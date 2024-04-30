AlayaCare Selected by ParaMed as Technology Platform to Power Home Health Care Across Canada

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2024 / AlayaCare, a global technology platform for home and community-based care, announced today that ParaMed, one of Canada's largest multi-service home care providers and a subsidiary of Extendicare (TSX:EXE), has selected AlayaCare as its technology partner for the digital transformation of its home health care services business.

ParaMed will be migrating its legacy Procura software instance to AlayaCare's modern cloud-based home care platform.

With this transition, ParaMed will unlock new data-driven operational efficiencies to empower over 10,000 employees to efficiently deliver the highest quality home care to over 65,000 Canadians every year, all in pursuit of its mission to be the leading provider of home care services in Canada.

This partnership will allow ParaMed to implement enhanced security measures with a scalable AI-enabled platform to manage the growing demands of Canada's aging population. AlayaCare will unify business intelligence, optimize administrative and scheduling operations, streamline billing and payroll processes, and integrate across the continuum of care to better support patients, families, and caregivers.

"At ParaMed, we know that our dedicated, highly qualified team of home health care professionals deserves the best suite of support tools possible, to fully enable their commitment to high-quality care for the patients and clients we serve," said Steve Paraskevopoulos, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of ParaMed Home Health Care. "As demand for our services continues to increase rapidly, our implementation of Alaycare will unlock essential benefits to our core scheduling, team communication and client service practices, and serve as a strong foundation for the continued success of our growing team.

"We've always believed that the future of home-based care in Canada lies in the digitization and modernization of platforms that help organizations focus on what they do best - provide the best available care to those who need it," stated Adrian Schauer, CEO and Founder of AlayaCare. "By embracing cutting-edge technology, we can revolutionize the delivery of care nationwide, ensuring efficiency and effectiveness while enabling our loved ones to receive the highest quality of care in the comfort of their own homes."

About AlayaCare

AlayaCare is an end-to-end software platform for public, private, non-profit, and community home-based care organizations that manages the entire client lifecycle, including needs assessments, care plans, scheduling, visit and route optimization, and visit verification. Founded in 2014 and now with over 500 employees, AlayaCare combines traditional in-home and virtual care solutions that enable care providers to lower the cost of care and achieve better outcomes for their clients. For more information, visit: AlayaCare.com

AlayaCare Press Contact:

Steph Davidson

steph.davidson@alayacare.com

About ParaMed

ParaMed Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Extendicare Inc., is Canada's leading provider of home health care and nationally accredited with Exemplary standing. Our highly trained team of care professionals offers a full range of nursing, therapeutic, personal support and home support services to more than 65,000 patients and clients, and is united by our mission of helping people live better. To learn more, visit www.paramed.com.

ParaMed Press Contact:

Laura Gallant

media@extendicare.com

