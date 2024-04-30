Anzeige
WKN: CBK100 | ISIN: DE000CBK1001 | Ticker-Symbol: CBK
Xetra
30.04.24
17:41 Uhr
13,960 Euro
+0,220
+1,60 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,92513,99019:50
13,93513,99019:50
Dow Jones News
30.04.2024 | 18:49
219 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Commerzbank Annual General Meeting approves all items on agenda

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB) 
Commerzbank Annual General Meeting approves all items on agenda 
30-Apr-2024 / 18:17 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
   -- Shareholders approve a dividend of 35 cents per share and authorisation for further share buybacks 
 
   -- Actions of Board of Managing Directors and Supervisory Board ratified - remuneration report approved 
 
   -- Jens Weidmann: "Thanks to the great progress, Commerzbank has regained the possibility for its 
  shareholders to participate in its success." 
   -- Manfred Knof: "It is our task to address, accompany, and offer solutions to the issues associated with 
  the transformation of the economy. We want to be the bank for Germany." 
Today, the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Commerzbank approved the dividend proposal for the 2023 financial year in 
the amount of 35 cents per share with a majority of 99.98% (item 2). Commerzbank resumed its dividend payments last 
year and intends to continue to return capital to its shareholders through a combination of dividend payments and share 
buybacks. 
The AGM voted with a majority of 95.45% and a majority of 95.02% respectively in favour of the Bank's authorisation to 
both acquire and use its own shares (items 7 and 8). This gives Commerzbank the opportunity to acquire its own shares 
up to a volume of 10% of the share capital mainly via the stock exchange or multilateral trading systems. Further 
buybacks would require a renewed authorisation of the AGM in advance. 
Jens Weidmann, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, said: "Thanks to the great progress that Commerzbank has made in 
implementing its strategy, the Bank has regained the possibility for its shareholders to participate in its success." 
In his speech at the Annual General Meeting, CEO Manfred Knof affirmed that Commerzbank will make its contribution to 
the transformation of the German economy: "Right now, a robust bank, a bank with a solid business model, is needed. A 
bank that can defy the overall environment. It is our task to address, accompany, and offer solutions to the issues 
associated with the transformation of the economy. This is our ambition: we want to be the bank for Germany." 
The shareholders voted as follows on the further key items on the agenda: 
Ratification of actions (items 3 and 4) 
The AGM ratified the Board of Managing Directors' actions with a majority of between 95.76% and 96.39%. The AGM further 
ratified the Supervisory Board's actions with a majority of between 95.38% and 99.89%. 
Approval of remuneration report (item 6) 
The AGM approved the remuneration report for the last financial year with a majority of 93.69%. 
Amendments to articles of association to the Financing for the Future Act (item 9) 
Furthermore, the proposal to create a basis for electronic shares by amending the articles of association was adopted 
with 99.97%. Commerzbank is not yet planning to switch to electronic shares. However, with the amendment to the 
articles of association, the Bank is reacting in a forward-looking manner to the Financing for the Future Act 
("Zukunftsfinanzierungsgesetz"), which came into force at the end of 2023. It contains, among other things, regulations 
that enable public limited companies to issue electronic shares. 
Further information on this year's AGM is available on our website. 
Press contact 
Silvana Herold +49 69 9353-45680 
Svea Junge +49 69 9353-45691 
Sina Weiß +49 69 9353-45738 
Investors' contact 
Jutta Madjlessi +49 69 9353-47707 
Ute Sandner +49 69 9353-47708 
About Commerzbank 
Commerzbank is the leading bank for the German Mittelstand. In addition, the Bank is a strong partner for around 
25,500 corporate client groups and almost 11 million private and small-business customers in Germany. The Bank's two 
Business Segments - Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients - offer a comprehensive portfolio of 
financial services. Commerzbank transacts approximately 30% of Germany's foreign trade and is present internationally 
in more than 40 countries in the corporate clients' business. The Bank focusses on the German Mittelstand, large 
corporates, and institutional clients. As part of its international business, Commerzbank supports clients with a 
business relationship to Germany, Austria, or Switzerland and companies operating in selected future-oriented 
industries. In the Private and Small-Business Customers segment, the Bank is at the side of its customers with its 
brands Commerzbank and comdirect: online and mobile, in the advisory centre, and personally in its branches. Its Polish 
subsidiary mBank S.A. is an innovative digital bank that serves approximately 5.8 million private and corporate 
customers, predominantly in Poland, as well as in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. 
Disclaimer 
This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical 
facts. In this release, these statements concern inter alia the expected future business of Commerzbank, efficiency 
gains and expected synergies, expected growth prospects and other opportunities for an increase in value of Commerzbank 
as well as expected future financial results, restructuring costs and other financial developments and information. 
These forward-looking statements are based on the management's current plans, expectations, estimates and projections. 
They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that 
may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from any future results and developments expressed or 
implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include the conditions in the financial markets in Germany, in 
Europe, in the USA and other regions from which Commerzbank derives a substantial portion of its revenues and in which 
Commerzbank holds a substantial portion of its assets, the development of asset prices and market volatility, 
especially due to the ongoing European debt crisis, potential defaults of borrowers or trading counterparties, the 
implementation of its strategic initiatives to improve its business model, the reliability of its risk management 
policies, procedures and methods, risks arising as a result of regulatory change and other risks. Forward-looking 
statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. Commerzbank has no obligation to update or release any 
revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date 
of this release. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     DE000CBK1001 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:     CZB 
LEI Code:   851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56 
Sequence No.: 318920 
EQS News ID:  1893457 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1893457&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2024 12:18 ET (16:18 GMT)

