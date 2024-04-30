NELSONVILLE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKY) today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Overview

Net sales increased 2.2% to $112.9 million and increased 7.6% excluding Servus brand net sales from the year ago period

Operating income increased 92.1% to $8.0 million, or 76.4% to $8.7 million on an adjusted basis

Net income was $2.6 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, as compared to net loss of $0.4 million or $0.05 per diluted share in the year ago period

Adjusted net income was $3.1 million, or $0.41 per diluted share as compared to net loss of $0.8 million or $0.12 per diluted share in the year ago period

Inventories decreased 26.3% year-over-year

Total debt at March 31, 2024 was down 29.0% compared with March 31, 2023

"Our first quarter performance represents a solid start to the year," said Jason Brooks, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Cost saving initiatives implemented throughout 2023 allowed us to redeploy a higher portion of our spend toward advertising programs which fueled stronger than expected growth and meaningful expense leverage. We are pleased with the top-line momentum we experienced across our business, highlighted by double digit gains for our Durango and XTRATUF brands. While the macroeconomic outlook remains uncertain, we continue to be cautiously optimistic that the Company is well positioned to generate enhanced profitability and increased shareholder value as 2024 unfolds."

First Quarter 2024 Review

First quarter net sales increased 2.2% to $112.9 million compared with $110.4 million in the first quarter of 2023. Excluding the Servus brand, which was divested in March 2023, sales increased 7.6%. Wholesale sales for the first quarter of 2024 were $79.8 million compared to $80.1 million for the same period in 2023. Excluding the Servus brand, which was divested in March 2023, Wholesale sales increased 7.0%. Retail sales for the first quarter of 2024 increased 3.0% to $30.4 million compared to $29.5 million for the same period last year. Contract Manufacturing sales, which include contract military sales and private label programs, were $2.7 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to $0.9 million in the prior year period.

Gross margin in the first quarter of 2024 was $44.1 million, or 39.1% of net sales, compared to $43.8 million, or 39.6% of net sales, for the same period last year, which included a tariff refund in the first quarter of 2023 with a net impact of approximately $1.3 million. Excluding this tariff refund, gross margin increased 70-basis points year-over-year driven by the sale of the Servus brand which had lower margins than the Company's current product portfolio.

Operating expenses were $36.2 million, or 32.0% of net sales, for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $39.6 million, or 35.9% of net sales, for the same period a year ago. Excluding $0.7 million of acquisition-related amortization in the first quarter of 2024 and $0.8 million in acquisition-related amortization in the first quarter of 2023, adjusted operating expenses were $35.5 million in the current year period and $38.8 million in the year ago period. As a percentage of net sales, adjusted operating expense was 31.4% in the first quarter 2024 compared with 35.2% in the year ago period. The decrease in operating expenses was largely attributable to cost-saving reviews and operational efficiencies achieved through strategic restructuring initiatives implemented in 2023.

Income from operations for the first quarter of 2024 was $8.0 million, or 7.1% of net sales, compared to $4.2 million or 3.8% of net sales for the same period a year ago. Adjusted operating income for the first quarter of 2024 was $8.7 million, or 7.7% of net sales, compared to adjusted operating income of $4.9 million, or 4.5% of net sales a year ago.

Interest expense for the first quarter of 2024 was $4.5 million compared with $6.0 million in the prior year period. The decrease was driven by lower debt levels in the first quarter of 2024 compared with the first quarter of 2023.

The Company reported first quarter net income of $2.6 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $0.4 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted net income for the first quarter of 2024 was $3.1 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $0.8 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, in the year ago period.

Balance Sheet Review

Cash and cash equivalents were $3.1 million at March 31, 2024 compared to $4.9 million on the same date a year ago.

Inventories at March 31, 2024 were $165.1 million, down 26.3% compared to $224.1 million on the same date a year ago and down 2.4% compared with $169.2 million at December 31, 2023.

Total debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs, at March 31, 2024 was $156.0 million, consisting of $74.3 million senior term loan and $83.3 million of borrowings under the Company's senior secured asset-backed credit facility. Compared with March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2023, total debt at March 31, 2024 was down 29.0% and 9.9%, respectively.

On April 29, 2024, the Company announced the signing of a definitive debt refinance agreement with Bank of America, N.A., as agent. The upsized, amended and extended ABL facility, is comprised of a $175 million revolving credit facility and a $50 million term facility, amending and restating the Company's existing $175 million revolving credit facility with Bank of America. Proceeds from the refinance were used to retire the Company's existing senior secured term loan facility agented by TCW Asset Management Company, LLC. The combined transactions are expected to generate an interest savings of approximately $2.9 million for the remainder of 2024, offset by fees and amortization associated with the retirement of the senior secured term loan facility of approximately $2.6 million. In 2025, the combined transactions are expected to generate a combined annualized savings of approximately $4.4 million.

About Rocky Brands, Inc.

Rocky Brands, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium quality footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of well recognized brand names. Brands in the portfolio include Rocky®, Georgia Boot®, Durango®, Lehigh®, The Original Muck Boot Company®, XTRATUF® and Ranger®. More information can be found at RockyBrands.com.

