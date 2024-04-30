Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.04.2024
Uran Boom: Die Bullen starten durch - spektakuläre Kursgewinne möglich
WKN: A14XKG | ISIN: GB00BZ0XWD04
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
30.04.2024 | 17:54
Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Notification and public disclosure of transaction

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 30

30 April 2024

Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC

(the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transaction

The Company has been notified that, Luciano Suana, Partner of Menhaden Capital Management LLP, the Company's Portfolio Manager, purchased on 30 April 2024 412,500 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 104.00 pence per share.

As a result of the transaction, Mr Suana holds a total of 2,525,000 Ordinary Shares, representing an aggregate 3.1952% of the Company's issued share capital.

For further information:

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

020 3709 8733


© 2024 PR Newswire
