Lexaria Bioscience Corp.: Lexaria to Receive $4.7 Million Gross Proceeds in Warrant Exercise and Issuance

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2024 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)(NASDAQ:LEXXW) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms announces it has entered into a warrant exercise agreement with an existing accredited investor to exercise in full certain existing warrants to purchase an aggregate 2,917,032 shares of its common stock, as to 1,618,330 warrants exercised at an exercise price of $0.97 per share, and 1,298,702 warrants exercised at $2.185 per share, originally issued in October 2023 and February 2024, respectively.

With this exercise, there are zero remaining warrants exercisable at $0.97 and 259,741 warrants unexercised at $2.185. The gross proceeds to the Company from the exercise are expected to be approximately $4.7 million, prior to deducting estimated offering expenses.

In consideration for the early exercise of the existing warrants for cash, and the payment of $0.125 per each new warrant, aggregating $364,629 in proceeds to the Company, Lexaria is issuing 2,917,032 new warrants, each new warrant entitling the holder to purchase one (1) new share of common stock. The new warrants are immediately exercisable at an exercise price of $4.75 per share, and will expire on February 16, 2029 if not exercised before that date.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

"These additional cash proceeds of $4.7 million further extend Lexaria's operational runway deep into 2025 and allow us to execute our 2024 plans at an aggressive pace," said Chris Bunka, CEO of Lexaria. "The exercise price of the replacement warrants, at $4.75, is a significant premium to current market prices and, in our opinion, a sign of confidence in Lexaria's future."

The new warrants described above are being offered in a private placement under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Regulation D promulgated thereunder and, along with the shares of Class A common stock issuable upon exercise of the new warrants, have not been registered under the Securities Act, or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the new warrants issued in the private placement and the shares of common stock underlying the new warrants may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and such applicable state securities laws. The Company has agreed to file a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission covering the resale of the shares of common stock issuable upon the exercise of the new warrants.

In connection with the issuance of the new warrants, Lexaria is required to provide H.C. Wainwright with its tail consideration of 6% of the cash proceeds received for the warrant exercises and issuance of the new warrants and to issue 102,097 warrants with an exercise price of $5.9375 per share and having the same terms and conditions as the new warrants.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp. & DehydraTECH

DehydraTECH is Lexaria's patented drug delivery formulation and processing platform technology which improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) enter the bloodstream through oral delivery. Since 2016, Lexaria has developed and investigated DehydraTECH with a variety of beneficial molecules in oral and topical formats. DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption and has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier, which Lexaria believes to be of particular importance for centrally active compounds. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 41 patents granted and many patents pending worldwide. For more information, please visit www.lexariabioscience.com.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements. Statements as such term is defined under applicable securities laws. These statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements by the company relating the Company's ability to carry out research initiatives, receive regulatory approvals or grants or experience positive effects or results from any research or study. Such forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the Company's best judgment based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that the Company will actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements. As such, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the Company include, but are not limited to, government regulation and regulatory approvals, managing and maintaining growth, the effect of adverse publicity, litigation, competition, scientific discovery, the patent application and approval process, potential adverse effects arising from the testing or use of products utilizing the DehydraTECH technology, the Company's ability to maintain existing collaborations and realize the benefits thereof, delays or cancellations of planned R&D that could occur related to pandemics or for other reasons, and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the Company's public announcements and periodic filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR. The Company provides links to third-party websites only as a courtesy to readers and disclaims any responsibility for the thoroughness, accuracy or timeliness of information at third-party websites. There is no assurance that any of Lexaria's postulated uses, benefits, or advantages for the patented and patent-pending technology will in fact be realized in any manner or in any part. No statement herein has been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Lexaria-associated products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or links to third-party websites contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

George Jurcic - Head of Investor Relations

ir@lexariabioscience.com

Phone: 250-765-6424, ext 202

SOURCE: Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

