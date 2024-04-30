Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2024) - JMB Project Management, a project management company lead by Founder and CEO Jennifer McShane Bary, has announced its expansion into the smart driving sector in the United Arab Emirates. This strategic move positions JMB Project Management at the forefront of the burgeoning autonomous vehicle industry in the region, providing a full spectrum of services from consultancy to implementation.





Jennifer McShaneBary

Under the leadership of Ms. McShane Bary, JMB Project Management is leveraging its deep industry expertise to introduce advanced driving solutions. The company has assembled a team of subject matter experts and vehicle suppliers who bring a wealth of knowledge and experience in various levels of vehicle autonomy.

JMB's smart driving services encompass a comprehensive range of offerings designed to meet the diverse needs of its clients. From financial planning and technical development to operational deployment, JMB aims for a seamless integration of innovative driving technologies into the existing infrastructures. The company's consultancy services are tailored to guide clients through the complexities of adopting advanced automation systems, helping them to achieve optimal efficiency and safety.

In addition to its consultancy and technical services, JMB Project Management also offers round-the-clock support and maintenance, ensuring that clients receive uninterrupted service and assistance. This 24/7 support framework is part of JMB's commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction in the dynamic field of smart driving.

"As we expand into the smart driving realm, our goal is to empower our clients with cutting-edge technologies and expert insights that drive progress and innovation," said Ms McShane Bary. "With our comprehensive services and dedicated team, we are excited to help shape the future of transportation in the UAE and beyond."

With this new venture, JMB continues to demonstrate its commitment to delivering exceptional value and forward-thinking solutions to its clients.

About JMB Project Management

Founded by Jennifer McShane Bary, JMB Project Management is a Dubai-based premier project management firm known for its strategic and client-focused approach. The company specializes in delivering tailored solutions across various sectors, ensuring project success from inception through completion. With a strong emphasis on innovation, quality, and collaboration, JMB Project Management aims to be a trusted partner for businesses looking to navigate the complexities of modern industries.

Contact Information:

Website: https://jmb.ae/

Email: customercare@jmb.ae

Phone: +971 559294515

Address: Boulevard Plaza, Dubai Downtown

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/207402

SOURCE: SMG Media Group