Hoverfly Technologies, Inc.: Hoverfly Technologies: Leading the Charge with American-Made Tethered Drones

SANFORD, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2024 / As warfare continues to evolve and global conflicts intensify, the need for reliable and innovative unmanned technologies is ever growing, with drones at the forefront of this technological movement. Unfortunately, end-users abroad are reportedly encountering issues with current drone platforms, impacting both mission success and American military technologies' reputations. Hoverfly Technologies asserts unequivocally that our American-made tethered drones can perform well in these environments, and we will be putting our best foot forward to ensure that our systems do not fail in the hands of those who need them to succeed. Hoverfly tethered drones have reshaped the modern battlefield and are carving out a niche as indispensable tools for military and security personnel across the globe.

Hoverfly's tethered drones have emerged as a critical enabler on the robotic battlefield. Tested and deployed in some of the most challenging environments, Hoverfly stands as the preferred choice for programs demanding high-volume, military-grade tethered drones. Hoverfly has proven the capability to maintain persistent flight in a jammed environment at a recent federal CAPEX. All radio frequencies were jammed, grounding every other system except for Hoverfly's patented closed loop system. With zero RF emissions, the Hoverfly Spectre was able to continue mission and remained airborne providing situational awareness and communication network range extension.

What sets Hoverfly apart is its unmatched versatility and durability. All Hoverfly systems are payload agnostic, allowing the systems to carry multiple radios, jammers, radars, and detectors, providing flexible and robust support in both mounted and dismounted configurations. The Modular Open System Architecture (MOSA) grants the ability for deep integration to a variety of vehicles. Moreover, Hoverfly Technologies offers comprehensive training and retraining support both domestically and, in the field, alongside global assistance for repairs and spare parts throughout the lifespan of the systems. Hoverfly is proud to be the sole drone manufacturer offering such proven capabilities.

With a portfolio boasting numerous patents, Hoverfly's tethered drones are seamlessly mounted and integrated onto various manned and unmanned vehicles and naval vessels, enhancing their operational capabilities. Even in GPS-contested environments, Hoverfly drones continue to operate with unmatched precision and reliability.

The benefits of tethered drones are myriad, and Hoverfly is at the forefront of highlighting these advantages across a spectrum of applications. Whether in military operations, industrial surveillance, or disaster response, the tethered drones from Hoverfly Technologies offer unparalleled stability, endurance, and real-time data transmission capabilities.

Hoverfly Technologies remains committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation in the rapidly growing UAV industry. With its proven track record and unwavering dedication to excellence, Hoverfly stands poised to continue revolutionizing the landscape of tethered drone technology.

