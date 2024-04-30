CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global professional services firm Huron (NASDAQ: HURN) today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

" Our first quarter results reflect our ongoing focus on achieving accelerated revenue growth and consistent margin expansion. Revenues grew 12% over the first quarter of 2023 driven by strong growth in our Healthcare segment as well as continued growth in our Education segment, which furthers the segment's multi-year growth trajectory," said Mark Hussey, chief executive officer and president of Huron.

" Our unique and talented team has established Huron as one of the leading trusted advisors to our clients by delivering with the highest quality and driving innovation to meet our clients' evolving needs. Our culture of collaboration and deep dedication to our clients coupled with our aligned operating model and strong competitive advantage position us well to meet the ongoing demand for our offerings and to achieve our financial goals," added Hussey.

FIRST QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

Revenues increased $38.1 million, or 12.0%, to $356.0 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $317.9 million for the first quarter of 2023. The increase in revenues was driven by continued strength in demand for Healthcare's Consulting and Managed Services and Digital capabilities, as well as an increase in demand for Education's Digital capability. These increases in revenue reflect the company's focus on accelerating growth in the healthcare and education industries.

Net income increased $4.6 million, or 34.2%, to $18.0 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $13.4 million for the same quarter last year. Diluted earnings per share increased $0.27, or 39.7%, to $0.95 for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $0.68 for the first quarter of 2023.

First quarter 2024 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA")(8) increased $2.2 million, or 8.2%, to $28.9 million, compared to $26.7 million in the same prior year period.

In addition to using EBITDA to evaluate the company's financial performance, management uses other non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the effect of the following items (in thousands):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Amortization of intangible assets $ 1,690 $ 2,231 Restructuring charges $ 2,337 $ 2,284 Other losses $ 1,568 $ 435 Transaction-related expenses $ 1,497 $ - Tax effect of adjustments $ (1,844 ) $ (1,312 ) Foreign currency transaction losses (gains), net $ (465 ) $ 80

Adjusted EBITDA(8) increased $4.3 million, or 14.6%, to $33.8 million, or 9.5% of revenues, in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $29.5 million, or 9.3% of revenues, in the same quarter last year. Adjusted net income(8) increased $6.2 million, or 36.3%, to $23.3 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $17.1 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2023.

The number of revenue-generating professionals(1) increased 15.8% to 5,803 as of March 31, 2024 from 5,013 as of March 31, 2023. The utilization rate(5) of the company's Consulting capability was 70.2% during the first quarter 2024, compared to 76.3% during the same period last year. The utilization rate(7) for the company's Digital capability increased to 74.3% during the first quarter 2024, compared to 71.0% during the same period last year.

Additionally, Huron returned $62.3 million to shareholders in the first three months of 2024 by repurchasing 624,698 shares of the company's common stock, representing 3.4% of the company's common stock outstanding as of December 31, 2023.

OPERATING INDUSTRIES

The company's year-to-date 2024 revenues by operating segment as a percentage of total company revenues are as follows: Healthcare (51%); Education (31%); and Commercial (18%). Financial results by operating industry are included in the attached schedules and in Huron's forthcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filing for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

OUTLOOK FOR 2024

Based on currently available information, the company is affirming guidance for full year 2024 revenues before reimbursable expenses in a range of $1.46 billion to $1.54 billion and adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues(8) in a range of 12.8% to 13.3%. The company is increasing its guidance for full year 2024 adjusted diluted earnings per share(8) to a range of $5.60 to $6.10.

FIRST QUARTER 2024 WEBCAST

The company will host a webcast to discuss its financial results today, April 30, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, 4:00 p.m. Central Time. The conference call is being webcast by Notified and can be accessed from Huron's website at http://ir.huronconsultinggroup.com. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the webcast and for 90 days thereafter.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES(8)

In evaluating the company's financial performance and outlook, management uses EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share, which are non-GAAP measures. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to gain an understanding of the company's comparative operating performance (when comparing such results with previous periods or forecasts). These non-GAAP financial measures are used by management in their financial and operating decision making because management believes they reflect the company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures when publicly providing their business outlook, for internal management purposes, and as a basis for evaluating potential acquisitions and dispositions. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating Huron's current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose, and in comparing in a consistent manner Huron's current financial results with Huron's past financial results. Investors should recognize that these non-GAAP measures might not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, any measure of performance, cash flows or liquidity prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States.

