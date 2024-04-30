Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc.: Taylor Bank Announces Opening of Loan Production Office in Salisbury, Maryland

Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX:TYCB), parent company of Calvin B. Taylor Bank (the "Bank"), announced it has established a new Loan Production Office (LPO) in Salisbury, Maryland, to further serve the commercial lending needs of the community.

"Taylor Bank has a long and respected legacy as a trusted financial institution and community partner, and we are thrilled to expand our capabilities and commitment to the Salisbury area with our first location in Wicomico County," stated Raymond M. Thompson, President and CEO of Taylor Bank. "We look forward to building strong partnerships to help the Salisbury community grow and thrive," added Mr. Thompson.

The LPO features a local lending and business development team and is located at 1408 South Salisbury Boulevard. The LPO operates by appointment only which can be scheduled by calling 410-845-2893.

###

About Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company

Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company, the bank subsidiary of Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX:TYCB), founded in 1890, offers a wide range of loan, deposit, and ancillary banking services through both physical and digital delivery channels. The Company has 12 banking locations located in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia on the Delmarva Peninsula.

Contact

Raymond M. Thompson, President and Chief Executive Officer

410-641-1700, taylorbank.com

SOURCE: Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com