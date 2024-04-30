Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU), has made two further changes to its executive leadership. By mutual consent, Patrick Stewart, interim Chief Executive Officer, and Cliff Baty, Chief Financial Officer, have decided to leave the club at the end of the season. Patrick will be replaced as CEO by Jean-Claude Blanc until the arrival of Omar Berrada on July 13th. Cliff Baty will be replaced as CFO by Roger Bell.

Joel Glazer said: "I would like to thank Patrick and Cliff for their dedicated service to Manchester United and wish them well for the future. Both have been a source of invaluable advice and expertise over many years, and Patrick has served an important role as interim CEO during this transitional phase."

Sir Jim Ratcliffe commented: "I would like to personally thank both Patrick and Cliff for their support in helping us get to know the club and making us feel welcome and I respect their decisions to now move on as we establish a new management team for the club."

