Arctech says it plans to open a 3 GW tracker factory in Saudi Arabia. The tracker manufacturer says the facility in Jeddah will be designed to reach up to 10 GW of capacity. Arctech Solar has launched a new partnership with the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON) to set up a production facility in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The factory will cover an area of approximately 97,000 square meters and will have a production capacity of 3 GW, with the potential to reach up to 10 GW through localized production. It will focus on PV-supporting tracker products for local customers. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...