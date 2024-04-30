AMTD Digital Inc. ("AMTD Digital" or the "Company", NYSE: HKD), a NYSE-listed company and also a comprehensive digital solutions and global hospitality and VIP services platform headquartered in France, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended October 31, 2023.

Highlights of Half Year Financial Results

During the six months ended October 31, 2023, despite the global economic slowdown and rising geopolitical uncertainties which led to volatile world markets, the Company demonstrated strong resilience and achieved solid financial performance.

We generated US$6.9 million in revenue from hotel operations, hospitality and VIP services after the injection of AMTD Assets Group into the Company.

Fair value gain on financial assets measured at fair value for the six months ended October 31, 2023 amounted to US$16.3 million.

We recorded other gains of US$14.3 million as a result of disposal of certain subsidiaries for the six months ended October 31, 2023.

Statements from the Board Members:

Dr. Timothy Tong, the Chairman of the board of directors and an independent director of AMTD Digital, commented, "Similar to the year before, the six-month period that ended on October 31, 2023 was filled with challenges. Although the COVID pandemic has officially ended, the global economy in the post-COVID period has yet to fully recover. Geopolitical tensions around the world continue to post serious uncertainties about investments in all sectors of the economy. I thank the management team and continue to be cautiously optimistic about the prospect for future performance growth of AMTD Digital."

Ms. Joanne Shoveller, the Co-Chair of the board of directors and an independent director of AMTD Digital, commented, "The AMTD Digital strategy in diversifying assets and timing of strategic decisions has resulted in these strong interim results and a resilient, innovative and exciting foundation for future growth. The AMTD Digital board of directors expresses their appreciation to the leadership team for their hard work and impressive results."

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended October 31, 2023 Revenue

Our revenue for the six months ended October 31, 2023 was US$8.7 million as compared to US$13.9 million for the six months ended October 31, 2022. Hotel operations, hospitality and VIP services income was US$6.9 million and has become a new revenue driver for us after the successful acquisition of AMTD Assets Group, the real estate arm of AMTD Group Inc., focusing on and specializing in hospitality and lifestyle concepts globally.

Employee benefits expenses

Staff costs for the six months ended October 31, 2023 decreased by 18.2% as compared to the same period in prior year to US$3.1 million. This was due to the tightened cost control in connection with the global economic slowdown and rising geopolitical uncertainties.

Premises and office expenses

Premises and office expenses for the six months ended October 31, 2023 increased by 208.5% as compared to the same period in prior year to US$1.5 million. This was due to the incremental costs attributable to the post-acquisition operations of AMTD Assets Group.

Depreciation and amortization

Depreciation and amortization for the six months ended October 31, 2023 increased by 407.6% as compared to the same period in prior year to US$2.1 million, primarily attributable to the hotel properties of AMTD Assets Group.

Finance costs

Finance costs for the six months ended October 31, 2023 increased by US$3.4 million as compared to the same period in prior year, primarily attributable to the incremental borrowings by the Company, and due to the consolidation of AMTD Assets Group which had outstanding bank loans to finance the underlying real estate properties.

Other expenses

Other expenses for the six months ended October 31, 2023 increased by 821.5% as compared to the same period in prior year to US$4.6 million, primarily attributable to (i) the addition of hotel operation expenses of US$2.8 million incurred by AMTD Assets Group, and (ii) the share of losses of joint ventures of US$1.4 million.

Change in fair value on financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss ("FVTPL")

Change in fair value on financial assets measured at FVTPL for the six months ended October 31, 2023 was US$16.3 million, primarily attributable to the realisation from gain of entertainment projects during the period.

Other Income

Other income increased by 85.3% as compared to the same period in prior year to US$9.0 million, primarily due to (i) an increase in bank interest income as the Company had generated additional interest income from deposits with banks, and (ii) an increase in the net average outstanding balance due from our ultimate holding company, which was interest bearing.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense for the six months ended October 31, 2023 increased by 15.1% as compared to the same period in prior year to US$2.0 million, primarily due to an increase in tax assessable income.

Profit For The Period

Profit for the six months ended October 31, 2023 increased to US$30.1 million.

About AMTD Digital Inc.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform headquartered in France. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates four main business lines including digital solutions services, digital media, content and marketing services, digital investments as well as hospitality and VIP services. It is the fusion reactor at the core of the AMTD SpiderNet ecosystem and empowers and integrates the various digital businesses within its ecosystem. For AMTD Digital's announcements, please visit https://ir.amtdigital.net/investor-news.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the beliefs, plans, and expectations of AMTD Digital Inc. are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the filings of AMTD Digital Inc. with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and AMTD Digital Inc. does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

AMTD DIGITAL INC. UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2022 AND 2023 Six months ended October 31, 2022 2023 US$'000 US$'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue from contracts with customers 13,918 8,677 Employee benefits expenses (3,761 (3,075 Advertising and promotion expense (318 (177 Premises and office expenses (482 (1,487 Legal and professional fee (1,199 (1,339 Depreciation and amortization (421 (2,137 Finance costs (3,404 Other expenses (498 (4,589 Changes in fair value on financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss ("FVTPL") 351 16,287 Other income 4,852 8,992 Other gains and losses, net (42 14,349 Profit before tax 12,400 32,097 Income tax expense (1,731 (1,992 Profit for the period 10,669 30,105 Profit (loss) for the period attributable to: Owners of the Company 11,086 31,889 Non-controlling interests (417 (1,784 10,669 30,105 Earnings per share Basic (US$) 0.15 0.41 Diluted (US$) 0.15 0.41

AMTD DIGITAL INC. UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT APRIL 30, 2023 AND OCTOBER 31, 2023 As of April 30, As of October 31, 2023 2023 US$'000 US$'000 (Audited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment 238,600 175,112 Intangible assets 311 279 Financial assets at FVTPL 5,170 288 Interests in joint ventures 98,092 90,652 Total non-current assets 342,173 266,331 Current assets: Accounts receivable 9,803 934 Prepayments, deposits and other receivables 7,678 35,827 Amount due from AMTD Group 126,444 195,278 Amount due from a non-controlling shareholder 539 Financial assets at FVTPL 9,243 5,723 Fiduciary bank balances 785 913 Cash and cash equivalents 152,930 134,843 307,422 373,518 Assets classified as held for sale 12,081 79,947 Total current assets 319,503 453,465 Total assets 661,676 719,796 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Clients' monies held on trust 428 814 Accounts payable 493 69 Other payables and accruals 3,253 18,913 Bank borrowings 15,000 15,000 Amount due to a non-controlling shareholder 53,803 53,389 Contract liabilities 10,162 Income tax payable 4,571 2,638 87,710 90,823 Liabilities associated with assets classified as held for sale 1,030 17,912 Total current liabilities 88,740 108,735 Non-current liabilities: Bank borrowings 50,803 50,565 Contract liabilities 1,031 Total non-current liabilities 51,834 50,565 Total liabilities 140,574 159,300 Capital and reserves: Share capital 8 8 Treasury shares (52,235 (52,235 Reserves 510,174 562,859 Equity attributable to owners of the Company 457,947 510,632 Non-controlling interests 63,155 49,864 Total equity 521,102 560,496 Total equity and liabilities 661,676 719,796

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240430271195/en/

Contacts:

For AMTD Digital Inc.:

IR Office

EMAIL: ir@amtdigital.com