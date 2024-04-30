Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 30 avril/April 2024) - Gold Hunter Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Gold Hunter") has announced the final order approving the previously announced distribution (the "Distribution") of ordinary shares (each, a "FireFly Share") of FireFly Metals Ltd. ("FireFly") to the shareholders (the "Shareholders") of Gold Hunter, pursuant to a plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement"). The record date to determine the Shareholders entitled to receive a pro-rata portion of the Distribution will be May 2nd, 2024 (the "Record Date").

Under the Arrangement, the Company will distribute 25,092,886 FireFly Shares to Shareholders as of the Record Date on a pro-rata basis proportionate to their shareholding in Gold Hunter (the "Share Distribution"), or for certain Shareholders resident in the United States (the "U.S. Shareholders") who do not qualify as accredited investors as defined in Rule 501(a) of Regulation D as promulgated by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, a cash payment in lieu of the FireFly Shares (the "Cash Distribution"). U.S. Shareholders may elect to receive the Share Distribution in lieu of the Cash Distribution by completing and executing an election form (the "Election Form") that will be circulated to registered U.S. Shareholders through the Company's transfer agent and to beneficial U.S. Shareholders through their intermediary.

For further information please see the issuer's news release.

_________________________________

Gold Hunter Resources Inc. (la « Société » ou « Gold Hunter ») a annoncé l'ordonnance finale approuvant la distribution précédemment annoncée (la « Distribution ») d'actions ordinaires (chacune, une « Action FireFly ») de FireFly Metals Ltd. « FireFly ») aux actionnaires (les « Actionnaires ») de Gold Hunter, conformément à un plan d'arrangement (l'« Arrangement »). La date d'enregistrement pour déterminer les actionnaires ayant droit à recevoir une partie au prorata de la distribution sera le 2 mai 2024 (la « Date d'enregistrement »).

Dans le cadre de l'arrangement, la Société distribuera 25 092 886 actions FireFly aux actionnaires à la date d'enregistrement au prorata de leur participation dans Gold Hunter (la « distribution d'actions »), ou pour certains actionnaires résidant aux États-Unis (la « distribution d'actions »). « Actionnaires américains ») qui ne sont pas qualifiés d'investisseurs qualifiés au sens de la règle 501(a) du Règlement D tel que promulgué par la Securities and Exchange Commission des États-Unis en vertu du U.S. Securities Act de 1933, tel que modifié, un paiement en espèces en remplacement de les actions FireFly (la « distribution en espèces »). Les actionnaires américains peuvent choisir de recevoir la distribution d'actions au lieu de la distribution en espèces en remplissant et en exécutant un formulaire de choix (le « formulaire de choix ») qui sera distribué aux actionnaires américains enregistrés par l'intermédiaire de l'agent de transfert de la Société et aux actionnaires américains véritables par l'intermédiaire de leur intermédiaire.

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez consulter le communiqué de presse de l'émetteur.

Symbol/Symbole: HUNT Ex-distribution Date/Date ex-distribution: le 1 mai/May 2024 Record Date/Date d'enregistrement: le 2 mai/May 2024

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)