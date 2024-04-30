Dermabrasion and Microneedling Market Size to Grow USD 684.4 Million by 2031 at a CAGR of 5.1% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dermabrasion and Microneedling Market is Segmented By Procedure (Dermabrasion, Microneedling), By Gender (Female, Male), By Application (Scar, Fine line and Wrinkle, Others), By End User (Specialty and Dermatology Clinics, Hospitals, Others).

The Global Dermabrasion and Microneedling Market size was valued at USD 417.7 Million in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 684.4 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Get Free Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/ALLI-Auto-4P755/Dermabrasion_and_Microneedling

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Dermabrasion and Microneedling Market:

The effectiveness of dermabrasion and microneedling in treating skin disorders such as wrinkles, fine lines, and scars is a major factor driving the market's rise. Dermabrasion provides a mechanical technique for precisely removing skin layers, improving the appearance and texture of the skin; on the other hand, microneedling encourages the synthesis of collagen and natural skin healing, making it attractive to individuals looking for less invasive options. These operations have become increasingly common because technological developments have made them safer, more effective, and less painful.

Specialty and dermatological clinics and hospitals play a vital role in providing high-quality treatment and safety during operations since they are staffed by qualified doctors and have access to cutting-edge equipment.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Auto-4P755/dermabrasion-and-microneedling

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE DERMABRASION AND MICRONEEDLING MARKET

Dermabrasion is becoming more and more popular as a preferred cosmetic therapy for skin renewal. In order to encourage the development of new, smoother skin, this technique involves mechanically scraping the top layers of the skin. Dermabrasion works especially effectively in reducing deeper wrinkles and fine lines, as well as treating scars, including surgical and acne scars. The procedure's acceptance and expansion in the dermabrasion and microneedling markets are largely due to its capacity to provide considerable changes in skin texture and appearance.

Another important method in this industry is microneedling, which produces micro-injuries on the skin and triggers the body's own wound-healing mechanisms, increasing the synthesis of collagen and elastin and cell turnover. Not only is this process less invasive than standard dermabrasion, but it also works wonders for a variety of problems, such as age symptoms and scars. The market for microneedling is being driven by customers' growing desire for less intrusive cosmetic procedures.

The scar treatment efficacy of dermabrasion and microneedling is a key factor driving their respective market expansions. Scars are frequently made less visible and less apparent by using these treatments. An increasing number of people are pursuing these treatments to lessen the psychological and physical effects of scarring as aesthetic concerns increase and technology develops. The market for wrinkle and fine line treatment is driven by the desire for a young appearance. By encouraging skin regeneration and collagen formation, dermabrasion and microneedling have both shown promise in treating these indications of aging. The need for these operations to keep a young, vibrant appearance is anticipated to increase as the world's population ages, which will further fuel market expansion.

Due to the availability of cutting-edge technologies and skilled medical personnel, hospitals are beginning to provide cosmetic operations such as microneedling and dermabrasion. A wider spectrum of patients may now receive these operations because of hospital expansion in the dermatology and cosmetic departments. By providing patients with assurances of safety and quality, the integration of cosmetic procedures in hospital settings fosters confidence and thus propels market growth. Technological advancements have a major role in the market expansion for microneedling and dermabrasion. The increased accuracy and shorter recovery times provided by improved technology are increasing the attractiveness of these operations. For example, automated microneedling machines have raised patient satisfaction and encouraged repeat operations by increasing treatment comfort and efficiency.

Buy Now: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Auto-4P755&lic=single-user

DERMABRASION AND MICRONEEDLING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

Because of the increasing demand for anti-aging operations, the rise in R&D efforts in medical aesthetic centers, and the ongoing clinical studies on microneedling therapy, the microneedling category is anticipated to develop at the quickest rate over the projection period.

The female segment accounted for the most portion of market revenue in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at the quickest rate over the course of the forecast period due to rising disposable income and the growing desire for attractive appearance among women.

The scar market had the quickest growth in 2021 and is expected to continue to do so throughout the forecast period due to a rise in the frequency of scars from accidents, prior surgeries, and acne, as well as a rise in the demand for minimally invasive aesthetic procedures.

With the largest market share in 2021 and projected to hold onto it for the duration of the forecast period, North America is due in large part to factors such as a rise in the prevalence of skin diseases, an increase in the number of aesthetic centers, a surge in the approval of dermabrasion and microneedling device products, the availability of a well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and the region's strong dermabrasion and microneedling industry. However, due to the high prevalence of aging populations and their growing need for aesthetic procedures, as well as improvements in healthcare awareness, the rise in premature aging prevalence, and a surge in healthcare expenditures, Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period for the dermabrasion and microneedling market.

Purchase Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/ALLI-Auto-4P755/Dermabrasion_and_Microneedling

Key Companies:

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.

Fortis Healthcare

Essi Clinic

JNU Hospital

SpaSurgica

LuxeSkin Med Spa

Cutis Skin Clinic & Cosmetology Center

Bingham Memorial Hospital

Azura Skin Care Center

Yorkville Institute of Plastic Surgery

Purchase Chapters: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/ALLI-Auto-4P755/Dermabrasion_and_Microneedling

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

DISCOVER MORE INSIGHTS: EXPLORE SIMILAR REPORTS!

- USA Beauty Dermabrasion Equipment Market

- Microdermabrasion Units Market

- The microdermabrasion devices market was valued at USD 333.78 Million in 2021, and is estimated to reach USD 882.1 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2031.

- Platelet and Plasma market is projected to grow from USD 5062.5 Million in 2023 to USD 5836.7 Million by 2029, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.4% during the forecast period.

- Microneedling Devices market was valued at USD 47040 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 60150 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Microneedling Cartridges market was valued at USD 25 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 40 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Microneedling Therapy Market

- RF Microneedling Therapy Market

- Micro-needling Unit Market was estimated to be worth USD 47040 Million in 2023 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 83820 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- RF Microneedling Skin Care Technology Market

- Microneedling Pen Market

- Boxcar Scar market size is expected to reach USD 22400 Million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2029.

- Cosmetics ODM Market

- Microdermabrasion market is projected to grow from USD 631.6 Million in 2023 to USD 732.5 Million by 2029, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.5% during the forecast period.

- Minimally Invasive Dermabrasion Machine Market

- Hydration Dermabrasion Machine Market

- Beauty Dermabrasion Equipment market was valued at USD 286 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 404.1 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Body Contouring Devices and Procedures Market

- Skin Revitalization Microneedling System Market

- Microneedling Devices in Aesthetic Medicine Market

- Scalp Microneedling Market

- Commercial RF Microneedling System market is projected to reach USD 869.2 Million in 2029, increasing from USD 386 Million in 2022, with a CAGR of 9.4% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

- Skin Care Products Market

- Skin Disease Treatment Market

DISCOVER OUR VISION: VISIT ABOUT US!

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

YOUR FEEDBACK MATTERS: REACH OUT TO US!

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Blog: https://valuatestrends.blogspot.com/

Pinterest: https://in.pinterest.com/valuatesreports/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports/

https://www.facebook.com/valuateskorean

https://www.facebook.com/valuatesspanish

https://www.facebook.com/valuatesjapanese

https://valuatesreportspanish.blogspot.com/

https://valuateskorean.blogspot.com/

https://valuatesgerman.blogspot.com/

https://valuatesreportjapanese.blogspot.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dermabrasion-and-microneedling-market-size-to-grow-usd-684-4-million-by-2031-at-a-cagr-of-5-1--valuates-reports-302131906.html