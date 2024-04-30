Westlake Village, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2024) - Strymon Engineering (www.strymon.net), the respected manufacturer of premium products for the guitar, plugin and Eurorack markets, announced the arrival of a new product and pedal platform today by releasing the new BigSky MX.

The original BigSky pedal was released in 2013, becoming an icon by redefining how guitarists the world over thought about reverb, and the new BigSky MX expands on the original design in every facet. With a super fast tri-core 800 MHz ARM processor, BigSky MX can run two reverb algorithms at once and route or pan the audio in a number of different ways. The new advanced convolution engine allows a huge ten seconds of stereo impulse response capability per instance, along with full IR editing and a suite of custom long captures of classic studio tools and oddball vintage gear. Many of the new reverb algorithms are brand-new from the ground up, and were tuned using a state-of-the-art gradient descent algorithm to remove any unwanted artifacts and ringing. A crisp OLED display provides clear information about the currently loaded preset, which makes managing dual reverb patches a snap. BigSky MX features stereo I/O and discrete Class A JFET input preamps, EXP/TRS MIDI, DIN MIDI and USB-C for connection to Strymon's Nixie 2 software editor.





Strymon BigSky MX Reverb Workstation Pedal Front View



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9276/206526_1.jpg

"We've been working on this thing for the better part of four years," said Gregg Stock, Strymon's CEO and co-founder. "It's been a labor of love, and we knew that the legions of original BigSky fans were counting on us to get it right the first time. In the end it exceeded all of our expectations, and we're really happy with how it turned out." Stock continues, "The 12 engines in BigSky MX produce the absolute best ambiences we've ever made, and the ability to run two engines at once and the impulse stuff is a major step forward."

Pete Celi, Strymon's co-founder and DSP guru adds, "Playing around with BigSky MX during development has been a blast. The new algorithms are bigger, wider and cleaner than anything we've been able to achieve in the past, and impulse response capability is a welcome addition. We've included our very own long captures of some classic studio devices and some oddball vintage units collected by one of our engineers too, so there is an entire world of creative reverb in there to explore."





Strymon BigSky MX Reverb Workstation Pedal Rear View



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9276/206526_v2.jpg

As with all Strymon products, BigSky MX was designed and is manufactured in Los Angeles in the USA, and is available now directly from Strymon and from dealers worldwide.

Videos covering the launch and sound samples can be found at https://www.strymon.net/product/bigsky-mx/.

For additional information please check out the Strymon website at https://www.strymon.net.

About Strymon:

Based in Westlake Village, CA, Strymon Engineering manufactures an award-winning line of guitar effects pedals, Eurorack modules, processing plugins, MIDI interfaces and hyper-robust power supplies, all designed and built in the USA. Their products are mainstays in the rigs of top recording and touring professional musicians worldwide, helping these players craft their own signature sounds with creative, powerful and road-worthy gear that sounds like nothing else.

