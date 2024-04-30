Carmanah Minerals Corp.: Carmanah Announces Record Date for Forward Stock Split

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2024 / Carmanah Minerals Corp. (CSE:CARM), ("Carmanah" or the "Company") wishes to announce the record date for the Company's two for one (2:1) stock split of its common shares (the "Stock Split") previously announced on November 9, 2023.

The record date of the Stock Split has been fixed on May 8, 2024. (the "Record Date"). The Stock Split is conducted on a "push-out basis," with each shareholder of record of the Company as of the close of business on the Record Date receiving one (1) additional common share for each common share held on such date from the Company's transfer agent, Odyssey Trust Company. Shareholders of the Company do not need to take any action with respect to the Stock Split and there is no change to the CUSIP/ISIN number for the Company's common shares in connection with the Stock Split.

Following completion of the Stock Split, the Company will have approximately 46,416,770 common shares outstanding. The common shares will begin trading on a post-Stock Split basis under the existing stock ticker symbol effective at the opening of markets on May 7, 2024.

Outstanding stock options and share purchase warrants will also be adjusted by the Stock Split ratio and the respective exercise prices of outstanding stock options and share purchase warrants will be adjusted accordingly.

For further information, please view the Company's filings at www.sedarplus.ca.

