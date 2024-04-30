Sogeclair: Consolidated turnover for the 1st quarter 2024

Blagnac, France, April 30th 2024-5.35 pm

Montreal, Canada

CONSOLIDATED TURNOVER FOR THE 1ST QUARTER 2024: +7.5% AT €39.0 M

AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATE (*): +8.0%.

SOGECLAIR, supplier of innovative solutions with high added value for a safer and less-consuming mobility announces today its turnover for the 1st quarter 2024, ending on March 31st 2024.

* At constant exchange rate: The change variations over the period represent €-0.2M against € 0.4M in 2023.

Turnover for Q1 2024 is up by 7.5% and 8% at constant exchange rate, marking the 12th consecutive quarter of growth. Commercial aviation (37.5% of turnover) confirmed its growth with a rebound to +16.5%, defense (4.6% of turnover) grew strongly by 48.3%. Business aviation (40.8% of turnover) and automotive (7.6% of turnover) grew by 7.9% and 7.2% respectively. Rail (5.6% of turnover) and space (2.2% of turnover) are in decline.

As part of the ONE SOGECLAIR organization, we now present our turnover according to the location of our subsidiaries, rather than the location of our customers.

By location SUBSIDIARIES

(€M) Q1 2024 turnover Q1 2023 turnover Weight in Q1

2024 turnover

(as %) Variation

(as %) France 26,3 24,1 67,4% +9,2% Europe (w/o France) 1,7 2,1 4,2% -22,0% America 9,9 8,2 25,5% +21,2% Asia-Pacific 1,1 1,8 2,8% -40,8% Rest of the world 0,1 0,1 0,1% -26,3%

Differences are due to rounding.

For comparability with the first quarter 2023 turnover release, turnover by customer location is as follows:

By location CUSTOMERS

(€M) Q1 2024 turnover Q1 2023 turnover Weight in Q1

2024 turnover

(as %) Variation

(as %) France 16,9 16,7 43,4% +1,3% Europe (w/o France) 8,3 8,0 21,3% +4,7% America 11,4 9,3 29,3% +23,5% Asia-Pacific 1,7 2,0 4,4% -16,6% Rest of the world 0,6 0,3 1,6% +85,8%

Differences are due to rounding.

Note the good performance of customers outside France, representing 56.6% of total turnover.

Business growth is driven by North America, once again confirming that this region is a major growth driver in the One Sogeclair 2030 plan.

By Business Unit Turnover (M€)

Q1 - 2024 Weight in turnover

(as %) Variation

(as %) Engineering

At constants exchange rate and perimeter 18,9

18,9 48,4%

48,3% -0,1%

0,1% Solutions

At constants exchange rate and perimeter 20,1

20,3 51,5%

51,7% +18,3%

+19,1%

Differences are due to rounding.

Engineering remains stable at -0.1% and +0.1% at constant exchange rates despite the weakness of commercial aviation OEMs, which was offset by new customers.

Turnover growth was driven by the Solutions business unit, particularly the Equipment segment through the ramp-up of commercial and business aircraft manufacturers, aircraft interior fittings, and the defense sector. Simulation growth was driven by defense segments (+31.7%) and automotive (+7.2%), while the rail declined by 34.9%.

Conseil BU was engaged for internal needs in order to contribute to the operational efficiency of the two main business units.

Customer diversification has paid off with growth driven by our TOP10 customers (74.7% vs. 71.5% in Q1 2023) even though the top three customers (Airbus, Dassault, Bombardier) remained stable at -0.95%.

PERSPECTIVES

Our markets are growing, our technologies are promising for decarbonized, more sober and safer mobility, and our geographical locations offer strong potential, all supporting our activity.

SOGECLAIR remains confident for its growth in 2024 and for the execution of its 2030 plan, which targets a turnover of €250 million.

The detachment of the coupon of €0.94 per share will take place on May 14, 2024, and the dividend will be paid on May 20, 2024.

Next announcement: Q2 2024 turnover, on July 17, 2024, after closing of the Stock Market

About SOGECLAIR

Supplier of innovative. high added-value solutions for safer and more efficient mobility. SOGECLAIR brings its skills in high-quality engineering and production to a broad range of cutting-edge sectors. notably aeronautics. space. vehicle. rail and defense. Supporting its customers and partners from the design and simulation stages through to the end of the product's lifetime. all along the production chain through to entry into service. the collaborators are working worldwide to offer a high-quality. proximity service to all its customers.

SOGECLAIR is listed on Euronext Growth Paris - Indice Euronext® Family Business -Code ISIN: FR0000065864 / (Reuters SCLR.PA - Bloomberg SOG.FP)

