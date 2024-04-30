SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: USNA) today announced financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended March 30, 2024.

Key Financial & Operating Results

First quarter net sales were $228 million versus $248 million during Q1 2023, and increased 2% sequentially in constant currency.

First quarter diluted EPS was $0.86 as compared with $0.95 during Q1 2023.

Company reiterates fiscal year 2024 net sales and diluted EPS outlook of $850 million to $920 million and $2.40 to $3.00.

Q1 2024 Financial Performance

Consolidated Results Net Sales $228 million -8% vs. Q1 2023 -5% constant currency vs. Q1 2023 +3% sequentially +2% constant currency sequentially -$7 million YOY FX impact, or -3% Diluted EPS $0.86 -9% vs. Q1 2023 -1% sequentially Active Customers 494,000 +1% vs. Q1 2023 +2% sequentially

"Our top line results during the first quarter were driven by a successful sales incentive in mainland China, which helped counter the seasonal slowdown that we experience during the Lunar New Year holiday," said Jim Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This sales incentive helped us generate 15% year-over-year active customer growth in our largest market, as well as year-over-year and sequential quarter sales growth. Notwithstanding our solid performance in China, our first quarter results in other key markets did not meet internal expectations and we are actively working to accelerate our business in these markets during 2024.

"During the first quarter we focused on actively engaging with our Associate leaders across the world through several live annual kickoff events, meetings, and trainings. Moreover, early in the second quarter, we hosted both our China National Sales Meeting in Xiamen, China and our Asia Pacific Convention in Kuala Lampur, Malaysia. Attendance at both events was robust and our executive team and Associate leaders came away from both events with increased excitement and motivation to grow their businesses during 2024. We will host additional Associate events throughout the year; all intended to drive further engagement with and productivity from our Associate leaders.

"We also completed our first full quarter of operations in India and we remain excited and optimistic about this important market. We continue to work closely with our local leadership team to expand and build our presence throughout the country. Although we expect its contribution to be small in this first year, we have high expectations for steady and long-term growth in India."

Q1 2024 Regional Results:

Asia Pacific Region Net Sales $185 million -7% vs. Q1 2023 -3% constant currency vs. Q1 2023 +5% sequentially 81% of consolidated net sales Active Customers 395,000 +2% vs. Q1 2023 +3% sequentially Asia Pacific Sub-Regions Greater China Net Sales $128 million +3% vs. Q1 2023 +7% constant currency vs. Q1 2023 +10% sequentially Active Customers 274,000 +13% vs. Q1 2023 +7% sequentially North Asia Net Sales $21 million -28% vs. Q1 2023 -24% constant currency vs. Q1 2023 -3% sequentially Active Customers 45,000 -17% vs. Q1 2023 -6% sequentially Southeast Asia Pacific Net Sales $36 million -22% vs. Q1 2023 -19% constant currency vs. Q1 2023 -8% sequentially Active Customers 76,000 -16% vs. Q1 2023 -5% sequentially

Americas and Europe Region Net Sales $43 million -12% vs. Q1 2023 -14% constant currency vs. Q1 2023 -3% sequentially 19% of consolidated net sales Active Customers 99,000 -6% vs. Q1 2023 -1% sequentially

Balance Sheet and Share Repurchase Activity

The Company generated $18 million in operating cash flow during first quarter and ended the quarter with $328 million in cash and cash equivalents while remaining essentially debt-free. The Company repurchased 194,000 shares for a total of $9 million during the quarter. As of March 30, 2024, the Company had approximately $62 million remaining under the current share repurchase authorization.

Fiscal Year 2024 Outlook

The Company is reiterating its net sales and earnings per share outlook for fiscal year 2024, as follows:

Fiscal Year 2024 Outlook Range Consolidated Net Sales $850 - $920 million Diluted EPS $2.40 - $3.00

"Strength in our mainland China operations carried our first quarter results," said Doug Hekking, Chief Financial Officer. "This performance helped offset softness in many other markets where we continue to face a challenging operating environment highlighted by ongoing inflationary pressures."

Mr. Hekking continued, "We remain committed to engaging with Associate leaders throughout each of our markets and plan to offer additional market-specific incentives throughout the year to improve sales and customer activity levels."

Management Commentary Document and Conference Call

For further information on the USANA's operating results, please see the Management Commentary document, which has been posted on the Company's website (http://ir.usana.com) under the Investor Relations section. USANA's management team will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss today's announcement with investors on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time. Investors may listen to the call by accessing USANA's website at http://ir.usana.com. The call will consist of brief opening remarks by the Company's management team, followed by a questions and answers session.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company prepares its financial statements using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Constant currency net sales, earnings, EPS and other currency-related financial information (collectively, "Financial Results") are non-GAAP financial measures that remove the impact of fluctuations in foreign-currency exchange rates ("FX") and help facilitate period-to-period comparisons of the Company's Financial Results that we believe provide investors an additional perspective on trends and underlying business results. Constant currency Financial Results are calculated by translating the current period's Financial Results at the same average exchange rates in effect during the applicable prior-year period and then comparing this amount to the prior-year period's Financial Results.

