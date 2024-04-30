OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

"Freight conditions remained challenging in the first quarter with persistent excess industry capacity driving broad pricing pressure combined with adverse weather and one-off expense headwinds. Despite these market challenges, we focused on controlling the controllables," said Derek J. Leathers, Chairman and CEO. "We continued a favorable production trend in One-Way, grew revenue per truck in Dedicated and realized outsized volume growth in our Power Only offering within Logistics. We generated solid cash flow, executed on additional cost takeout, reduced our debt and repurchased shares during the quarter. While we cannot control the macro, we are focused on our long-term strategy and structural improvements to position Werner well for capitalizing on a tighter market."

Total revenues for the quarter were $769.1 million, a decrease of $63.6 million compared to the prior year quarter, due to a $37.2 million, or 6%, decrease in Truckload Transportation Services ("TTS") revenues and a decline in Logistics revenues of $26.2 million, or 11%. A portion of the TTS revenue decline was due to $15.3 million lower fuel surcharge revenues. Net of trucking fuel surcharge revenues, consolidated total revenues decreased $48.3 million, or 6%, during the quarter.

Operating income of $15.6 million decreased $37.8 million, or 71%, while operating margin of 2.0% decreased 440 basis points. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted operating income of $18.6 million decreased $39.0 million, or 68%. Adjusted operating margin of 2.4% declined 450 basis points from 6.9% for the same quarter last year.

TTS operating income decreased $30.1 million, and TTS adjusted operating income decreased $31.0 million. Logistics had an operating loss of $2.3 million, a decrease of $7.3 million, and Logistics had an adjusted operating loss of $1.2 million, a decrease of $7.5 million. Corporate and Other (including driving schools) operating income decreased $0.4 million.

Net interest expense of $6.3 million decreased $0.1 million primarily due to a decrease in average debt outstanding, mostly offset by higher interest rates for variable rate debt. The effective income tax rate during the quarter increased to 32.9%, compared to 24.3% in first quarter 2023 due to a higher amount of unfavorable discrete income tax items.

During first quarter 2024, we had losses on our strategic investments of $0.3 million, compared to losses of $0.1 million in first quarter 2023. Consistent with prior reporting, increases or decreases to the values of these strategic investments are adjusted out for determining non-GAAP adjusted net income and non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share.

Net income attributable to Werner of $6.3 million decreased 82%. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted net income attributable to Werner of $8.6 million decreased 77%. Diluted EPS of $0.10 decreased 82%. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted diluted EPS of $0.14 decreased 77%.

Key Consolidated Financial Metrics Three Months Ended

March 31, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 Y/Y

Change Total revenues $ 769,080 $ 832,714 (8 )% Truckload Transportation Services revenues 551,126 588,330 (6 )% Werner Logistics revenues 202,482 228,669 (11 )% Operating income 15,588 53,386 (71 )% Operating margin 2.0 % 6.4 % (440) bps Net income attributable to Werner 6,312 35,224 (82 )% Diluted earnings per share 0.10 0.55 (82 )% Adjusted operating income (1) 18,591 57,545 (68 )% Adjusted operating margin (1) 2.4 % 6.9 % (450) bps Adjusted net income attributable to Werner (1) 8,623 38,244 (77 )% Adjusted diluted earnings per share (1) 0.14 0.60 (77 )% (1) See attached Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated.

Truckload Transportation Services (TTS) Segment

Revenues of $551.1 million decreased $37.2 million; trucking revenues, net of fuel surcharge, decreased 5%

Operating income of $20.8 million decreased $30.1 million; non-GAAP adjusted operating income of $22.7 million decreased $31.0 million due to lower gains on the sale of property and equipment, lower revenue per total mile, net of fuel surcharge, in One-Way Truckload and overall smaller fleet size, partially offset by favorability in One-Way average total miles per truck per week and Dedicated average revenues per truck per week, net of fuel surcharge

Operating margin of 3.8% decreased 490 basis points from 8.7%

Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin, net of fuel surcharge, of 4.7% decreased 600 basis points from 10.7%

Average segment trucks in service totaled 7,935, a decrease of 626 trucks year over year, or 7%

Dedicated unit trucks at quarter end totaled 5,080, or 65% of the total TTS segment fleet, compared to 5,345 trucks, or 63%, a year ago

Average revenues per truck per week, net of fuel surcharge, increased 2.8% for TTS and increased 1.3% for Dedicated

