Corent Technology welcomes Maria Skampoura, founder of Developable LTD, with JaaS.space, the Joomla-as-a-Service product, to the community of SaaS entrepreneurs on AWS.

Corent's SaaSOps is powering this unique offering of the leading Joomla CMS (Content Management System) as a service on AWS Marketplace. Skampoura, a UK-based entrepreneur and renowned expert in Joomla, recognized the opportunity to take the Joomla CMS to the next level by offering it as a SaaS service. She used Corent's SaaSOps to enable Joomla to be offered as an easy-to-consume SaaS service that enables subscribers to have their own Joomla environment in a convenient, cost-effective manner.

Skampoura brings to market a SaaS service that offers convenient, easy access to the highly capable Joomla CMS as well as associated training, consulting, and guidance that adds value. Now anyone who wants to create and manage websites can do so without having to also become a technical guru in installation, deployment, maintenance and operations of sophisticated database-based software.

SaaSOps provides all the functions and features needed by a SaaS Provider to operate and manage any SaaS application, including full self-service onboarding of subscribers, and publishing to AWS Marketplace. All within days. All without any programing.

About Corent Technology

Corent Technology is a leading provider of cloud migration, modernization and optimization solutions, specializing in SaaS enablement and Operations automation. To learn more, visit www.corenttech.com.

About Developable LTD

The easiest and most affordable way to launch your Joomla-as-a-Service Website on the AWS cloud in just minutes. No need to be a code guru or an expert. Visit JaaS.space and embark on your cloud journey. To learn more, visit https://developable.tech/.