About USANA

USANA develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional supplements, functional foods and personal care products that are sold directly to Associates and Preferred Customers throughout the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Mexico, Malaysia, the Philippines, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Thailand, France, Belgium, Colombia, Indonesia, Germany, Spain, Romania, Italy, and India. More information on USANA can be found at www.usana.com.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. Our actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including: global economic conditions generally, including continued inflationary pressure around the world and negative impact on our operating costs, consumer demand and consumer behavior in general; reliance upon our network of independent Associates; risk associated with governmental regulation of our products, manufacturing and direct selling business model in the United States, China and other key markets; potential negative effects of deteriorating foreign and/or trade relations between or among the United States, China and other key markets; potential negative effects from geopolitical relations and conflicts around the world, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the conflict in Israel; compliance with data privacy and security laws and regulations in our markets around the world; potential negative effects of material breaches of our information technology systems to the extent we experience a material breach; material failures of our information technology systems; adverse publicity risks globally; risks associated with commencing operations in India and future international expansion and operations; uncertainty relating to the fluctuation in U.S. and other international currencies; and the potential for a resurgence of COVID-19, or another pandemic, in any of our markets in the future and any related impact on consumer health, domestic and world economies, including any negative impact on discretionary spending, consumer demand, and consumer behavior in general. The contents of this release should be considered in conjunction with the risk factors, warnings, and cautionary statements that are contained in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release set forth our beliefs as of the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement after the date hereof or to conform such statements to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations, except as required by law.

USANA HEALTH SCIENCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Quarter Ended March 30,

2024 April 1,

2023 Net sales $ 227,800 $ 248,360 Cost of sales 43,069 48,519 Gross profit 184,731 199,841 Operating expenses: Associate incentives 95,758 106,070 Selling, general and administrative 64,300 66,926 Total operating expenses 160,058 172,996 Earnings from operations 24,673 26,845 Other income (expense): Interest income 2,676 1,775 Interest expense (52 ) (31 ) Other, net (186 ) (88 ) Other income (expense), net 2,438 1,656 Earnings before income taxes 27,111 28,501 Income taxes 10,574 10,118 Net earnings $ 16,537 $ 18,383 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.86 $ 0.95 Diluted $ 0.86 $ 0.95 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 19,174 19,283 Diluted 19,302 19,328

USANA HEALTH SCIENCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited) As of

March 30,

2024 As of

December 30,

2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 328,336 $ 330,420 Inventories 60,870 61,454 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 31,864 25,872 Total current assets 421,070 417,746 Property and equipment, net 98,186 99,814 Goodwill 16,902 17,102 Intangible assets, net 29,105 29,919 Deferred tax assets 11,347 13,284 Other assets* 52,665 54,892 Total assets $ 629,275 $ 632,757 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 8,266 $ 10,070 Line of credit - short term 1,320 786 Other current liabilities 103,045 107,989 Total current liabilities 112,631 118,845 Deferred tax liabilities 5,113 4,552 Other long-term liabilities 11,543 12,158 Stockholders' equity 499,988 497,202 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 629,275 $ 632,757

*Other assets include noncurrent inventories of $2,893 and $3,128 as of 30-Mar-24 and 30-Dec-23, respectively. Total inventories were $63,763 and $64,582 as of 30-Mar-24 and 30-Dec-23, respectively.

USANA HEALTH SCIENCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SALES BY REGION (in thousands) (unaudited) Quarter Ended Change from prior year Percent change Currency impact on sales % change excluding currency impact March 30, 2024 April 1, 2023 Asia Pacific Greater China $ 127,615 56.0 % $ 123,820 49.9 % $ 3,795 3.1 % $ (5,396 ) 7.4 % Southeast Asia Pacific 36,065 15.9 % $ 46,286 18.6 % (10,221 ) (22.1 %) (1,495 ) (18.9 %) North Asia 21,421 9.4 % $ 29,608 11.9 % (8,187 ) (27.7 %) (987 ) (24.3 %) Asia Pacific Total 185,101 81.3 % 199,714 80.4 % (14,613 ) (7.3 %) (7,878 ) (3.4 %) Americas and Europe 42,699 18.7 % 48,646 19.6 % (5,947 ) (12.2 %) 635 (13.5 %) $ 227,800 100.0 % $ 248,360 100.0 % $ (20,560 ) (8.3 %) $ (7,243 ) (5.4 %)

USANA HEALTH SCIENCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ACTIVE ASSOCIATES AND ACTIVE PREFERRED CUSTOMERS BY REGION (unaudited) Active Associates by Region(1) (unaudited) As of

March 30, 2024 As of

April 1, 2023 Asia Pacific: Greater China 71,000 36.1 % 74,000 34.1 % Southeast Asia Pacific 51,000 25.9 % 61,000 28.1 % North Asia 30,000 15.2 % 35,000 16.1 % Asia Pacific Total 152,000 77.2 % 170,000 78.3 % Americas and Europe 45,000 22.8 % 47,000 21.7 % 197,000 100.0 % 217,000 100.0 %

Active Preferred Customers by Region(2) (unaudited) As of

March 30, 2024 As of

April 1, 2023 Asia Pacific: Greater China 203,000 68.3 % 168,000 61.3 % Southeast Asia Pacific 25,000 8.4 % 29,000 10.6 % North Asia 15,000 5.1 % 19,000 6.9 % Asia Pacific Total 243,000 81.8 % 216,000 78.8 % Americas and Europe 54,000 18.2 % 58,000 21.2 % 297,000 100.0 % 274,000 100.0 %

(1) Associates are independent distributors of our products who also purchase our products for their personal use. We only count as active those Associates who have purchased from us any time during the most recent three-month period, either for personal use or resale.

(2) Preferred Customers purchase our products strictly for their personal use and are not permitted to resell or to distribute the products. We only count as active those Preferred Customers who have purchased from us any time during the most recent three-month period. China utilizes a Preferred Customer program that has been implemented specifically for that market.