During first quarter 2024, Dedicated experienced net reduction in average trucks, down 4.1% year over year and down 1.7% sequentially. Dedicated average revenues per truck per week, net of fuel surcharge, increased 1.3% year over year, and despite a highly competitive environment and isolated fleet losses, pipeline opportunities remain healthy and client retention remains strong at over 93%. One-Way Truckload volume during first quarter 2024 was steady and seasonally consistent, but revenues remained challenged by ongoing rate pressure. One-Way revenues per total mile was down 5.1% and fleet size was smaller year over year (down 12.7%), offset with the fourth consecutive quarter of higher total miles per truck per week (up 11.3%). As a result, One-Way Truckload miles were down only 2.8% despite a more sizable fleet reduction year over year.

Key Truckload Transportation Services Segment Financial Metrics Three Months Ended

March 31, (In thousands) 2024 2023 Y/Y

Change Trucking revenues, net of fuel surcharge $ 469,879 $ 493,242 (5 )% Trucking fuel surcharge revenues 72,983 88,301 (17 )% Non-trucking and other revenues 8,264 6,787 22 % Total revenues $ 551,126 $ 588,330 (6 )% Operating income $ 20,840 $ 50,986 (59 )% Operating margin 3.8 % 8.7 % (490) bps Operating ratio 96.2 % 91.3 % 490 bps Adjusted operating income (1) $ 22,694 $ 53,725 (58 )% Adjusted operating margin (1) 4.1 % 9.1 % (500) bps Adjusted operating margin, net of fuel surcharge (1) 4.7 % 10.7 % (600) bps Adjusted operating ratio (1) 95.9 % 90.9 % 500 bps Adjusted operating ratio, net of fuel surcharge (1) 95.3 % 89.3 % 600 bps (1) See attached Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Truckload Transportation Services (TTS) Segment.

Werner Logistics Segment

Revenues of $202.5 million decreased $26.2 million, or 11%

Operating loss of $2.3 million decreased $7.3 million

Operating margin of (1.2)% decreased 340 basis points from 2.2%

Adjusted operating loss of $1.2 million decreased $7.5 million

Adjusted operating margin of (0.6)% decreased 340 basis points from 2.8%

Truckload Logistics revenues (76% of Logistics revenues) decreased 13%, driven by a decrease in shipments and a decline in revenue per shipment. Brokerage volumes decreased year-over-year while Power Only volume was up over 20%.

Intermodal revenues (12% of Logistics revenues) decreased 15%, due to lower revenue per shipment year over year, partially offset by an increase in shipments. We achieved the fourth consecutive quarter of a sequential increase in shipments.

Final Mile revenues (12% of Logistics revenues) increased $1.1 million, or 5%.

Logistics operating income decreased $7.3 million to a loss of $2.3 million and adjusted operating income decreased $7.5 million in first quarter 2024. Adverse weather combined with a competitive freight and rate market in first quarter 2024 impacted Logistics revenue and profitability despite normal seasonality in volume and maintaining high client retention. We are focused on revenue quality and managing yield, evidenced by achieving a consistent 15% margin for three consecutive quarters of revenues less purchased transportation expense and achieving operating expense reductions, including a 7% year over year decrease in salaries, wages and benefits.

Key Werner Logistics Segment Financial Metrics Three Months Ended

March 31, (In thousands) 2024 2023 Y/Y

Change Total revenues $ 202,482 $ 228,669 (11 )% Operating expenses: Purchased transportation expense 172,487 188,498 (8 )% Other operating expenses 32,324 35,234 (8 )% Total operating expenses 204,811 223,732 (8 )% Operating income (loss) $ (2,329 ) $ 4,937 (147 )% Operating margin (1.2 )% 2.2 % (340) bps Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) $ (1,180 ) $ 6,357 (119 )% Adjusted operating margin (1) (0.6 )% 2.8 % (340) bps (1) See attached Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Werner Logistics Segment.

Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

Cash flow from operations in first quarter 2024 was $88.6 million compared to $166.8 million in first quarter 2023, a decrease of 47%.

Net capital expenditures in first quarter 2024 were $19.0 million compared to $102.7 million in first quarter 2023, a decrease of 81%. We plan to continue to invest in new trucks, trailers and our terminals to improve our driver experience, optimize operational efficiency and more effectively manage our maintenance, safety and fuel costs. The average ages of our truck and trailer fleets were 2.1 years and 5.0 years, respectively, as of March 31, 2024.

