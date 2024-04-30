Final Bell Holdings International Ltd.: Final Bell Holdings International Announces Filing of 2023 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and Related Materials

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2024 / Final Bell Holdings International Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR+ its annual audited financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2023 and the related management's discussion and analysis and other materials (collectively, the "Annual Financial Materials"). With the filing of the Annual Financial Materials, the Company has contacted its principal regulator, the British Columbia Securities Commission, to begin the process of having the Cease Trade Order of August 14, 2023 (the "CTO") lifted, which order ceased trading in the securities of the Company. All of the Company's securities remain subject to the CTO until it is fully revoked.

The CTO was issued for failure to file the Annual Financial Materials, which resulted from unforeseen and unexpected delays in completion of the Company's audit, followed by the sudden and unforeseen departure of the Company's predecessor auditors, who were subsequently replaced by Davidson & Company LLP. This was the first audit for the Company as a consolidated entity following completion of the business combination in late 2022, and presented new challenges that caused delays in the audit process. The Company has since implemented a new senior management and finance team for the purpose of avoiding such delays in the future.

The Company expects that the unfiled unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the subsequent quarters will be completed in filed in the upcoming weeks.

The Company financials are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca.

About Final Bell Holdings International Ltd.

Final Bell operates a highly competitive consolidated group of businesses offering end-to-end solutions to leading cannabis brands and licensed operators. Our services span integrated product development, manufacturing, and supply chain management, including industrial design, engineering, manufacturing, branding, and child-resistant packaging solutions for cannabis vaporizers, edibles, and related products. As a new paradigm for the legal cannabis industry, Final Bell enables brands to fully outsource production and manufacturing of state-of-the-art hardware and packaging to the leading licensed co-manufacturing and product commercialization partners across the country.

