Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: The GCC Data Center Market Investment to Reach $7.22 Billion by 2029 - Get Insights on 79 Existing Data Centers and 73 Upcoming Facilities Across the GCC - Arizton

CHICAGO, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the GCC data center market is growing at a CAGR of 10.14% during 2023-2029.
GCC Data Center Market Report Scope
Report Attributes
Details
Market Size (Investment)
USD 7.22 Billion (2029)
Market Size (Area)
2,485 thousand sq. Feet (2029)
Market Size (Power Capacity)
451 MW (2029)
CAGR Investment (2023-2029)
10.14 %
Historic Year
2020-2022
Base Year
2023
Forecast Year
2024-2029
The GCC data center market is emerging as one of the world's most prominent data center markets, with many global data center investments. Rise in advanced technology such as AI, 5G technology, digitalization, expanding undersea cable connectivity, adoption of sophisticated technology, formation of free trade zones, government plans, and other factors creating market expansion. The presence of global cloud providers, such as AWS, Oracle, and Google Cloud, will also drive data center investments. In February 2023, Microsoft planned to launch an Azure cloud region in Saudi Arabia, expected to drive cloud adoption in the GCC region. A high internet penetration rate and increase in social media use will generate considerable data in the region, thereby increasing demand for data centers.
Key Highlights
- The UAE and Saudi Arabia have emerged as market leaders of the region, equipped with sophisticated technology, cutting-edge safety/control systems, and a dominant market share. Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman are also on the way to emerge as leaders in these fields, with developments happening gradually.
- The GCC data center market is on a solid growth trajectory, and the market's investments are growing significantly from existing operators and new entrants. In 2023, investments in the market contributed to over 30% of share out of the total investments in the Middle East.
Investment Opportunities in the GCC Data Center Market
- In September 2023, Microsoft and G42 announced its plans to jointly offer sovereign cloud services in the UAE and expand the tech giant's existing data center infrastructure.
- In October 2023, the UAE-based technology company G42 merged its subsidiaries, namely Inception, G42 Cloud, and Injazat, to form Core42, a new potential AI and data services powerhouse.
- In 2022, Equinix is developing a new data center facility, SN1, in Salalah, with an investment of around $14 million and will house 125 rack cabinets. The facility is likely to become operational by Q4 2024.
- Gulf Data Hub is one of the leading operators with big plans for the GCC countries. The company is developing over 45 data center facilities across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman. The company plans to develop 20 data center facilities in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam in Saudi Arabia.
- Market size is available regarding investment, area, and power capacity.
- Study of the macroeconomic and microeconomic factors across the GCC region.
- An assessment of the data center investment in the GCC region by the data center operators.
- Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across locations in the GCC region.
- A detailed study of the existing GCC data center market landscape, an in-depth market analysis, and insightful predictions about market size during the forecast period.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in the GCC
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 79
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 73
- Coverage: 6 Countries
- Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- The GCC data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
- A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
- Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the market.
- A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.
Vendors
Prominent Data Center IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Lenovo
- NetApp
Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers
- 4Energy
- ABB
- Airedale
- Canovate
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Delta Electronics
- EAE Group
- Eaton
- Envicool
- HITEC Power Protection
- Johnson Controls
- Legrand
- Rittal
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- STULZ
- Vertiv
Prominent Data Center Construction Constructors
- AECOM
- AlDar Properties
- Anel Group
- Arup
- Ashi & Bushnag
- Atkins
- Advanced Vision Morocco
- ARSMAGNA
- Dar Group
- DC Pro Engineering
- Deerns
- Edarat
- EGEC
- ENMAR ENGINEERING
- Harinsa Qatar
- HATCO
- HHM Building Contracting
- Hill International
- ICS Nett
- INT'LTEC
- ISG
- LAING O'ROURKE
- Linesight
- M+W Group (Exyte)
- Mace
- Mercury Engineering
- McLaren Construction Group
- MIS
- NDA Group
- Orascom Construction
- Prota Engineering
- Qatar Site & Power
- RED Engineering
- RW Armstrong
- Shaker Group
- Sterling and Wilson
- Summit Technology Solutions
- Sudlows
- Telal Engineering & Contracting
- Turner & Townsend
- United Egypt
Prominent Data Center Investors
- Africa Data Centres
- Adgar Investments and Development
- Amazon Web Services
- Batelco
- Bynet Data Communications
- Equinix
- EdgeConneX
- Future Digital Data Systems
- Gulf Data Hub
- Khazna Data Centers
- Moro Hub
- MedOne
- MEEZA
- Mobily
- Microsoft
- Oman Data Park
- Ooredoo
- stc
- Serverfarm
- Turkcell
- Türk Telekom
- Telecom Egypt
- Tencent
New Entrants
- Compass Datacenters
- Digital Realty
- EDGNEX
- Global Technical Realty
- Infinity
- Quantum Switch
- ZeroPoint DC (NEOM)
The Report Includes the Investment in the Following Areas:
Segmentation by Infrastructure
- IT Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- General Construction
Segmentation by IT Infrastructure
- Server Infrastructure
- Storage Infrastructure
- Network Infrastructure
Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgear
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Segmentation by Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
Segmentation by Cooling Technique
- Air-based Cooling
- Liquid-based Cooling
Segmentation by General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Building & Engineering Design
- Physical Security
- DCIM/BMS Solutions
Segmentation by Tier Standard
- Tier I & II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Segmentation by Geography
- Middle East
- The UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Israel
- Oman
- Qatar
- Kuwait
- Bahrain
- The Other Middle Eastern Countries
- North Africa
- Morocco
- Egypt
- Other North African Countries