Gains on sales of property and equipment in first quarter 2024 were $3.6 million, or $0.04 per share, compared to $18.3 million, or $0.22 per share, in first quarter 2023. Year over year, we sold 18% fewer trucks and over 78% more trailers and realized lower average gains per truck and trailer. Gains on sales of property and equipment are reflected as a reduction of Other Operating Expenses in our income statement.

During the quarter, we repurchased 0.2 million shares of common stock for a total cost of $6.5 million, or an average price of $38.64 per share. As of March 31, 2024, we had 2.1 million shares remaining under our share repurchase authorization.

As of March 31, 2024, we had $60 million of cash and cash equivalents and over $1.5 billion of stockholders' equity. Total debt outstanding was $598 million at March 31, 2024. After considering letters of credit issued, we had available liquidity consisting of cash and cash equivalents and available borrowing capacity as of March 31, 2024 of $619 million.

2024 Guidance Metrics and Assumptions The following table summarizes our updated 2024 guidance assumptions: Prior (as of 2/6/24) Actual (as of 3/31/24) New (as of 4/30/24) TTS truck count from BoY to EoY (3)% to 0%

(annual) (2)%

(1Q24) (6)% to (3)%

(annual) Net capital expenditures $260M to $310M

(annual) $19M

(1Q24) $250M to $300M

(annual) TTS Guidance Dedicated RPTPW* growth 0% to 3%

(annual) 1.3%

(1Q24 vs. 1Q23) 0% to 3%

(annual) One-Way Truckload RPTM* growth (6)% to (3)%

(1H24 vs. 1H23) (5.1)%

(1Q24 vs. 1Q23) (6)% to (3)%

(1H24 vs. 1H23) * Net of fuel surcharge revenues

Assumptions

Effective income tax rate of 32.9% in 1Q24 compared to 24.3% in 1Q23. Expect annual effective tax rate in the range of 24.5% to 25.5%.

Average truck age of 2.1 years and average trailer age of 5.0 years as of 3/31/24. Expect average truck and trailer ages of 2.0 years and 5.0 years, respectively, as of 12/31/24.

Consolidated Financial Information INCOME STATEMENT (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 $ % $ % Operating revenues $ 769,080 100.0 $ 832,714 100.0 Operating expenses: Salaries, wages and benefits 265,403 34.5 268,315 32.2 Fuel 77,622 10.1 91,414 11.0 Supplies and maintenance 61,775 8.0 68,225 8.2 Taxes and licenses 25,164 3.3 25,425 3.1 Insurance and claims 36,362 4.7 36,485 4.4 Depreciation and amortization 74,270 9.7 74,313 8.9 Rent and purchased transportation 203,925 26.5 220,224 26.4 Communications and utilities 4,706 0.6 4,733 0.6 Other 4,265 0.6 (9,806 ) (1.2 ) Total operating expenses 753,492 98.0 779,328 93.6 Operating income 15,588 2.0 53,386 6.4 Other expense (income): Interest expense 7,948 1.0 7,916 1.0 Interest income (1,685 ) (0.2 ) (1,552 ) (0.2 ) Loss on investments in equity securities 138 - 81 - Loss from equity method investment 133 - - - Other (261 ) - 7 - Total other expense, net 6,273 0.8 6,452 0.8 Income before income taxes 9,315 1.2 46,934 5.6 Income tax expense 3,067 0.4 11,400 1.3 Net income 6,248 0.8 35,534 4.3 Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest 64 - (310 ) (0.1 ) Net income attributable to Werner $ 6,312 0.8 $ 35,224 4.2 Diluted shares outstanding 63,727 63,695 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.10 $ 0.55

