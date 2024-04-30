Spy Ninjas HQ: 'Spy Ninjas' Co-Creator Vy Qwaint Celebrates Asian Heritage Month, Becoming First Asian Woman to Build an Indoor Adventure Theme Park in Las Vegas

Asian Entrepreneur Launched World's First YouTube-Inspired Adventure Park in 2024

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2024 / Vy Qwaint celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month. A Vietnamese entrepreneur and co-founder of two of YouTube's most successful channels, Vy became the first Asian female to build a large-scale adventure theme park in Las Vegas, Nevada, based on her popular YouTube IP, Spy Ninjas.

Vy Qwaint

Vy Qwaint, Spy Ninjas Co-Creator

Vy's journey to success is inspiring and remarkable. If you've ever scrolled through YouTube, chances are you've stumbled upon the world of Spy Ninjas, with an impressive 44 million subscribers and a staggering 15 billion views across their channels.

Arriving in the U.S. from Vietnam at the tender age of eight years old, Vy and her family sought refuge from poverty and the promise of freedom and opportunity. Settling in Saint Paul, Minnesota, Vy flourished in her new environment, immersing herself in American culture and education, while continuing to carry on her Vietnamese traditions at home with her family. Through her studies and relationships she developed, Vy recognized she wanted more for herself and began to take on an entrepreneurial spirit discovering new passions.

In the beginning, her journey led her to the ownership of a "Curves Women's Fitness Center" and later into the realm of fashion and lifestyle content creation.

Collaborating with husband and fellow YouTube creator Chad Wild Clay ignited the spark that would lead to the creation of one of YouTube's longest-running series, Spy Ninjas - a YouTube phenomenon known for its captivating narratives, martial arts, mysterious puzzles, and thrilling challenges.

Vy's entrepreneurial spirit didn't stop at YouTube; she leveraged the success of Spy Ninjas to expand into retail merchandise, gaming apps with 10M installs, and a series of books chronicling the adventures of Spy Ninjas, available in stores and online. Vy also manages her corporate company Qlay Co. which oversees many of her other multi-faceted projects.

Vy's most ambitious recent undertaking is the opening of Spy Ninjas HQ - a flagship 53,000 sq.ft. indoor adventure theme park in Las Vegas, NV, in March 2024.

For the celebration, Vy included a ceremonial Lion Dance to honor the Asian culture and add a special touch to the occasion. Supporting the Lohan School of Shaolin through this event highlights her commitment to her heritage and community.

Spy Ninjas HQ, inspired by the storylines of Spy Ninjas, includes fully themed escape rooms, virtual reality, axe throwing and more. HQ has been designed for guests to immerse themselves in the world of espionage, encouraging them to create and share adventures on social media platforms.

Looking ahead, Vy and Chad have plans to expand their adventure theme parks across the country, providing entertainment, and creating jobs and opportunities in communities nationwide.

Visit Vy's YouTube channel: @VyQwaint. To embark on your Spy Ninjas HQ adventure, visit www.spyninjashq.com.