Management has provided its outlook regarding adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share, both of which are non-GAAP financial measures and exclude certain charges. Management has not reconciled these non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP financial measures because guidance for the various reconciling items is not provided. Management is unable to provide guidance for these reconciling items because they cannot determine their probable significance, as certain items are outside of the company's control and cannot be reasonably predicted since these items could vary significantly from period to period. Accordingly, reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures are not available without unreasonable effort.

ABOUT HURON

Huron is a global professional services firm that collaborates with clients to put possible into practice by creating sound strategies, optimizing operations, accelerating digital transformation, and empowering businesses and their people to own their future. By embracing diverse perspectives, encouraging new ideas and challenging the status quo, we create sustainable results for the organizations we serve. Learn more at www.huronconsultinggroup.com.

Statements in this press release that are not historical in nature, including those concerning the company's current expectations about its future results, are "forward-looking" statements as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "may," "should," "expects," "provides," "anticipates," "assumes," "can," "will," "meets," "could," "likely," "intends," "might," "predicts," "seeks," "would," "believes," "estimates," "plans," "continues," "goals," "guidance," or "outlook" or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect the company's current expectations about future requirements and needs, results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein include, without limitation: failure to achieve expected utilization rates, billing rates, and the necessary number of revenue-generating professionals; inability to expand or adjust our service offerings in response to market demands; our dependence on renewal of client-based services; dependence on new business and retention of current clients and qualified personnel; failure to maintain third-party provider relationships and strategic alliances; inability to license technology to and from third parties; the impairment of goodwill; various factors related to income and other taxes; difficulties in successfully integrating the businesses we acquire and achieving expected benefits from such acquisitions; risks relating to privacy, information security, and related laws and standards; and a general downturn in market conditions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, among others, those described under "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Huron's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events, or for any other reason.

HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Revenues and reimbursable expenses: Revenues $ 355,961 $ 317,895 Reimbursable expenses 7,424 8,490 Total revenues and reimbursable expenses 363,385 326,385 Operating expenses: Direct costs (exclusive of depreciation and amortization included below) 253,303 228,383 Reimbursable expenses 7,584 8,624 Selling, general and administrative expenses 74,268 62,289 Restructuring charges 2,337 2,284 Depreciation and amortization 5,972 6,374 Total operating expenses 343,464 307,954 Operating income 19,921 18,431 Other income (expense), net: Interest expense, net of interest income (5,140 ) (4,303 ) Other income, net 2,779 1,719 Total other expense, net (2,361 ) (2,584 ) Income before taxes 17,560 15,847 Income tax expense (benefit) (446 ) 2,428 Net income $ 18,006 $ 13,419 Earnings per share: Net income per basic share $ 0.99 $ 0.70 Net income per diluted share $ 0.95 $ 0.68 Weighted average shares used in calculating earnings per share: Basic 18,196 19,119 Diluted 18,943 19,699 Comprehensive income (loss): Net income $ 18,006 $ 13,419 Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax (722 ) 52 Unrealized gain (loss) on investment, net of tax (1,447 ) 3,873 Unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedging instruments, net of tax 1,073 (2,329 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) (1,096 ) 1,596 Comprehensive income $ 16,910 $ 15,015

HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,642 $ 12,149 Receivables from clients, net 215,141 162,566 Unbilled services, net 173,081 190,869 Income tax receivable 9,339 6,385 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 34,755 28,491 Total current assets 450,958 400,460 Property and equipment, net 24,578 23,728 Deferred income taxes, net 2,299 2,288 Long-term investments 73,467 75,414 Operating lease right-of-use assets 22,898 24,131 Other non-current assets 100,005 92,336 Intangible assets, net 25,649 18,074 Goodwill 647,100 625,711 Total assets $ 1,346,954 $ 1,262,142 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 13,963 $ 10,074 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 36,640 33,087 Accrued payroll and related benefits 87,675 225,921 Current maturities of long-term debt 13,750 - Current maturities of operating lease liabilities 11,338 11,032 Deferred revenues 24,722 22,461 Total current liabilities 188,088 302,575 Non-current liabilities: Deferred compensation and other liabilities 38,932 35,665 Long-term debt, net of current portion 558,897 324,000 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 36,767 38,850 Deferred income taxes, net 28,664 28,160 Total non-current liabilities 663,260 426,675 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Common stock; $0.01 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 21,237,828 and 21,316,441 shares issued, respectively 212 212 Treasury stock, at cost, 3,061,291 and 2,852,296 shares, respectively (159,605 ) (142,136 ) Additional paid-in capital 200,235 236,962 Retained earnings 433,033 415,027 Accumulated other comprehensive income 21,731 22,827 Total stockholders' equity 495,606 532,892 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,346,954 $ 1,262,142

HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 18,006 $ 13,419 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,972 6,407 Non-cash lease expense 1,544 1,644 Lease-related impairment charges 849 1,870 Share-based compensation 13,949 11,562 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 223 191 Allowances for doubtful accounts 16 3 Deferred income taxes 602 - Gain on sale of property and equipment, excluding transaction costs - 1 Change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities 516 435 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestiture: (Increase) decrease in receivables from clients, net (51,116 ) 827 (Increase) decrease in unbilled services, net 18,097 (31,669 ) (Increase) decrease in current income tax receivable / payable, net (3,363 ) 1,487 (Increase) decrease in other assets (5,008 ) (5,205 ) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and other liabilities 4,437 (1,881 ) Increase (decrease) in accrued payroll and related benefits (132,290 ) (89,843 ) Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues (3,158 ) (1,349 ) Net cash used in operating activities (130,724 ) (92,101 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (1,192 ) (1,956 ) Investment in life insurance policies (806 ) (1,833 ) Purchases of businesses (21,150 ) 38 Capitalization of internally developed software costs (7,605 ) (6,575 ) Proceeds from note receivable 154 154 Net cash used in investing activities (30,599 ) (10,172 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercises of stock options 1,167 627 Shares redeemed for employee tax withholdings (20,927 ) (9,529 ) Share repurchases (60,998 ) (45,133 ) Proceeds from bank borrowings 566,000 201,000 Repayments of bank borrowings (316,000 ) (44,000 ) Payments for debt issuance costs (1,383 ) (16 ) Deferred payments on business acquisition - (500 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 167,859 102,449 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (43 ) 16 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 6,493 192 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 12,149 11,834 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 18,642 $ 12,026

HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC. SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND OTHER OPERATING DATA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, Percent

Increase

(Decrease) Segment and Consolidated Operating Results (in thousands): 2024 2023 Healthcare: Revenues $ 180,742 $ 149,049 21.3 % Operating income $ 42,694 $ 32,255 32.4 % Segment operating margin 23.6 % 21.6 % Education: Revenues $ 111,583 $ 104,147 7.1 % Operating income $ 21,956 $ 23,165 (5.2 )% Segment operating margin 19.7 % 22.2 % Commercial: Revenues $ 63,636 $ 64,699 (1.6 )% Operating income $ 14,039 $ 14,067 (0.2 )% Segment operating margin 22.1 % 21.7 % Total Huron: Revenues $ 355,961 $ 317,895 12.0 % Reimbursable expenses 7,424 8,490 (12.6 )% Total revenues and reimbursable expenses $ 363,385 $ 326,385 11.3 % Segment operating income $ 78,689 $ 69,487 13.2 % Items not allocated at the segment level: Other operating expenses 52,507 44,056 19.2 % Restructuring charges 2,233 2,284 (2.2 )% Depreciation and amortization 4,028 4,716 (14.6 )% Operating income 19,921 18,431 8.1 % Other expense, net (2,361 ) (2,584 ) (8.6 )% Income before taxes $ 17,560 $ 15,847 10.8 % Other Operating Data: Number of revenue-generating professionals by segment (at period end) (1)(2): Healthcare 2,279 1,780 28.0 % Education 1,231 1,069 15.2 % Commercial (3) 2,293 2,164 6.0 % Total 5,803 5,013 15.8 % Revenue by capability: Consulting and Managed Services (4)(5) $ 201,559 $ 177,194 13.8 % Digital 154,402 140,701 9.7 % Total $ 355,961 $ 317,895 12.0 % Number of revenue-generating professionals by capability (at period end)(1): Consulting and Managed Services (4)(6) 2,891 2,360 22.5 % Digital 2,912 2,653 9.8 % Total 5,803 5,013 15.8 % Utilization rate by capability (7): Consulting 70.2 % 76.3 % Digital 74.3 % 71.0 %

