Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 30.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Uran Boom: Die Bullen starten durch - spektakuläre Kursgewinne möglich
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
30.04.2024 | 22:26
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc.: Taylor Bank Announces Opening of Loan Production Office in Salisbury, Maryland

BERLIN, MD / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2024 / Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX:TYCB), parent company of Calvin B. Taylor Bank (the "Bank"), announced it has established a new Loan Production Office (LPO) in Salisbury, Maryland, to further serve the commercial lending needs of the community.

"Taylor Bank has a long and respected legacy as a trusted financial institution and community partner, and we are thrilled to expand our capabilities and commitment to the Salisbury area with our first location in Wicomico County," stated Raymond M. Thompson, President and CEO of Taylor Bank. "We look forward to building strong partnerships to help the Salisbury community grow and thrive," added Mr. Thompson.

The LPO features a local lending and business development team and is located at 1408 South Salisbury Boulevard. The LPO operates by appointment only which can be scheduled by calling 410-845-2893.

###

About Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company
Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company, the bank subsidiary of Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX:TYCB), founded in 1890, offers a wide range of loan, deposit, and ancillary banking services through both physical and digital delivery channels. The Company has 12 banking locations located in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia on the Delmarva Peninsula.

Contact
Raymond M. Thompson, President and Chief Executive Officer
410-641-1700, taylorbank.com

SOURCE: Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Kupfer - Jetzt! So gelingt der Einstieg in den Rohstoff-Trend!
In diesem kostenfreien Report schaut sich Carsten Stork den Kupfer-Trend im Detail an und gibt konkrete Produkte zum Einstieg an die Hand.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.