Dienstag, 30.04.2024
Uran Boom: Die Bullen starten durch - spektakuläre Kursgewinne möglich
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
30.04.24
14:51 Uhr
0,850 Euro
+0,060
+7,59 %
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
30-Apr-2024 / 17:20 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
30 April 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               30 April 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      250,000 
Highest price paid per share:         69.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          65.40p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 67.0727p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 355,660,830 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (355,660,830) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      67.0727p                    250,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
8350               69.00       09:28:48          00069779139TRLO0      XLON 
115                69.00       09:28:48          00069779138TRLO0      XLON 
269                69.00       09:28:48          00069779140TRLO0      XLON 
9343               69.00       09:28:48          00069779141TRLO0      XLON 
3358               68.40       09:32:39          00069779305TRLO0      XLON 
4400               68.40       09:32:41          00069779309TRLO0      XLON 
115                68.40       09:43:42          00069779802TRLO0      XLON 
327                68.40       09:45:33          00069779892TRLO0      XLON 
39                68.40       09:45:33          00069779893TRLO0      XLON 
4                 68.40       10:39:07          00069782607TRLO0      XLON 
1830               68.40       11:11:47          00069784245TRLO0      XLON 
9449               68.40       11:11:47          00069784246TRLO0      XLON 
8244               68.40       11:11:47          00069784247TRLO0      XLON 
813                68.40       11:11:47          00069784248TRLO0      XLON 
3000               68.40       11:11:47          00069784249TRLO0      XLON 
8208               68.40       11:11:47          00069784250TRLO0      XLON 
3184               68.40       11:11:47          00069784251TRLO0      XLON 
6545               68.40       11:11:47          00069784252TRLO0      XLON 
6960               67.80       12:12:31          00069786544TRLO0      XLON 
50000               67.40       12:33:45          00069787213TRLO0      XLON 
9049               67.20       12:33:58          00069787216TRLO0      XLON 
2902               66.80       12:35:03          00069787231TRLO0      XLON 
5803               66.80       12:35:03          00069787232TRLO0      XLON 
6123               66.40       14:01:40          00069789898TRLO0      XLON 
2967               66.40       14:02:03          00069789919TRLO0      XLON 
7935               66.20       14:12:19          00069790271TRLO0      XLON 
1426               66.20       14:17:24          00069790416TRLO0      XLON 
8513               65.60       14:36:46          00069791074TRLO0      XLON 
50000               65.40       14:51:00          00069791888TRLO0      XLON 
7337               66.80       15:22:28          00069793075TRLO0      XLON 
14543               66.80       16:08:52          00069795752TRLO0      XLON 
3487               66.80       16:08:52          00069795753TRLO0      XLON 
557                66.80       16:08:52          00069795754TRLO0      XLON 
4805               66.40       16:12:59          00069796123TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  318921 
EQS News ID:  1893451 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1893451&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2024 12:20 ET (16:20 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
