Outbound.com Strengthens Its Marketing Solution With Strategic Acquisition of Red Wall Marketing

Outbound.com to supercharge platform with Red Wall's optimization expertise and deep market insights.

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2024 / Outbound.com, a pioneer in AI-driven marketing technology for small businesses, today announced its significant expansion through the acquisition of Red Wall Marketing, a distinguished 2023 Google Premier Partner, putting them as a top 3% agency that year. This strategic move aims to bolster Outbound.com's innovative platform, further democratizing sophisticated marketing technologies for small businesses worldwide.

Outbound.com Acquires Red Wall Marketing

Outbound.com Acquires Red Wall Marketing

Since its notable debut at the Synapse Summit on February 28th, 2024, Outbound.com has been at the forefront of the marketing technology revolution. With its AI-powered platform, Outbound.com offers small businesses the ability to engage in advanced marketing strategies. The acquisition of Red Wall Marketing underscores Outbound.com's commitment to enhancing its service offerings, merging its cutting-edge technology with Red Wall Marketing's proven expertise in maximizing online visibility and engagement through advertising platforms.

Red Wall Marketing's esteemed status aligns perfectly with Outbound.com's mission to provide small businesses with accessible, powerful marketing tools. This partnership is poised to deliver an unparalleled suite of services that include AI-driven content creation, automated publishing, and performance analytics, making sophisticated marketing strategies more accessible to small businesses.

"Our acquisition of Red Wall Marketing is a significant milestone for Outbound.com and for the small businesses we serve," said Aaron White, Co-founder and CEO of Outbound.com. "Together, we are setting a new standard for what's possible in digital marketing, leveraging AI and advertising platforms to deliver exceptional results for our clients."

"We're excited to start a new chapter with Outbound.com," said JR Griggs, founder and CEO of Red Wall Marketing. "For 15 years, we've delivered high-level results for our clients. Now, we can apply that knowledge and expertise to Outbound.com's AI platform and shake up the advertising world. It's a great match, and together, we're geared up to reinvent the advertising industry."

About Outbound.com

Outbound.com is a leading SaaS company specializing in AI-powered automated marketing solutions for small businesses. Launched with a splash at the Synapse Summit in Tampa, Florida, Outbound.com is dedicated to democratizing marketing technology, ensuring small businesses can leverage the same advanced tools and strategies as larger enterprises. With its user-friendly interface and comprehensive support, Outbound.com empowers small businesses to reach their audience effectively and grow their digital presence.

About Red Wall Marketing

Red Wall Marketing, founded in 2009, is a top-tier digital marketing agency and 2023 Google Premier Partner. It has been recognized among the top 3% of agencies for its expertise in creating impactful online marketing campaigns. Specializing in maximizing online visibility and engagement, Red Wall Marketing delivers unmatched value to its clients through strategic advertising and marketing solutions.

For further details about the acquisition and how it benefits small businesses, please contact Outbound.com's PR at hello@outbound.com.

Contact Information

Aaron White

CEO

hello@outbound.com

SOURCE: Outbound.com

View the original press release on newswire.com.