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET (In thousands, except share amounts) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 60,337 $ 61,723 Accounts receivable, trade, less allowance of $9,101 and $9,337, respectively 417,463 444,944 Other receivables 25,031 25,479 Inventories and supplies 17,173 18,077 Prepaid taxes, licenses and permits 12,803 16,505 Other current assets 64,509 67,900 Total current assets 597,316 634,628 Property and equipment 2,914,041 2,951,654 Less - accumulated depreciation 982,759 978,698 Property and equipment, net 1,931,282 1,972,956 Goodwill 129,104 129,104 Intangible assets, net 83,959 86,477 Other non-current assets (1) 337,169 334,771 Total assets $ 3,078,830 $ 3,157,936 LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 136,242 $ 135,990 Current portion of long-term debt 1,250 2,500 Insurance and claims accruals 81,537 81,794 Accrued payroll 48,318 50,549 Accrued expenses 22,202 30,282 Other current liabilities 24,503 29,470 Total current liabilities 314,052 330,585 Long-term debt, net of current portion 596,250 646,250 Other long-term liabilities 53,371 54,275 Insurance and claims accruals, net of current portion (1) 235,685 239,700 Deferred income taxes 322,925 320,180 Total liabilities 1,522,283 1,590,990 Temporary equity - redeemable noncontrolling interest 38,543 38,607 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 80,533,536 shares issued; 63,412,833 and 63,444,681 shares outstanding, respectively 805 805 Paid-in capital 132,722 134,894 Retained earnings 1,950,819 1,953,385 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,066 ) (9,684 ) Treasury stock, at cost; 17,120,703 and 17,088,855 shares, respectively (557,276 ) (551,061 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,518,004 1,528,339 Total liabilities, temporary equity and stockholders' equity $ 3,078,830 $ 3,157,936 (1) Under the terms of our insurance policies, we are the primary obligor of the damage award in a previously disclosed adverse jury verdict, and as such, we have recorded a $79.2 million receivable from our third-party insurance providers in other non-current assets and a corresponding liability of the same amount in the long-term portion of insurance and claims accruals in the unaudited condensed balance sheets as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Capital expenditures, net $ 19,035 $ 102,743 Cash flow from operations 88,585 166,847 Return on assets (annualized) 0.8 % 4.5 % Return on equity (annualized) 1.6 % 9.4 %

Segment Financial and Operating Statistics Information SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Revenues Truckload Transportation Services $ 551,126 $ 588,330 Werner Logistics 202,482 228,669 Other (1) 18,953 20,501 Corporate 590 475 Subtotal 773,151 837,975 Inter-segment eliminations (2) (4,071 ) (5,261 ) Total $ 769,080 $ 832,714 Operating Income (Loss) Truckload Transportation Services $ 20,840 $ 50,986 Werner Logistics (2,329 ) 4,937 Other (1) (209 ) 549 Corporate (2,714 ) (3,086 ) Total $ 15,588 $ 53,386 (1) Other includes our driver training schools, transportation-related activities such as third-party equipment maintenance and equipment leasing, and other business activities. (2) Inter-segment eliminations represent transactions between reporting segments that are eliminated in consolidation.

OPERATING STATISTICS BY SEGMENT (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 % Chg Truckload Transportation Services segment Average trucks in service 7,935 8,561 (7.3 )% Average revenues per truck per week (1) $ 4,555 $ 4,432 2.8 % Total trucks (at quarter end) Company 7,535 8,170 (7.8 )% Independent contractor 275 305 (9.8 )% Total trucks 7,810 8,475 (7.8 )% Total trailers (at quarter end) 27,650 27,440 0.8 % One-Way Truckload Trucking revenues, net of fuel surcharge (in 000's) $ 168,837 $ 183,130 (7.8 )% Average trucks in service 2,786 3,191 (12.7 )% Total trucks (at quarter end) 2,730 3,130 (12.8 )% Average percentage of empty miles 14.90 % 14.09 % 5.7 % Average revenues per truck per week (1) $ 4,661 $ 4,414 5.6 % Average % change YOY in revenues per total mile (1) (5.1 )% (3.2 )% Average % change YOY in total miles per truck per week 11.3 % (2.8 )% Average completed trip length in miles (loaded) 591 620 (4.7 )% Dedicated Trucking revenues, net of fuel surcharge (in 000's) $ 301,042 $ 310,112 (2.9 )% Average trucks in service 5,149 5,370 (4.1 )% Total trucks (at quarter end) 5,080 5,345 (5.0 )% Average revenues per truck per week (1) $ 4,497 $ 4,441 1.3 % Werner Logistics segment Average trucks in service 26 39 (33.3 )% Total trucks (at quarter end) 21 32 (34.4 )% Total trailers (at quarter end) 3,115 2,580 20.7 % (1) Net of fuel surcharge revenues

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations

To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"), we provide certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the SEC Regulation G, including non-GAAP adjusted operating income; non-GAAP adjusted operating margin; non-GAAP adjusted operating margin, net of fuel surcharge; non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to Werner; non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share; non-GAAP adjusted operating revenues, net of fuel surcharge; non-GAAP adjusted operating revenues, less purchased transportation expense; non-GAAP adjusted operating expenses; non-GAAP adjusted operating expenses, net of fuel surcharge; non-GAAP adjusted operating ratio; and non-GAAP adjusted operating ratio, net of fuel surcharge. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide a more useful comparison of our performance from period to period because they exclude the effect of items that, in our opinion, do not reflect our core operating performance. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as substitutes for their comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are limitations to using non-GAAP financial measures. Although we believe that they improve comparability in analyzing our period to period performance, they could limit comparability to other companies in our industry if those companies define these measures differently. Because of these limitations, our non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered measures of income generated by our business. Management compensates for these limitations by primarily relying on GAAP results and using non-GAAP financial measures on a supplemental basis.

