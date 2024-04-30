Norton and NNEDV Offer 10 Tips To Help Domestic Violence Survivors With Financial Tech Abuse

The organizations release an important resource and infographic during Sexual Assault Awareness Month

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2024 / A University of Wisconsin study found that 99% of survivors of domestic violence have faced some form of financial abuse. Financial abuse is behavior that seeks to control a person's ability to acquire, use, or maintain economic resources, and threatens their self-sufficiency and financial autonomy.

Today, tech abuse plays a major role in financial abuse. Digital financial abuse includes identity theft on cash apps, monitoring spending on shared bank apps, changing shared passwords to deny access to benefits, sending excessive and unprompted requests for funds, and more.

In honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Norton and the National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV) teamed up to release an infographic and resource with 10 crucial tips to help survivors safeguard their financial information online.

The 10 tips are highlighted in the below infographic and described in detail on the Financial Abuse and Technology web resource, which launched today.

Norton and NNEDV also partner to provide free product licenses to survivors of domestic violence to help them recover from financial or technological abuse. Learn more about their long-term partnership here.





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Gen on 3blmedia.com.



Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Gen

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/gen

Email: info@3blmedia.com



SOURCE: Gen

View the original press release on accesswire.com