Novozymes A/S: Resolutions from the annual shareholders' meeting 2024

Today an ordinary shareholders' meeting was conducted. The following resolutions were made:



• Approval of the audited Annual Report for 2023



• Approval of distribution of profit with payment of an ordinary dividend of DKK 2.00 or EUR 0.27 per A/B share of DKK 2 for the last four months (September 1 - December 31) of 2023. Legacy Novozymes shareholders will then have received a total pay-out of the 2023 adjusted net profit of DKK 6.20 per share, which equals an increase of 3% compared with 2022.



• Approval of the Remuneration Report for 2023



• Approval of the remuneration of members of the Board of Directors



• Re-election of Cornelis (Cees) de Jong as Chair and Jesper Brandgaard as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors



• Re-election of Heine Dalsgaard, Sharon James, Kasim Kutay, Lise Kaae, Kevin Lane, Morten Sommer and Kim Stratton as members of the Board of Directors



• Election of EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab as the company's auditors in respect of statutory financial and sustainability reporting



• Approval to renew authorizations to the Board of Directors to implement capital increases



• Approval to renew the authorization to the Board of Directors to acquire treasury shares



• Approval of authorization to the Board of Directors to distribute extraordinary dividends



• Approval of amendments to the Articles of Association



• Approval of amendments to the Remuneration Policy







Following the annual shareholders' meeting, the Board of Directors consists of the following members:



• Cornelis (Cees) de Jong, Chair



• Jesper Brandgaard, Vice Chair



• Heine Dalsgaard



• Sharon James



• Kasim Kutay



• Lise Kaae



• Kevin Lane



• Morten Sommer



• Kim Stratton







Employee representatives:



• Anne Breum



• Anders Hentze Knudsen



• Preben Nielsen



• Jens Øbro



• Karen Louise Lauesen, observer



• Kim Ib Sørensen, observer







For further information on members of the Board of Directors, please go to www.novonesis.com