The following tables present reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure as required by SEC Regulation G. In addition, information regarding each of the excluded items as well as our reasons for excluding them from our non-GAAP results is provided below.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - CONSOLIDATED (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income and

Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Margin (1) $ % of

Op. Rev. $ % of

Op. Rev. Operating income and operating margin - (GAAP) $ 15,588 2.0 % $ 53,386 6.4 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Insurance and claims (2) 485 0.1 % 1,387 0.2 % Amortization of intangible assets (3) 2,518 0.3 % 2,772 0.3 % Non-GAAP adjusted operating income and non-GAAP adjusted operating margin $ 18,591 2.4 % $ 57,545 6.9 %

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income

Attributable to Werner and Non-GAAP

Adjusted Diluted EPS (1) $ Diluted

EPS $ Diluted

EPS Net income attributable to Werner and diluted EPS - (GAAP) $ 6,312 $ 0.10 $ 35,224 $ 0.55 Non-GAAP adjustments: Insurance and claims (2) 485 0.01 1,387 0.02 Amortization of intangible assets, net of amount attributable to noncontrolling interest (3) 2,346 0.04 2,600 0.04 Loss on investments in equity securities (4) 138 - 81 - Loss from equity method investment (5) 133 - - - Income tax effect of above adjustments (6) (791 ) (0.01 ) (1,048 ) (0.01 ) Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to Werner and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS $ 8,623 $ 0.14 $ 38,244 $ 0.60

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Revenues, Net of Fuel Surcharge (1) $ $ Operating revenues - (GAAP) $ 769,080 $ 832,714 Non-GAAP adjustment: Trucking fuel surcharge (7) (72,983 ) (88,301 ) Non-GAAP Operating revenues, net of fuel surcharge $ 696,097 $ 744,413

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - TRUCKLOAD TRANSPORTATION SERVICES (TTS) SEGMENT (unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income and

Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Margin (1) $ % of

Op. Rev. $ % of

Op. Rev. Operating income and operating margin - (GAAP) $ 20,840 3.8 % $ 50,986 8.7 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Insurance and claims (2) 485 0.1 % 1,387 0.2 % Amortization of intangible assets (3) 1,369 0.2 % 1,352 0.2 % Non-GAAP adjusted operating income and non-GAAP adjusted operating margin $ 22,694 4.1 % $ 53,725 9.1 %

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Expenses and

Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Ratio (1) $ % of

Op. Rev. $ % of

Op. Rev. Operating expenses and operating ratio - (GAAP) $ 530,286 96.2 % $ 537,344 91.3 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Insurance and claims (2) (485 ) (0.1 )% (1,387 ) (0.2 )% Amortization of intangible assets (3) (1,369 ) (0.2 )% (1,352 ) (0.2 )% Non-GAAP adjusted operating expenses and non-GAAP adjusted operating ratio $ 528,432 95.9 % $ 534,605 90.9 %

Three Months Ended

March 31, Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Revenues, Net of Fuel Surcharge;

Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Expenses, Net of Fuel Surcharge;

Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Margin, Net of Fuel Surcharge;

and Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Ratio, Net of Fuel Surcharge (1) 2024 2023 $ $ Operating revenues - (GAAP) $ 551,126 $ 588,330 Less: Trucking fuel surcharge (7) (72,983 ) (88,301 ) Operating revenues, net of fuel surcharge - (Non-GAAP) 478,143 500,029 Operating expenses - (GAAP) 530,286 537,344 Non-GAAP adjustments: Trucking fuel surcharge (7) (72,983 ) (88,301 ) Insurance and claims (2) (485 ) (1,387 ) Amortization of intangible assets (3) (1,369 ) (1,352 ) Non-GAAP adjusted operating expenses, net of fuel surcharge 455,449 446,304 Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 22,694 $ 53,725 Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin, net of fuel surcharge 4.7 % 10.7 % Non-GAAP adjusted operating ratio, net of fuel surcharge 95.3 % 89.3 %

