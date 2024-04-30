Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2024) - Argo Living Soils Corp. (CSE: ARGO) (FSE: 94Y) (OTC Pink: ARLSF) ("Argo" or the "Company") announces the termination of its license agreement with Canadian AgriChar Inc. The Company also announces the resignation of Ken Bowman as a director and officer of the Company. The board of directors of the Company is currently comprised of Peter Hoyle, Robert Intile and Hector Diakow.

Moving forward, the Company continues to focus its efforts on jointly conducting research and development of biochar for agricultural and industrial applications in Malaysia at University Putra Malaysia with Connective Global SDN BHD pursuant to the previously announced memorandum of understanding (see news releases of March 5, 2024, April 2, 2024, April 9, 2024, April 19, 2024.). In addition, the Company continues to collaborate with Pacific Composting Inc. pursuant to its joint venture to establish a leading organic soil. The joint venture is a collaboration between Argo and Pacific Composting, designed to integrate Argo's worm casting operations into Pacific Composting's existing operation and create specialty products such as worm castings that can be further used by Pacific Composting in their product lines.

About Argo Living Soils Corp.

The company specializes in producing and developing organic products, including soil amendments, living soils, biofertilizers, and vermicompost and compost extracts formulated specifically for high-value crops. The company's vision and overall business plan are to create an established brand of organic and/or environmentally friendly products. The company was founded in 2018, and its production facilities have been expanded and relocated to Duncan, B.C., in a joint venture with Pacific Composting.

