Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Notification and public disclosure of transaction
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 30
30 April 2024
Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC
(the "Company")
Notification and public disclosure of transaction
The Company has been notified that, Luciano Suana, Partner of Menhaden Capital Management LLP, the Company's Portfolio Manager, purchased on 30 April 2024 412,500 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 104.00 pence per share.
As a result of the transaction, Mr Suana holds a total of 2,525,000 Ordinary Shares, representing an aggregate 3.1952% of the Company's issued share capital.
