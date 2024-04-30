Boulder, Colorado and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2024) - Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: KASH) (OTCQB: KASHF) (FSE: KASH) (the "Company"), a pioneer in integrating philanthropy with financial transactions, proudly announces its strategic partnership with Benevity Inc., the leading global provider of social impact software. This collaboration aims to enhance Karma's platform by integrating Benevity's robust engagement solutions, thereby expanding the avenues through which Karma users can contribute to global causes with a goal for every transaction to have a positive impact.

Empowering Users with Advanced Giving Tools

Through this partnership, Karma utilizes Benevity's best-in-class software and network to provide users with more seamless ways to support non-profits and manage their donations directly through the Karma app. This integration allows users to engage more deeply with the causes they care about, track their impact in real-time, and participate in a broader range of philanthropic activities.

Key Features of the Partnership Include:

Integrated Donation Management: Users can manage their contributions more efficiently, with streamlined processes for selecting charities and tracking donations.

Enhanced User Engagement: Leveraging Benevity's tools, Karma will offer tailored content and engagement opportunities that resonate with users' individual interests in social causes.

Expanded Charity Database: Access to Benevity's extensive network of 470,000 registered nonprofits worldwide, increasing the variety of causes Karma users can support.

A Word from Our Leaders

"Our mission at Karma has always been to transform every transaction into a positive impact," said John Eagleton, CEO of Karma and Intellabridge. "Partnering with Benevity, a leader in corporate purpose software, significantly broadens the scope and effectiveness of our user contributions. This collaboration not only enhances our platform but also aligns perfectly with our vision of making philanthropy accessible and impactful for everyone."

"We are thrilled to partner with Karma to further our mission to catalyze positive action, create community, and to meet the moment in times that matter. By integrating our tools with Karma's innovative financial solutions, we are further empowering individuals to drive meaningful difference and support the causes they care about, reinforcing the idea that collectively, small acts can lead to monumental change," said Sona Khosla, Chief Impact Officer, Benevity.

Download and Availability

The new features brought by the Benevity partnership are currently available on the Karma application. iOS users can anticipate a more enriched giving experience, with enhanced functionalities rolling out for the iOS application.

About Karma

Karma is an innovative fintech platform that integrates charitable giving with daily financial activities. By linking charitable giving with everyday spending, Karma makes it possible for anyone to support global initiatives that resonate with their personal values, all through a seamless, secure digital experience. Karma is available to citizens and residents of the United States only.

About Intellabridge Technology Corporation

Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: KASH) (OTCQB: KASHF) (FSE: KASH) is a fintech company in the business of impact finance whose product, Karma, has a mission to make every transaction have a positive impact on the world through cashback solutions and automated customizable donations to charitable organizations based on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Karma offers cashback donation debit cards, and Karmify which allows customers to connect any debit or credit card to Karma, earn extra cashback and donate to charitable organizations.

About Benevity

Benevity, a certified B Corporation, is the leading global provider of social impact software, providing the only integrated suite of community investment and employee, customer and nonprofit engagement solutions. Recognized as one of Fortune's Impact 20, Benevity offers cloud solutions that power purpose for many iconic brands in ways that better attract, retain and engage today's diverse workforce, embed social action into their customer experiences and positively impact their communities. With software that is available in 22 languages, Benevity has processed more than $15 billion in donations and 79 million hours of volunteering time to support 470,000 nonprofits worldwide. The company's solutions have also facilitated 1.3 million micro-actions and managed 845,000 grants worth $16 billion. For more information, visit benevity.com.

For further information on Karma, visit www.getkarmacard.com.

For more information on Intellabridge visit www.intellabridge.com.

For more about Benevity, please visit www.benevity.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of DIRECTORS INTELLABRIDGE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

"Maria Eagleton"

Maria Eagleton, COO

To contact Intellabridge:

Website: intellabridge.com

Phone: +1-303-800-5333

Email: maria@intellabridge.com

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of any of the words "will", "plan", "on track", "possible", "anticipated" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/207432

SOURCE: Intellabridge Technology Corporation