Raises Adjusted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow Guidance

First Quarter 2024 Highlights

First-Quarter Sales: GAAP Net Sales of $89.4 million, met the expectations set forth in the fourth quarter of 2023.

GAAP Net Sales of $89.4 million, met the expectations set forth in the fourth quarter of 2023. Profitability: Significant sequential improvement due to enhanced operational efficiencies and product mix.

Significant sequential improvement due to enhanced operational efficiencies and product mix. Cash Flow Generation: Strong performance in net cash provided from continuing operations, which totaled $3.6 million for the quarter-an improvement of $18.0 million compared to first quarter 2023.

Strong performance in net cash provided from continuing operations, which totaled $3.6 million for the quarter-an improvement of $18.0 million compared to first quarter 2023. Raises Guidance: Adjusted EBITDA $44 to $48 million, Adjusted EPS $0.75 to $0.90, Free Cash Flow $21 to $25 million.

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR) ("Luxfer" or the "Company"), a global industrial company innovating niche applications in materials engineering, today announced financial results for the first quarter 2024, ended March 31, 2024.

