CE Broker by Propelus and Texas Medical Board Forge Alliance to Modernize Continuing Education

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2024 / CE Broker by Propelus, the leader in continuing education compliance, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with the Texas Medical Board. This collaboration marks a significant step toward modernizing continuing education management for more than 170,000 licensed professionals in Texas, including 100,000+ physicians.

"The Texas Medical Board's partnership with CE Broker is a win-win for the agency and the licensees it serves," said Sherif Zaafran, M.D., president of the Texas Medical Board. "Licensees gain a powerful, new tool to help them easily track their continuing education credits, and the Board will enjoy a more modern and efficient approach to ensuring licensee compliance."

"The Texas Medical Board always strives to serve its licensees and the public through efficiencies that help assure compliance with minimum additional burdens," Zaafran added.

The partnership between CE Broker and the Texas Medical Board aims to revolutionize the continuing education process, empowering professionals with the tools they need to understand and easily manage their professional educational requirements proactively. CE Broker's trusted platform helps streamline communication and collaboration among board staff, licensees, and educational providers.

"We are excited to partner with the Texas Medical Board to bring about positive change in continuing education management," said Julie Walker, CEO at Propelus. "This collaboration underscores our shared mission in enhancing safety and ensuring quality health care for the citizens of Texas through licensure, discipline, and education."

Access to a CE Broker account will be available to licensed physicians in Texas starting in early June, with access for other professionals to follow. The Texas Medical Board will notify professionals by email when their access to CE Broker is available, at which point they can create their accounts at cebroker.com using their Texas license credentials.

For more information about CE Broker, visit https://propelus.com/ce-broker.

About CE Broker:

As part of Propelus, CE Broker is modernizing how professionals, their employers, regulators, and associations work better together. For over 20 years, CE Broker has propelled the progress of millions of dedicated professionals along the career journey through its full-lifecycle continuing education management solution. Leveraging innovative technology, essential data, and unparalleled strategic partnerships, we power critical compliance programs for a happier workforce, better operations, and safer communities. Learn more about CE Broker, powered by Propelus, at: https://propelus.com/ce-broker.

