firm in India, is a global AI-led digital transformation company focused on creating business impact for its 200+ customers across the USA, Europe, the Middle East, and APAC. It offers digital product engineering, AI-led managed services, and digital transformation services to customers across healthcare, BFSI, and high-tech segments. With 4000+ technologists spread across 10+ global delivery centers and a robust talent-grooming engine, it is a trusted growth partner to its customers. Known for its innovative win-win business models, customer success focus, and deep tech engineering skills, the company invests heavily in emerging technologies such as 5G, edge computing, AI/ML, cloud, and IoT. Its IPs, such as ZIF, zIrrus, Rhodium, and zDesk, help accelerate technology adoption for enterprises.

