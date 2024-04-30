Proactive Worldwide Wins Prestigious Gold Stevie Award for Innovative Career and Workforce Readiness Solution

SCHAUMBURG, IL / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2024 / Proactive Worldwide, a globally recognized leader in competitive intelligence and market research, is proud to announce that its CI Learning Lab has been awarded the Gold Stevie® Award in the Career and Workforce Readiness category at The 22nd Annual American Business Awards.

The CI Learning Lab, developed by Proactive Worldwide and endorsed with testimonials from dozens of corporate practitioners at many Fortune 500 companies, offers a comprehensive, on-demand, subscription-based learning platform that caters to a wide range of educational needs within the competitive intelligence community. This innovative platform not only facilitates ongoing professional development but also ensures learners are equipped with the necessary skills to excel in today's dynamic business environment.

David Kalinowski, President and Co-Founder of Proactive Worldwide, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "This award is a testament to our commitment to enhancing the professional capabilities of the competitive intelligence community. Our affordable and comprehensive CI Learning Lab is designed to support continuous learning and improvement, ensuring that professionals and students entering the workforce are well-prepared to meet the challenges of the modern workforce."

A judge from The Stevie® Awards panel highlighted the Lab's impact, noting, "The growth of Proactive Worldwide's new CI product is impressive. It's particularly commendable how the platform extends into vital areas such as corporations and universities, making a significant breakthrough in the dissemination of competitive intelligence knowledge." Kalinowski adds, "I'm proud that this is the second Stevie® Award our firm has earned in the last five years, underscoring our commitment to continuously innovating our business."

The CI Learning Lab, with its marquee CI Blueprint? course, stands out not only for its educational content but also for its strategic partnerships and the practical application of its courses. "The CI Learning Lab excels as a Career and Workforce Readiness Solution by offering an innovative, comprehensive, and accessible platform for learning competitive intelligence skills," another judge added. "Its significant enrollment growth and enthusiastic endorsement by professional bodies and educational institutions, such as Mercyhurst University, underscore its success and relevance in the competitive intelligence field."

Proactive Worldwide remains dedicated to advancing the practice of competitive intelligence. The recognition by The Stevie® Awards reinforces the company's position as a leader in the industry and underscores its ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional educational experiences that are both impactful and accessible.

For more information about the CI Learning Lab, please visit https://cilearninglab.com.

