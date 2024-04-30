Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.04.2024
Uran Boom: Die Bullen starten durch - spektakuläre Kursgewinne möglich
WKN: A0MQJ5 | ISIN: GG00B1RMC548 | Ticker-Symbol: TFS
Berlin
30.04.24
19:33 Uhr
9,240 Euro
+0,040
+0,43 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
30.04.2024 | 18:24
120 Leser
Tetragon Financial Group Ltd - Tetragon Financial Group Limited Announcement of Dividend

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 30

Tetragon Financial Group Limited Announcement of Dividend

LONDON, April 30, 2024 --

Dividend Announcement:

On 30 April 2024, the Board of Directors of Tetragon declared a dividend of U.S.$ 0.11 (11.00 cents) per share in respect of the first quarter of 2024. The ex-dividend date is 2 May 2024. The record date is 3 May 2024. Payment of the dividend will take place from 28 May 2024.

Tetragon's website (www.tetragoninv.com) includes information on Tetragon's Optional Stock Dividend Plan for those shareholders electing to receive dividends in the form of Tetragon shares. Shareholders may elect to receive dividends in the form of Tetragon shares by making a dividend share election up to 15 May 2024. If no election is made, the dividend will be paid in cash from 28 May 2024.

Cash dividends may be received in Sterling by those shareholders making a dividend currency election up to 15 May 2024. If no election is made, the dividend will be paid in U.S. dollars from 28 May 2024.

About Tetragon:

Tetragon is a Guernsey closed-ended investment company. Its non-voting shares are listed on Euronext in Amsterdam, a regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam N.V., and also traded on the Specialist Fund Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. Our investment manager is Tetragon Financial Management LP. Find out more at www.tetragoninv.com.

Tetragon's non-voting shares are subject to restrictions on ownership by U.S. persons and are not intended for European retail investors.

Please see: https://www.tetragoninv.com/shareholders/additional-information.

Tetragon:

Yuko Thomas

Investor Relations

ir@tetragoninv.com

Press Inquiries:

Prosek Partners

Pro-tetragon@prosek.com

U.K. +44 20 3890 9193

U.S. +1 212 279 3115

This release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (2014/596/EU), or EU MAR, and of the UK version of EU MAR as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act (as amended).

This release does not contain or constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. The securities of Tetragon have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons unless they are registered under applicable law or exempt from registration. Tetragon does not intend to register any portion of its securities in the United States or to conduct a public offer of securities in the United States. In addition, Tetragon has not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and investors will not be entitled to the benefits of such Act. Tetragon is registered in the public register of the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten) under Section 1:107 of the Dutch Financial Markets Supervision Act as an alternative investment fund from a designated state.


