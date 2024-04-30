AirAdvisor International Inc: New DOT Refund Regulations Lack the Teeth for Airline Compliance According to Airline Experts

AirAdvisor Raises Concerns Over Accountability and Enforcement

PROVIDENCE, RI / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2024 / In a move to provide better passenger rights protections, the Department of Transportation (DOT) recently announced new regulations that will compel airlines to issue automatic refunds for passengers affected by significant delays or cancellations. However, amidst these advancements, AirAdvisor, a leader in airline compensation advocacy, sheds light on substantial gaps in accountability and enforcement, raising questions about the efficacy of these rules.

Under the newly introduced DOT regulations, airlines are now mandated not only to automatically refund passengers but also to transparently disclose all associated fees. Nonetheless, the absence of clear enforcement policies or specified penalties renders these regulations toothless in ensuring compliance.

Renowned Consumer Advocate, Christopher Elliott, expressed apprehension regarding the enforcement of these regulations, stating, "Rules are meaningless without enforcement." Elliott elaborated by drawing a parallel to law enforcement practices, "Imagine if the highway patrol stopped writing speeding tickets for more than four months."

Throughout 2023 and 2024, AirAdvisor conducted an extensive test by filing nearly 300 complaints with the DOT against various airlines for disregarding passenger rights, only to find that minimal to no action was taken by the agency. Major carriers such as Air Canada, Lufthansa, RyanAir, and EasyJet received negligible responses to cases filed against them, underscoring a systemic issue of non-enforcement.

This pattern of inaction starkly contrasts with regions like the EU, UK, and Canada, where air passenger rights are rigorously protected and enforced. In these areas, not only are refunds issued, but additional compensation for delays is also mandated by EU261 Regulation -an aspect not seen in the current DOT framework.

Moreover, the enforcement track record of the DOT falls short when compared to the proactive measures seen in other parts of the world. Elliott remarked, "The absence of enforcement by the DOT is akin to having no speed limits enforced for months."

The recent imposition of fines on Southwest Airlines, totaling $140 million for their 2022 holiday season meltdown, underscores the potential for enforcement while simultaneously revealing the limitations when airlines negotiate reduction in penalties.

Air passenger consumer advocate and Founder of AirAdvisor , Anton Radchenko says:

"The Regulation is a step in the right direction, but two critical components are missing for this to become an effective consumer protection mechanism:

Prescribed penalties for airlines that ignore or fail to comply with such rules and providing the right to recover attorneys & legal costs for consumers bringing a lawsuit against an airline."

AirAdvisor calls upon the DOT to adopt more robust enforcement strategies and establish clear penalties for non-compliance. Without these measures, U.S. passengers will continue to lag behind their international counterparts in terms of rights and protections.

About AirAdvisor

AirAdvisor fights for air passenger rights in cases of flight disruptions all over the world. Our mission is to ensure that air passengers are fairly compensated for the inconvenience and frustration caused by delays, cancellations, or overbooking. We simplify the process of getting compensation from airlines for those who lack the time, energy, or resources to do so themselves. With legal partners in various countries, we represent clients in courts and advocate for their passenger rights before civil aviation authorities. Our team lobbies for improved regulations to achieve better protections of consumer air passenger rights.