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - WERNER LOGISTICS SEGMENT (unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Revenues,

Less Purchased Transportation Expense (1) $ % of

Op. Rev. $ % of

Op. Rev. $ % of

Op. Rev. $ % of

Op. Rev. Operating revenues - (GAAP) $ 202,482 100.0 % $ 226,963 100.0 % $ 230,252 100.0 % $ 228,669 100.0 % Non-GAAP adjustment: Purchased transportation expense (8) (172,487 ) (85.2 )% (193,132 ) (85.1 )% (194,921 ) (84.7 )% (188,498 ) (82.4 )% Non-GAAP adjusted operating revenues, less purchased transportation expense $ 29,995 14.8 % $ 33,831 14.9 % $ 35,331 15.3 % $ 40,171 17.6 %

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) and

Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Margin (1) $ % of

Op. Rev. $ % of

Op. Rev. Operating income (loss) and operating margin - (GAAP) $ (2,329 ) (1.2 )% $ 4,937 2.2 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets (3) 1,149 0.6 % 1,420 0.6 % Non-GAAP adjusted operating income (loss) and non-GAAP adjusted operating margin $ (1,180 ) (0.6 )% $ 6,357 2.8 %

(1) Non-GAAP adjusted operating income; non-GAAP adjusted operating margin; non-GAAP adjusted operating margin, net of fuel surcharge; non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to Werner; non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share; non-GAAP adjusted operating revenues, net of fuel surcharge; non-GAAP adjusted operating revenues, less purchased transportation expense; non-GAAP adjusted operating expenses; non-GAAP adjusted operating expenses, net of fuel surcharge; non-GAAP adjusted operating ratio; and non-GAAP adjusted operating ratio, net of fuel surcharge should be considered in addition to, rather than as substitutes for, GAAP operating income; GAAP operating margin; GAAP net income attributable to Werner; GAAP diluted earnings per share; GAAP operating revenues; GAAP operating expenses; and GAAP operating ratio, which are their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. (2) We accrued pre-tax insurance and claims expense for interest related to a previously disclosed excess adverse jury verdict rendered on May 17, 2018 in a lawsuit arising from a December 2014 accident. The Company is appealing this verdict. Additional information about the accident was included in our Current Report on Form 8-K dated May 17, 2018. Under our insurance policies in effect on the date of this accident, our maximum liability for this accident is $10.0 million (plus pre-judgment and post-judgment interest) with premium-based insurance coverage that exceeds the jury verdict amount. We continue to accrue pre-tax insurance and claims expense for interest at $0.5 million per month until such time as the outcome of our appeal is finalized, excluding months where the plaintiffs requested an extension of time to respond to our petition for review. Management believes excluding the effect of this item provides a more useful comparison of our performance from period to period. This item is included in our Truckload Transportation Services segment in our Segment Information table. (3) Amortization expense related to intangible assets acquired in our business acquisitions is excluded because management does not believe it is indicative of our core operating performance. This item is included in our Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. (4) Represents non-operating mark-to-market adjustments for gains/losses on our minority equity investments, which we account for under Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 321, Investments - Equity Securities. Management believes excluding the effect of gains/losses on our investments in equity securities provides a more useful comparison of our performance from period to period. We record changes in the value of our investments in equity securities in other expense (income) in our Income Statement. (5) Represents earnings/losses from our equity method investment, which we account for under ASC 323, Investments - Equity Method and Joint Ventures. Management believes excluding the effect of earnings/losses from our equity method investment provides a more useful comparison of our performance from period to period. We record earnings/losses from our equity method investment in other expense (income) in our Income Statement. (6) The income tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments is calculated using the incremental income tax rate excluding discrete items, and the income tax effect for 2023 has been updated to reflect the annual incremental income tax rate. (7) Fluctuating fuel prices and fuel surcharge revenues impact the total company operating ratio and the TTS segment operating ratio when fuel surcharges are reported on a gross basis as revenues versus netting the fuel surcharges against fuel expenses. Management believes netting fuel surcharge revenues, which are generally a more volatile source of revenue, against fuel expenses provides a more consistent basis for comparing the results of operations from period to period. (8) Management believes excluding purchased transportation expense from Werner Logistics operating revenues provides a useful measurement of our ability to source and sell services provided by third parties.