(1) Consists of our full-time consultants who generate revenues based on the number of hours worked; full-time equivalents, which consists of coaches and their support staff within the culture and organizational excellence solution, consultants who work variable schedules as needed by clients, and full-time employees who provide software support and maintenance services to clients; and our Healthcare managed services employees who provide revenue cycle billing, collections, insurance verification and change integrity services to clients. (2) During the first quarter of 2024, we reclassified certain revenue-generating professionals within our Digital capability from our Healthcare and Education segments to our Commercial segment as these professionals are able to provide services across all of our industries. This reclassification did not impact the total Digital capability headcount for any period. The prior period headcount has been revised for consistent presentation. (3) The majority of our revenue-generating professionals within our Commercial segment can provide services across all of our industries, including healthcare and education, and the related costs of these professionals are allocated to each of the segments. (4) During the first quarter of 2024, we reclassified one of the offerings within Education's Consulting capability to Education's Managed Services capability. Revenues generated by this offering during the quarters ended March 31, 2023, June 30, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2023 were $2.8 million, $2.2 million, $2.4 million, and $2.7 million, respectively, and during the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2023 were $15.0 million and $10.1 million, respectively. The number of revenue-generating professionals within this offering as of December 31, 2022, March 31, 2023, June 30, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2023 were 54, 24, 24, 24 and 23, respectively. This reclassification did not impact the aggregate revenues or headcount reported for the Education Consulting and Managed Services capability for any period, and the prior period Education Managed Services capability revenues and headcount in the following footnotes have been revised for consistent presentation. (5) Managed Services capability revenues within our Healthcare segment was $17.5 million and $19.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Managed Services capability revenues within our Education segment was $7.4 million for both the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (6) The number of Managed Services revenue-generating professionals within our Healthcare segment was 1,087 and 726 as of March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The number of Managed Services revenue-generating professionals within our Education segment was 132 and 125 as of March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (7) Utilization rate is calculated by dividing the number of hours our billable consultants worked on client assignments during a period by the total available working hours for these billable consultants during the same period. Available working hours are determined by the standard hours worked by each billable consultant, adjusted for part-time hours, and U.S. standard work weeks. Available working hours exclude local country holidays and vacation days. Utilization rates are presented for our revenue-generating professionals who primarily bill on an hourly basis. We have not presented utilization rates for our Managed Services professionals as most of the revenues generated by these employees are not billed on an hourly basis.

HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION (8) (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Revenues $ 355,961 $ 317,895 Net income $ 18,006 $ 13,419 Add back: Income tax expense (benefit) (446 ) 2,428 Interest expense, net of interest income 5,140 4,303 Depreciation and amortization 6,181 6,553 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) (8) 28,881 26,703 Add back: Restructuring charges 2,337 2,284 Other losses 1,568 435 Transaction-related expenses 1,497 - Foreign currency transaction losses (gains), net (465 ) 80 Adjusted EBITDA (8) $ 33,818 $ 29,502 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues (8) 9.5 % 9.3 %

HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME (8) (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net income $ 18,006 $ 13,419 Weighted average shares - diluted 18,943 19,699 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.95 $ 0.68 Add back: Amortization of intangible assets 1,690 2,231 Restructuring charges 2,337 2,284 Other losses 1,568 435 Transaction-related expenses 1,497 - Tax effect of adjustments (1,844 ) (1,312 ) Total adjustments, net of tax 5,248 3,638 Adjusted net income (8) $ 23,254 $ 17,057 Adjusted weighted average shares - diluted 18,943 19,699 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (8) $ 1.23 $ 0.87

(8) In evaluating the company's financial performance and outlook, management uses earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share, which are non-GAAP measures. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to gain an understanding of the company's comparative operating performance (when comparing such results with previous periods or forecasts). These non-GAAP financial measures are used by management in their financial and operating decision making because management believes they reflect the company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures when publicly providing the company's business outlook, for internal management purposes, and as a basis for evaluating potential acquisitions and dispositions. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating Huron's current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose, and in comparing in a consistent manner Huron's current financial results with Huron's past financial results. Investors should recognize that these non-GAAP measures might not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, any measure of performance, cash flows or liquidity prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT

Allie Bovis

abovis@hcg.com



INVESTOR CONTACT

John D. Kelly

investor@hcg.com