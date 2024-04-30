Anzeige
Dow Jones News
30.04.2024 | 17:31
Aperam S.A.: Aperam announces results of its General Meeting

DJ Aperam announces results of its General Meeting 

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM 
Aperam announces results of its General Meeting 
30-Apr-2024 / 16:59 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Aperam announces results of its Annual General Meeting 
 
Luxembourg April 30, 2024 (17:00 CET) - The Annual General Meeting of shareholders ("the General Meeting") of Aperam 
held today approved all resolutions on the agenda by a large majority. Arrangements were made to allow shareholders to 
vote physically, electronically and by proxy voting. 
 
The results of the votes will be posted in due course on www.aperam.com under "Investors" - "Equity Investors" - 
"Annual General Meeting" - "30 April 2024 - General Meeting of Shareholders". 
 
In particular, the shareholders 
   -- approved the re-election of Mr.Sandeep Jalan as Director of Aperam for a term of three years; 
   -- renewed the authorisation of the Board of Directors of the Company to grant Shares Based Incentives. 
 
 
About Aperam 
 
Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel and recycling, with customers in over 40 
countries. Since January 2022, the business has been organised in four primary reportable divisions: Stainless & 
Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables. 
 
Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in 
high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, 
Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique 
capability to produce low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high 
performance alloys scrap. With 5 of its main 6 facilities certified ResponsibleSteelTM, Bioenergia and its unique 
capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC®-certified forestry and, with ELG, a global leader in collecting, 
trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, Aperam's places sustainability 
at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in the circular economy. 
 
In 2023, Aperam had sales of EUR 6,592 million and shipments of 2.20 million tonnes. 
 
For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com. 
 
Contact 
 
Company Secretary / Delphine Feraud-Valendru; aperam.corporate@aperam.com 
Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: +352 661 570 250; thorsten.zimmermann@aperam.com 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1893345 30-Apr-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1893345&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2024 10:59 ET (14:59 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