Safe Harbor Language

Rocky Brands, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share amounts) (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 ASSETS: CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,059 $ 4,470 $ 4,946 Trade receivables - net 70,662 77,028 73,650 Contract receivables - 927 - Other receivables 1,913 1,933 2,235 Inventories - net 165,129 169,201 224,124 Income tax receivable 538 1,253 - Prepaid expenses 6,037 3,361 5,619 Total current assets 247,338 258,173 310,574 LEASED ASSETS 7,139 7,809 10,153 PROPERTY, PLANT & EQUIPMENT - net 51,305 51,976 54,666 GOODWILL 47,844 47,844 47,844 IDENTIFIED INTANGIBLES - net 111,919 112,618 114,716 OTHER ASSETS 982 965 1,028 TOTAL ASSETS $ 466,527 $ 479,385 $ 538,981 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 53,479 $ 49,840 $ 66,783 Contract liabilities - 927 - Current portion of long-term debt 2,650 2,650 2,823 Accrued expenses: Salaries and wages 1,774 1,204 1,816 Taxes - other 523 925 857 Accrued freight 2,193 2,284 2,098 Commissions 657 904 706 Accrued duty 5,867 5,440 6,642 Accrued interest 1,979 2,104 2,311 Income tax payable - - 1,052 Other 5,626 5,251 5,902 Total current liabilities 74,748 71,529 90,990 LONG-TERM DEBT 153,302 170,480 216,973 LONG-TERM TAXES PAYABLE 169 169 169 LONG-TERM LEASE 4,801 5,461 7,501 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 7,475 7,475 8,006 DEFERRED LIABILITIES 737 716 1,053 TOTAL LIABILITIES 241,232 255,830 324,692 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock, no par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding March 31, 2024 - 7,417,546; December 31, 2023 - 7,412,480; March 31, 2023 - 7,346,650 72,312 71,973 70,107 Retained earnings 152,983 151,582 144,182 Total shareholders' equity 225,295 223,555 214,289 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 466,527 $ 479,385 $ 538,981

Rocky Brands, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 NET SALES $ 112,906 $ 110,445 COST OF GOODS SOLD 68,757 66,686 GROSS MARGIN 44,149 43,759 OPERATING EXPENSES 36,166 39,604 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 7,983 4,155 INTEREST EXPENSE AND OTHER - net (4,654 ) (4,664 ) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE 3,329 (509 ) INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT) 779 (111 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 2,550 $ (398 ) INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE Basic $ 0.34 $ (0.05 ) Diluted $ 0.34 $ (0.05 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 7,417 7,346 Diluted 7,450 7,346

Rocky Brands, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures (In thousands, except share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN $ 44,149 $ 43,759 OPERATING EXPENSES OPERATING EXPENSES, AS REPORTED $ 36,166 $ 39,604 LESS: ACQUISITION-RELATED AMORTIZATION (692 ) (764 ) ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES $ 35,474 $ 38,840 ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME $ 8,675 $ 4,919 INTEREST EXPENSE AND OTHER - net, AS REPORTED $ (4,654 ) $ (4,664 ) LESS: GAIN ON SALE OF BUSINESS - (1,341 ) ADJUSTED INTEREST EXPENSE AND OTHER - net (4,654 ) (6,005 ) NET INCOME NET INCOME (LOSS), AS REPORTED $ 2,550 $ (398 ) TOTAL NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS 692 (577 ) TAX IMPACT OF ADJUSTMENTS (162 ) 126 ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 3,080 $ (849 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, AS REPORTED BASIC $ 0.34 $ (0.05 ) DILUTED $ 0.34 $ (0.05 ) ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE BASIC $ 0.42 $ (0.12 ) DILUTED $ 0.41 $ (0.12 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING BASIC 7,417 7,346 DILUTED 7,450 7,346

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to GAAP financial measures, we present the following non-GAAP financial measures: "non-GAAP adjusted operating expenses," "non-GAAP adjusted operating income," "non-GAAP adjusted interest expense and other income/(expense) - net," "non-GAAP adjusted net income," and "non-GAAP adjusted net income per share." Adjusted results exclude the impact of items that management believes affect the comparability or underlying business trends in our consolidated financial statements in the periods presented. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful to management and investors and other users of our consolidated financial statements as an additional tool for evaluating operating performance. We believe they also provide a useful baseline for analyzing trends in our operations.

Investors should not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. See "Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures" accompanying this press release.

Non-GAAP adjustment or measure Definition Usefulness to management and investors Acquisition- related amortization Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets consists of amortization of intangible assets such as brands and customer relationships acquired in connection with the acquisition of the performance and lifestyle footwear business of Honeywell International Inc. Charges related to the amortization of these intangibles are recorded in operating expenses in our GAAP financial statements. Amortization charges are recorded over the estimated useful life of the related acquired intangible asset, and thus are generally recorded over multiple years. We excluded amortization charges for our acquisition-related intangible assets for purposes of calculating certain non-GAAP measures because these charges are inconsistent in size and are significantly impacted by the valuation of our acquisition. These adjustments facilitate a useful evaluation of our current operating performance and comparison to past operating performance and provide investors with additional means to evaluate cost and expense trends. Gain on sale of business Gain on sale of business relates to the sale of the brand Servus. This includes the disposal of non-financial assets and corresponding expenses relating to the sale of the brand along with assets held at our Rock Island manufacturing facility. We excluded the disposition of non-financial assets and related expenses for purposes of calculating certain non-GAAP measures because the gain does not accurately reflect our current operating performance and comparisons to past operating results and provide investors with additional means to evaluate cost trends.

