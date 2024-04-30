Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.04.2024
Uran Boom: Die Bullen starten durch - spektakuläre Kursgewinne möglich
WKN: A0B6R5 | ISIN: LT0000109274 | Ticker-Symbol: ZS4
Stuttgart
30.04.24
16:08 Uhr
0,116 Euro
-0,001
-0,85 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.04.2024 | 17:06
Resolutions of Snaige AB General Ordinary Meeting of Shareholders

The General Ordinary Meeting of shareholders of Snaige AB was held on 30 April 2024.

At the meeting was made following resolutions:

  1. THE AGENDA QUESTION: Consolidated annual report of "Snaige" AB on the company's activity for 2023 with information about the Company strategy and its implementation.

In the meeting taken for information the consolidated annual report of "Snaige" AB on the company's activity for 2023 with information about the Company strategy and its implementation.

  1. THE AGENDA QUESTION: Auditor's conclusion on the company's financial statements for 2023.

In the meeting taken for information with the auditor's conclusion on the company's financial statements for 2023.

  1. THE AGENDA QUESTION: Approval of the set of financial statements of the company for 2023.

THE DECISION: The set of financial statements of the company for 2023 has been approved.

  1. THE AGENDA QUESTION: Approval of distribution of profit (loss) of Snaige, AB for 2023.

THE DECISION: The distribution of profit (loss) of Snaige,AB for 2023 has been approved:

Non-distributed profit (loss) at the end of the last financial year (14,903,149)
Net result - profit (loss) of financial year (3,378,866)
Profit (loss) for the reporting financial year not recognized in the income statement 903,845
Distributable result- profit (loss) of financial year (17,378,170)
Transfers from reserves: 0
  • For the acquisition of own shares
  • Transfers from mandatory reserve
Distributable profit (17,378,170)
Distribution of profit 0
  • To reserve foreseen by law
Non-distributed result - profit (loss) at the end of financial year (17,378,170)

Managing Director
Darius Varnas
Tel. +370 315 56200


