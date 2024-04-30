Full Arch Masters: Master the Art of Full Arch Digital Dentistry: Join the Unparalleled Full Arch Raw Event Today!

Get ready for an unprecedented dental education experience at the upcoming Real Full Arch Digital Dentistry course, taking place on August 8th and 9th in Miami, Florida. Renowned industry experts Dr. Jonathan Abenaim and Dr. Ryan Dunlop are joining forces to present a one-of-a-kind event that promises to redefine the way you approach full arch implant dentistry.

Attendees will embark on a two-day journey filled with invaluable insights and practical knowledge, covering everything from pre-operative planning to mid-operative procedures and post-operative care. This course offers a unique opportunity to delve deep into contrasting viewpoints that yield exceptional results, providing attendees with an unrivaled learning experience.

Unlike traditional corporate-sponsored events, this course promises unfiltered and raw education, free from censorship, allowing participants to explore innovative techniques and approaches with unparalleled predictability. With a focus on transparency and authenticity, Dr. Abenaim and Dr. Dunlop will reveal the secrets behind their success, ensuring that no stone is left unturned in this transformative learning experience.

Whether you're a dentist, assistant, lab technician, or treatment coordinator, this course is designed to elevate your skills and knowledge to new heights. Discover the difference between working with a small, intimate team versus a large, highly educated team, and learn how to scale your practice effectively.

Secure your spot today to be part of this electrifying event that promises to revolutionize your dental practice. Registration is now open, with a cost of $6995.00 for doctors and $5495.00 for ancillary team members. Don't miss this opportunity to be at the forefront of full arch implant dentistry education!

Join us in Miami for an electrifying educational experience that will empower you to excel in the world of full arch digital dentistry.

*About Abenaim and Dunlop:*

Dr Ryan Dunlop is a pioneer in digital full arch implant dentistry. Since his graduation from the Harvard School of Dental Medicine in 2006, Dr. Dunlop has dedicated his career to advancing technology and workflows for his patients and for the dental industry. He is the Founder of Full Arch Masters, an internationally renowned education organization dedicated to advanced training for Dentists, Lab Technicians, and auxiliary team members. He has personally trained thousands of dental professionals world wide, and maintains a thriving full arch practice in Central California, where he and his wife have 3 wonderful children.

Dr. Jonathan M. Abenaim DMD DABOI is the owner of Jonathan Dental Spa, born in Montreal, Canada. He obtained a BA in Biology from Yeshiva University in New York and pursued his graduate studies at the University of Pennsylvania, one of the three Ivy League schools offering a Doctor of Medicine in Dentistry. Graduating with a DMD specializing in Endodontics, Prosthetic Dentistry, and Pain Management, Dr. Abenaim received honors and the prestigious E. Howell Smith Award in Prosthetic Dentistry. He furthered his education with an Advanced Implant Prosthodontics Residency in Florida, gaining expertise in implant dentistry. Dr. Abenaim is a Board Certified Implant Dentist and a Fellow of The International Congress of Oral Implantologists. He is among the top 5% of elite cosmetic dentists in the US, skilled in both surgical and cosmetic aspects of implant dentistry. Dr. Abenaim has also contributed to the field by inventing and patenting multiple parts for implant dentistry.

