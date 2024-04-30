Mace Security International, Inc.: Mace Security International, Inc. Announces the Launch of Nonlethal Firearm - S2 Salt + Mace Brand Pepper Launcher

Mace Security International (OTCQB:MACE), a globally recognized leader in personal safety products, announces the release of its latest product, the s2 Salt + Mace® Brand Pepper Launcher. It is currently available for sale on Mace.com (www.mace.com) This .68 caliber pepper launcher is set to revolutionize the non-lethal firearms industry with its exceptional features and capabilities. The s2 Pepper Launcher is a result of Mace's collaboration with Salt Supply LLC, and it offers industry-leading stopping power, range, build, and ease of use. According to Sanjay Singh, CEO and Chairman of Mace Security International," This product provides unparalleled level of protection to those who are reluctant to utilize a firearm as well as providing firearm owners with an option to first use non-lethal force before resorting to their firearm. Notwithstanding its superior features, the retail price of $299.95 is significantly below that of competing products."

The s2 Pepper Launcher is fueled by Mace® Brand pepper projectiles that produce a cloud of irritant upon striking the target and breaking on impact. The launcher boasts over 350fps muzzle velocity and is the most durable and accurate launcher on the market. Moreover, the s2 Pepper Launcher has the highest and most consistent muzzle velocity under cold weather conditions. The s2 Pepper Launcher kit includes inert rounds under the "Salt" label, which are designed to mimic the cloud produced by "Mace Live Pepper Rounds." These rounds are primarily used by individuals during training to see the dispersion of the chemical irritant cloud. Mace will also offer "Salt Kinetic" rounds, which is a self-defense and glass-breaking round. This round has proven to be very popular with both the private security and civilian markets, thanks to its ability to break a car window and use pain compliance to stop an assailant.

Another beneficial feature of the s2 Pepper Launcher is that it is legal in all 50 states, and there are no background checks, licenses, or permits required to carry it. This convenience makes it an ideal tool for individuals traveling across state lines, as they will not have to worry about the legality of carrying it.

For more information on the s2 Pepper Launcher go to https://www.mace.com/collections/s2-pepper-gun.

About Mace Security International, Inc.

Mace Security International, Inc. (Mace® Brand) is a globally recognized leader in personal safety and security. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has spent more than 40 years designing and manufacturing consumer and tactical products for personal defense and security under its world-renowned Mace® Brand-the original trusted brand of defense spray products. The company also offers aerosol defense sprays and tactical products for law enforcement and security professionals worldwide through its Mace® Brand Take Down® brand, KUROS!® personal safety products, Vigilant Personal Protection Systems® alarms, and Tornado® pepper spray and stun guns. Mace Security International, Inc. distributes and supports Mace® Brand products through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, Amazon.com, Mace.com, and other channels. For more information, visit mace.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used, the words or phrases "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intend to" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to several known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, trends, performance or achievements, or industry trends and results, to differ materially from the future results, trends, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Those risks and uncertainties may include, but are not limited to, (a) general economic and business conditions, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other possible pandemics and similar outbreaks; (b) competition; (c) potential changes in customer spending; (d) acceptance of our product offerings and designs; (e) the variability of consumer spending resulting from changes in domestic economic activity; (f) a highly promotional retail environment; (g) any significant variations between actual amounts and the amounts estimated for those matters identified as our critical accounting estimates, as well as other significant accounting estimates made in the preparation of our financial statements; (h) the impact of current and potential hostilities in various parts of the world, including but not limited to the war which resulted from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as other geopolitical or public health concerns; (i) the impact of international supply chain disruptions and delays; (j) the impact on the Company of changes in U.S. Federal and State income tax regulations; and (k) the impact of inflation and the ability of the Company to pass on rising prices to its customers. You are urged to consider all such factors. Because of the uncertainty inherent in such forward-looking statements, you should not consider their inclusion to be a representation that such forward-looking matters will be achieved. Mace Security International, Inc. assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting such forward-looking statements.

