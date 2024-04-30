Notwithstanding its sector 'sweet spot' (a healthy, customisable product at a competitive price), Tortilla Mexican Grill (Tortilla) has taken the opportunity of a change in management to refine its strategy to address challenges since its successful IPO in 2021 as well as expedite growth. Significant benefit is expected from a new delivery structure to mitigate commission charges in an important part of the business (c 30% of sales), from enhanced marketing to tackle surprisingly low brand awareness and from an initial director of food to bolster menu development. With a new FY24 target of self-funded roll-out (down from 12 to eight), franchising will drive expansion as capital light and has been so successful to date. A near-doubling in H223 pre-IFRS 16 adjusted EBITDA, if from a low base, is testament to Tortilla's recovering financials and initiatives already in place.

