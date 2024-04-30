Truelio Earns Great Place To Work Certification for a Second Consecutive Year

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2024 / Truelio®, a leading brand experience agency, announced today it has been recognized as a Great Place To Work-Certified company for a second consecutive year. As a global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and effective leadership, Great Place To Work® provides independent company assessments based entirely on feedback from employees about their workplace experience. Its Great Place To Work Trust Index® Survey revealed that 100 percent of Truelio's employees consider the agency a great place to work, compared to just 57 percent at the typical U.S.-based company.



Truelio Recognized as a Great Place to Work for Second Consecutive Year

"This recognition is another tribute to our amazing team and their continued commitment to creating a workplace that's collaborative, team-oriented and rewarding," said John Kauffman, Truelio's CEO and president. "We take our culture seriously with the understanding that it's the foundation for everything we do. Great cultures attract and retain talented and creative people, empowering us to deliver incredible results to our partners. Our recertification validates the success of this formula and our continual efforts to improve the lives of our employees. Employee happiness is our number one goal and we're dedicated to delivering a culture where everyone feels appreciated and supported."

The Great Place To Work recognition is based on an anonymous 60-factor survey that collects employee responses and comments to paint a thorough picture of the day-to-day work environment. "Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Truelio stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93 percent more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Truelio®

Truelio is a premier brand experience agency specializing in branding, digital marketing and technology solutions. Based in Atlanta, GA, with a growing footprint across the U.S., we are a collective group of creative strategists, brand specialists and digital experts. For over two decades, our partnership-based culture and strategic services have helped many of the world's leading brands deliver extraordinary experiences that inspire growth and make a difference in the lives of their employees and customers. Visit truelio.com to learn more about our experience, expertise and broad range of marketing and technology solutions.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces List.

